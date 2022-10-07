Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Grace Marketplace’s mission to end homelessness.Matthew C. WoodruffAlachua County, FL
When your yard clean-up is done, reward yourselves with these fun things to do.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
Related
mycbs4.com
NCFL Task Force 8 returns after Hurricane Ian assistance
OCALA, Fla. — A day after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida (Sept. 29th), USAR Task Force 8 (FL TF-8) was mobilized, sending a 27-member team of urban search and rescue (USAR) specialists from North Central Florida. The team made its way back Tuesday after 13 days of search...
mycbs4.com
Protest interrupts student forum with UF's recommended presidential candidate Sen. Sasse
University of Florida's recommended presidential candidate Senator Ben Sasse's held several forums at Emerson Alumni Hall to speak with UF's faculty senate, students, and employees. The student forum ended early, a spokesperson for the university says a "disruption" ended the forum. CBS4 News learned that the disruption was students protesting...
wuft.org
Despite the pandemic and protests, Ocala Pride Fest is back and booming
Not for eight hours did the stage at the downtown Ocala Square go quiet during this year’s Ocala Pride Fest. Between live performances by local bands, vocalists and the dazzling drag queens and kings, Ocala’s downtown shimmered with the celebration of LGBTQ pride. From 10 a.m. to 6...
Ben Sasse Skewered by University of Florida Students Over Anti-LGBTQ Statements
As Ben Sasse gears up for his first campus visit today, University of Florida students are recoiling at the idea of the Nebraska senator taking over duties as UF’s new president. Currently the lone finalist for the position, Sasse is taking heat over his past statements against the LGBTQ community, especially his negative sentiments toward the Supreme Court’s passing of Obergefell vs. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage in 2015. The politician’s website still lists “the sanctity of marriage” as one of the top issues for which he advocates. “It blows my mind that this is the sole person that they came up with,” Alex Noon, a UF student who is president of the law school’s LGBTQ organization, said in an interview. “I could probably go downtown on a Thursday and find someone better.” After today’s visit, Sasse is expected to return to Gainesville on Nov. 1, to be interviewed by the UF board of trustees.Read it at The Independent Florida Alligator
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mycbs4.com
Missing child from Ocala in danger
According to the Marion County Sherriff's Office (MCSO), a 14-year-old male is missing as of yesterday evening. MCSO says that Romeo Santana Blue left his home in Ocala around 8:30 yesterday evening. Blue is an African-American male with brown eyes and hair. He weighs 128 pounds and is 5 feet 8 inches tall according to MCSO. He was last seen in a blue NASA shirt and red basketball shorts with white stripes on the side.
villages-news.com
Official urges Villagers to speak out on proposed cap on amenity fees
An official is urging Villagers to offer their opinion about a proposed cap on amenity fees in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The Amenity Authority Committee will discuss a deferral rate cap at its meeting set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Savannah Center. In 2010, the AAC established an...
villages-news.com
Villager’s golf cart snatched from Publix at Magnolia Plaza
A Villager’s golf cart was snatched Friday from Publix at Magnolia Plaza. The matte black and blue Yamaha golf cart was stolen sometime between 5 and 9 p.m. while it was parked at the grocery store by a Villager who works at Publix. The two-seater golf cart has blue pinstripe seats and gray around the roof.
mycbs4.com
ACPS high school received a fake active shooter call among several schools across state
Local authorities throughout the state say that at least half a dozen counties received false active shooter threats today putting students, families, and law enforcement on high alert. "I didn't really know what was happening," Camyrn Days said. She is a freshman at Eastside high school who says the false...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
Alachua County man indicted for June shooting that left one dead
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Grand Jury indicted a man on a first-degree murder charge for a shooting in Alachua County over the summer. Prosecutors say Michael Davis, 35, shot and killed Calvin Woodard. On June 11th, deputies responded to 69th street, where they found Woodard with a gunshot wound...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Marion County store
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man stopped at a Marion County store and purchased a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said Peter Dulas, 68, of Lake Placid paid $30 for the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme lottery game at the Ocala Stopping Center located at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick. He chose to take home his winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $880,000.
villages-news.com
Officials explain why so many gate arms are down in The Villages
Officials are offering an explanation as to why so many gate arms are down in The Villages. The first explanation is fairly obvious. There has been a marked increase in the number of “gate strikes” here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, according to Community Watch Commander Nehemiah Wolfe.
Orange Park man arrested for shooting at vehicle along Blanding Boulevard, deputies say
An Orange Park man faces two counts of aggravated battery after shooting his weapon into a vehicle on Blanding Blvd.Getty Images. An Orange Park man was arrested Sunday for two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Deputies said the man shot at another vehicle along Blanding Boulevard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
Woman, 27, arrested for inappropriate relationship with girl, 16, at Florida Youth Challenge Academy
CAMP BLANDING, Fla. – A Clay County woman was arrested accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen girl while working at Florida Youth Challenge Academy at Camp Blanding. Libby Chrome is charged with “an authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a minor”.
Florida duo caught stealing thousands of dollars in ‘liquid gold,’ deputies say
A pair of Florida men are behind bars after they were caught pumping thousands of dollars worth of "liquid gold" from a local restaurant early Thursday morning, according to authorities.
WCJB
Two men arrested for holding a woman hostage at Gainesville group home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Officers arrested and charged Justin Hoyt, 25 and Kevarius King, 20 with sex trafficking. Officers said the suspects held a woman hostage for two weeks at Safe Hands Group Home on Northwest 31st Ave. The victims said she lived in the home from September 19th till October 3rd.
Clay County Deputies report two injured in shooting in Lakeside area
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that reportedly injured two in the 1100 block of Blanding Blvd. Deputies report two victims have been transported to an area hospital to injuries with non-life-threatening injuries. Clay County Deputy Ford has reported two people...
Orange Park man arrested after punching deputy in the face, deputies say
An Orange Park man faces charges after punching a deputy in the face to resist arrest.Getty Images. An Orange Park man was arrested Thursday after he punched a female deputy in the face, deputies said.
villages-news.com
Pair arrested after suspicious activity at Circle K on Historic Side of The Villages
A man and a woman were arrested after a law enforcement officer spotted what appeared to be suspicious activity at the Circle K gas station/convenience store on the Historic Side of The Villages. The officer was watching this past Tuesday night as 44-year-old Jason Mehlech Hering of Summerfield parked at...
villages-news.com
Driver with 9mm gun tucked next to center console arrested at Wawa
A driver with a 9mm gun tucked between his seat and the center console was arrested at the Wawa convenience store in Oxford. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was at the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 at about 6 a.m. Thursday when he spotted a white 2021 Volkswagen Jetta in the parking lot. The deputy detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
"It was shocking": Neighbors push for action after two die in Cracker Swamp Road car crash during Hurricane Ian
EAST PALATKA, Fla. — Five glowing flowers and a baseball cap form a memorial for two lives lost on Cracker Swamp Road on Friday during Hurricane Ian flooding. For some neighbors, it's two lives that could've been easily saved, and if anything, they're hoping it's a call to action.
Comments / 0