mycbs4.com

NCFL Task Force 8 returns after Hurricane Ian assistance

OCALA, Fla. — A day after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida (Sept. 29th), USAR Task Force 8 (FL TF-8) was mobilized, sending a 27-member team of urban search and rescue (USAR) specialists from North Central Florida. The team made its way back Tuesday after 13 days of search...
TheDailyBeast

Ben Sasse Skewered by University of Florida Students Over Anti-LGBTQ Statements

As Ben Sasse gears up for his first campus visit today, University of Florida students are recoiling at the idea of the Nebraska senator taking over duties as UF’s new president. Currently the lone finalist for the position, Sasse is taking heat over his past statements against the LGBTQ community, especially his negative sentiments toward the Supreme Court’s passing of Obergefell vs. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage in 2015. The politician’s website still lists “the sanctity of marriage” as one of the top issues for which he advocates. “It blows my mind that this is the sole person that they came up with,” Alex Noon, a UF student who is president of the law school’s LGBTQ organization, said in an interview. “I could probably go downtown on a Thursday and find someone better.” After today’s visit, Sasse is expected to return to Gainesville on Nov. 1, to be interviewed by the UF board of trustees.Read it at The Independent Florida Alligator
mycbs4.com

Missing child from Ocala in danger

According to the Marion County Sherriff's Office (MCSO), a 14-year-old male is missing as of yesterday evening. MCSO says that Romeo Santana Blue left his home in Ocala around 8:30 yesterday evening. Blue is an African-American male with brown eyes and hair. He weighs 128 pounds and is 5 feet 8 inches tall according to MCSO. He was last seen in a blue NASA shirt and red basketball shorts with white stripes on the side.
villages-news.com

Villager’s golf cart snatched from Publix at Magnolia Plaza

A Villager’s golf cart was snatched Friday from Publix at Magnolia Plaza. The matte black and blue Yamaha golf cart was stolen sometime between 5 and 9 p.m. while it was parked at the grocery store by a Villager who works at Publix. The two-seater golf cart has blue pinstripe seats and gray around the roof.
fox35orlando.com

Florida Lottery: Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Marion County store

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man stopped at a Marion County store and purchased a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said Peter Dulas, 68, of Lake Placid paid $30 for the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme lottery game at the Ocala Stopping Center located at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick. He chose to take home his winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $880,000.
villages-news.com

Officials explain why so many gate arms are down in The Villages

Officials are offering an explanation as to why so many gate arms are down in The Villages. The first explanation is fairly obvious. There has been a marked increase in the number of “gate strikes” here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, according to Community Watch Commander Nehemiah Wolfe.
WCJB

Two men arrested for holding a woman hostage at Gainesville group home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Officers arrested and charged Justin Hoyt, 25 and Kevarius King, 20 with sex trafficking. Officers said the suspects held a woman hostage for two weeks at Safe Hands Group Home on Northwest 31st Ave. The victims said she lived in the home from September 19th till October 3rd.
villages-news.com

Driver with 9mm gun tucked next to center console arrested at Wawa

A driver with a 9mm gun tucked between his seat and the center console was arrested at the Wawa convenience store in Oxford. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was at the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 at about 6 a.m. Thursday when he spotted a white 2021 Volkswagen Jetta in the parking lot. The deputy detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
