Americana Music Academy to celebrate 20 years serving Lawrence

Since its founding 20 years ago, Americana Music Academy has survived personal losses, financial struggles and a global pandemic. The public is invited to celebrate the school’s resilience at its 20th birthday party Thursday evening at Liberty Hall. “If you were to ask folks who have been around Americana...
Lawrence school board braces to stand against ‘efforts to dismantle public education’

The Kansas Legislature likes to emphasize local control — right up until it doesn’t, Lawrence school board members agreed Monday. “I feel like we have struck a balance at the state level with really emphasizing the importance of relying on our experts at the local level to do this work and to lead this work,” board President Shannon Kimball said during Monday’s meeting.
Lawrence school board to get an earlier start on legislative priorities

The Lawrence school board on Monday will begin discussing the district’s legislative priorities earlier than usual. The board annually reviews and revises the district’s legislative priorities, which are communicated to its state legislative partners, according to the meeting agenda. In the past few years, the board has generally...
