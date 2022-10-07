A chilly start of the day on Saturday, October 8th didn’t stop the 6th annual Rumble in the Park Car Show at Yaman Park in the City of Cortland. The car show, which is held by the Empire State Subies. The show brings in Subaru driver’s from all over the state for a chance to win awards such as best in show, best WRX, best STI, and more. The car show though was not limited to only Subaru models, but any make and model.

CORTLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO