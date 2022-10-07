Read full article on original website
Americana Music Academy to celebrate 20 years serving Lawrence
Since its founding 20 years ago, Americana Music Academy has survived personal losses, financial struggles and a global pandemic. The public is invited to celebrate the school’s resilience at its 20th birthday party Thursday evening at Liberty Hall. “If you were to ask folks who have been around Americana...
Cantemos, Sunrise Project and O’Connell are 2023 beneficiaries of Lawrence St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Cantemos Youth Chorale, Sunrise Project and O’Connell Children’s Shelter will be the beneficiaries of the 2023 Lawrence St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the committee announced Monday. Cantemos is a new children’s choir for Douglas County third through sixth graders with only one requirement: a love for singing. The...
Exhibition to showcase artwork of Haskell students and alumni, amplify powerful stories
An exhibition opening on Wednesday will feature art created by Native American students and alumni of Haskell Indian Nations University, who tell stories of resistance and healing through their work. Artist and Haskell art professor David Titterington is the curator of the exhibition, “The Heart Is a Fist.” The title...
KU Theatre & Dance to launch season with ‘Labyrinth of Desire’; collaborative productions to come in spring
Talented Jayhawks will stand in the spotlight for a variety of productions offering “lightness, love and plenty of action,” according to a season announcement from the University of Kansas Department of Theatre & Dance. The two spring productions are collaborations of the University Dance Company and University Theatre.
KU’s First Nations Student Association plans events in honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day this week and next
An Indigenous student organization at the University of Kansas has events in honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day lined up this week and next. The annual holiday — Monday, Oct 10 this year — is to recognize and celebrate the Indigenous people, communities and cultures that are ever present.
Lawrence school board braces to stand against ‘efforts to dismantle public education’
The Kansas Legislature likes to emphasize local control — right up until it doesn’t, Lawrence school board members agreed Monday. “I feel like we have struck a balance at the state level with really emphasizing the importance of relying on our experts at the local level to do this work and to lead this work,” board President Shannon Kimball said during Monday’s meeting.
Lawrence school board to get an earlier start on legislative priorities
The Lawrence school board on Monday will begin discussing the district’s legislative priorities earlier than usual. The board annually reviews and revises the district’s legislative priorities, which are communicated to its state legislative partners, according to the meeting agenda. In the past few years, the board has generally...
Lawrence high school gymnastics program highlights its seniors, comeback after brush with closure
Supporters of the Lawrence school district’s gymnastics team showed up at the Sports Pavilion on Sunday to honor their high school seniors and take stock of the program they fought to save. Coach Kat Farrow said the process of keeping the program afloat exhausted her and set the team...
