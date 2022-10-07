ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Armadillo missing from California zoo

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f1ZQs_0iQMNLqd00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Zoo officials are searching for an escape artist that disappeared.

A six-banded armadillo named Josephine escaped from the Sacramento Zoo on Thursday morning, KOVR reported. On Friday afternoon, there was still no sign of the animal, zoo officials said via email.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EUqTl_0iQMNLqd00

Josephine, 6, is approximately 18 inches long and weighs 12 pounds, KTXL reported. She is a part of the zoo’s education program, which means she is comfortable around people.

The zoo emphasized to KOVR that Josephine is not a threat to any humans or pets.

Six-banded armadillos are native to South America and can be active both during the day and at night, the zoo told KCRA. The animals are good diggers and can shelter underground. Her diet consists primarily of small insects.

Josephine, described by the zoo as “very energetic” has been at the zoo since April 2021, and has escaped once before, Lesley Kirrene, the zoo’s spokeswoman, told The Sacramento Bee.

“The incident is being investigated at this point. Our main focus is her safe return and recovery,” Kirrene said.

A video shared in 2021 by KCRA on social media shows Josephine taking a nap at the zoo.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Josephine is asked to contact the zoo at 916-808-1952.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Fox40

1 dead in 2nd fatal stabbing on Saturday in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said one person died after being stabbed in Sacramento, the second of two fatal stabbings in the city on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said it received a report just before 10 p.m. about a disturbance and that the caller...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Sacramento stabbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials are investigating a stabbing that had taken place on the 400 block of Broadway around 5:20 pm Saturday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, one man died at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation, and there is […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KCRA.com

Explosion heard at Sacramento apartment complex followed by fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An apartment building caught fire after a small explosion on Saturday afternoon in Sacramento. A large boom was heard by neighbors of the apartment in the 2700 block of River Plaza Drive, which is near Garden Highway in Sacramento. Neighbors said the explosion shook their own apartment buildings before smoke was seen coming out of the windows.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Suspect arrested in Oct. 5 shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police said a woman is under arrest in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred in Sacramento earlier this week. Police said through an investigation they determined Asia Kinslow, 31, was responsible for the shooting and that they arrested her without incident Sunday morning. According to police, on Wednesday officers responding […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento Police addresses officer shortage

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Across the nation, police departments are struggling with staffing issues. The Sacramento Police Department is having the same issue and a recent increase in homicides is shining a light on the issue. Sacramento Police said they struggled like most industries coming out of the pandemic looking...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#The Zoo#Travel Info#What To Do#Armadillo#Insect#South America#The Sacramento Zoo#Kovr#Ktxl#Kcra#The Sacramento Bee#Cox Media Group
KRON4 News

Viral TikTok video shows dog rushing up tree in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – Here’s something you don’t see every day, viral TikTok video (above) shows a dog running up a tall tree, as its owner throws what looks like a stuffed bird. The medium-sized light fur dog was spotted last month on a walk in Todos Santos Plaza in Concord. It is usually cats […]
CONCORD, CA
FOX40

Oakland man linked to Stockton serial killings

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 heard from the family of Miguel Vasquez on Friday. He is the Oakland man identified as one of the victims of a suspected serial killer from Stockton. KRON4 spoke with Vasquez’s daughter and sister who are still seeking justice. Investigators say the 39-year-old father of three was killed in East […]
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Travel
ABC10

Man killed in Sacramento County stabbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in the 6300 block of Whitecliff Way in North Highlands on Saturday. Deputies say that around 9:49 p.m. Saturday, they were called to the scene after reports came in of a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Stockton community bands together after serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. — As the search for a potential serial killer in Stockton intensifies, anxiety is rising in the community. Some neighbors are turning to social media for support and information that might help crack the case. “The first thing that came to my mind was concern and fear...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Where to eat in Sacramento after the Aftershock Festival

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The largest rock and heavy metal festival in the western U.S. continues this weekend as thousands of music lovers fill up Discovery Park. Fans attending Aftershock will be looking forward to headliners including Kiss, My Chemical Romance and Muse. This weekend is also an opportunity for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman killed nearly 20 years ago identified through DNA

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman who was killed nearly 20 years ago and whose body was found in 2008 was identified through Genetic Genealogy Investigation, according to a Facebook post from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. In March of 2008, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call stating that possible human […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Narcan will soon be available at Sacramento schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Unified School District is updating its policy when it comes to giving students medication on campus. That update will include medication to treat an emergency drug overdose. Many parents told FOX40 News it is a good thing, especially with the ongoing opioid crisis. Parents and students can expect […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
95K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy