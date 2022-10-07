ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Pet of the week: Meet Meeka, the adorable talking husky

Communicating with our pets can be a difficult task at first. However as we get to know them more, we might even get into very interesting conversations. This is the case of Meeka, an adorable husky that has gone viral multiple times, with her owners sharing some hilarious moments on social media.
PETS
AL.com

Alabama pet owner welcomes rare green puppy

All puppies are cute. But a green one? Now that’s really something. A French bulldog owned by an Alabama dog owner recently gave birth to a green puppy. Mark Ruffin, of Helena, the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies, told WBRC the mother dog was supposed to have a C-section but instead gave birth naturally. There were two puppies, and one was green.
HELENA, AL
pethelpful.com

Cat's Sweet Response to Seeing His Owner After a Week at the Cat Hotel Is Just Precious

We all hate leaving our loved ones for long periods of time because we miss their comforting familiarity and it creates a hole in our hearts. For animals, it can be even more difficult because they don't understand why their parents are leaving them or when they're coming back. One video of a cat and his owner reuniting after time apart shows us just how important family is to our animals.
PETS
WBBJ

Pet of the Week: Milo

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
PETS
petpress.net

7 Cute and Snuggly Teacup Dog Breeds

Teacup dogs are a special breed of dogs that are smaller than average. These adorable pups are perfect for those who want a small dog but don’t want to sacrifice their personality or energy levels. Although they may be tiny, teacup dogs are full of life and love to...
PETS
msn.com

Veterinarian Reveals the Five Dog Breeds He'd Never Choose

Adorable dachshunds. Funny-faced pugs. Sweet Cavalier King Charles spaniels. These breeds may be beloved by their humans, but all of them made a list of the top five dog types one veterinarian says he'd never pick. Ben Simpson-Vernon, a veterinarian in Chigwell, England, runs the Ben the Vet TikTok account....
PETS
msn.com

Christopher Schwarzenegger's incredible slimdown, plus see more celebs' before-and-after weight loss photos

Slide 1 of 157: Celebrities have inspired a lot of people with their weight loss journeys. Check out these before-and-after photos of famous people who've lost significant amounts of weight over the years, starting with this political family scion... Christopher Schwarzenegger -- the youngest son of movie star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife, journalist-author (and Kennedy family member) Maria Shriver -- is seen here in Los Angeles in August 2018. Keep reading to see his transformation three years later... and again four years later as he stepped out with his dad and brother in Germany looking slimmer than ever...Then keep reading to see dozens more celebrity before-and-after weight loss pics...
WEIGHT LOSS
pethelpful.com

Video of Baby Sweetly Cuddling With Tiny Puppy Is Giving People the Feels

Is there anything better than raising your child and your dog together? Watching them grow side-by-side must be the best thing. Plus, you get to have a baby AND a puppy in the house at the same time — leading to incredibly cute videos like the one shared by Albu Larisa (@albularisa) of her boy and her dog hugging.
PETS
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Angry That His Teddy Is Getting Kisses Melts Hearts

A dog getting jealous over a stuffed animal has the internet in stitches. In a clip shared to TikTok by user @ourgoldenalife on Thursday, Alfie the Golden Retriever is sulking over the toy his owner is holding. Resting his head on her arm and giving her puppy dog eyes, Alfie can be heard whining for her attention.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Horse's Reaction to Mom Returning After Getting Stuck in Florida Is Just Delightful

No one likes being separated from their loved ones for long periods of time, especially when there is an unexpected issue that causes the separation. However, the reunions after time apart are always magical and can make the wait worth it. One horse knows the feeling of a long overdue reunion and that moment captured in this viral video is delightful.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bear Drags Amazon Package Off Porch and Into the Woods

Perhaps this furry burglar is the modern equivalent of the iconic Yogi Bear…because this crafty bear certainly has some good taste when picking a package to lift from a porch. Much like Yogi Bear and his sidekick BooBoo had when honing in on which “pic-a-nic” baskets to swipe from unsuspecting campers.
ANIMALS

