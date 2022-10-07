ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxhc.com

Road Paving to Begin on Route 11 in Homer

Last week, Suit Kote began to mill US Route 11 from Clinton St. in the Village of Homer all the way to the City of Cortland line near the Homer Ave. Plaza. Paving will commence this week with flaggers directing traffic and Route 11 will be down to a single lane. Road delays are expected.
HOMER, NY
wxhc.com

Work Continues on Clinton Ave.

The road work project on Clinton Ave. continues to make progress in Downtown Cortland. Construction crews continue storm sewer and underdrain installation on the west end of Clinton Ave. Once the storm sewer and underdrain installation is completed, crews will then begin on granite curbing and concrete sidewalk work. The...
CORTLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cortland, NY
Government
City
Cortland, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Area Near Peak for Fall Foliage

The colors of red, yellow, and orange are near their peak here in Cortland County. According to the I Love NY fall foliage report near peak is expected later this week. The Adirondack, and Catskill region are already at full peak along with some areas in the Hudson Valley. Spotters...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Homer Fire Department: No environmental risks from tractor trailer accident

No environmental risks were found in the tractor trailer accident that occurred early Saturday morning, according to a Homer Fire Department official. The Homer Fire Department reported via Facebook that a tractor trailer-only accident took place on Little York Crossing Road in the Town of Homer around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. The accident was also just under the Interstate-81 overpass.
HOMER, NY
whcuradio.com

NYSEG says prepare now for rising energy costs this winter

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – NYSEG warning customers of increased costs this winter. The company predicts the average residential customer in Central and Eastern New York, including Ithaca, will pay about $48 dollars more per month as the weather turns cold. That projects to a 45% increase from December through March compared to last winter. Customers who receive gas from NYSEG will also see an increase. They’re encouraging people to explore all resources, including making your home more energy efficient, and budget billing. Budget billing divides your yearly cost out to twelve equal payments to reduce price volatility.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dpw#Local News#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
wxhc.com

Rumble in the Park Car Show Raises $1,500 For Meals on Wheels

A chilly start of the day on Saturday, October 8th didn’t stop the 6th annual Rumble in the Park Car Show at Yaman Park in the City of Cortland. The car show, which is held by the Empire State Subies. The show brings in Subaru driver’s from all over the state for a chance to win awards such as best in show, best WRX, best STI, and more. The car show though was not limited to only Subaru models, but any make and model.
CORTLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wxhc.com

Gas Prices Jump Back Up; Homer Stations Remain Cheap

The National average for a gallon of gas has jumped 12 cents since last week and stands at $3.92 a gallon. New York State remains lower than the national average at $3.63 a gallon, and only up 3 cents a gallon since last Monday, October 3rd. The rise in prices...
HOMER, NY
Syracuse.com

Home, land sell for $1.6 M for computer chip factory site in Clay: See 189 home sales in Onondaga County

This week, 189 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Sep. 26 and Sep. 30. Four of those sales were properties in the proposed White Pines Commerce Park in Clay and were purchased by the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency (OCIDA). They were purchased to make way for a proposed computer chip factory.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Man On Motorized Bike Struck by Vehicle at Route 281 and 90 Intersection

On Friday, October 7th around 12:20pm a call came into the Village of Homer Police and Fire Department in the intersection of South-West St. (Route 281) and Cayuga St. (Route 90) for a reported motor vehicle accident with injuries. When emergency officials arrived they found a man on a motorized...
HOMER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy