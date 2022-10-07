Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxhc.com
Road Work on Route 281 and US Route 11 Makes Travel Difficult Between Homer and Cortland
Yesterday, traffic was at a near standstill for motorists heading to Homer from Cortland. Road work on both Route 281 and US Route 11 lead to long delays for some. Paving work began on Route 281 from Fisher Ave to the I81 intersection while paving was being conducted on US 11 from the City of Cortland line to Clinton St. in the village of Homer.
wxhc.com
Road Paving to Begin on Route 11 in Homer
Last week, Suit Kote began to mill US Route 11 from Clinton St. in the Village of Homer all the way to the City of Cortland line near the Homer Ave. Plaza. Paving will commence this week with flaggers directing traffic and Route 11 will be down to a single lane. Road delays are expected.
wxhc.com
Work Continues on Clinton Ave.
The road work project on Clinton Ave. continues to make progress in Downtown Cortland. Construction crews continue storm sewer and underdrain installation on the west end of Clinton Ave. Once the storm sewer and underdrain installation is completed, crews will then begin on granite curbing and concrete sidewalk work. The...
wxhc.com
Upcoming County AG/Planning and Environmental Meeting Looks to Purchase 4 Buses
The upcoming Cortland County AG/Planning and Environmental committee will meet this Thursday, October 13th at 10am at the County Office Building at 60 Central Ave. in the City of Cortland. One of the items on their agenda is to purchase 4 transit buses. The reason for the request of purchase...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxhc.com
Cortland Area Near Peak for Fall Foliage
The colors of red, yellow, and orange are near their peak here in Cortland County. According to the I Love NY fall foliage report near peak is expected later this week. The Adirondack, and Catskill region are already at full peak along with some areas in the Hudson Valley. Spotters...
14850.com
Route 38 closed south of Village of Dryden on Monday morning due to overturned tractor trailer
An alert just after 5:30am from the New York State Department of Transportation said both northbound and southbound lanes of Route 38 are closed this morning due to an overturned tractor trailer “for up to two hours,” and a followup alert almost two hours later said the closure was likely to last “up to two more hours.”
cortlandvoice.com
Homer Fire Department: No environmental risks from tractor trailer accident
No environmental risks were found in the tractor trailer accident that occurred early Saturday morning, according to a Homer Fire Department official. The Homer Fire Department reported via Facebook that a tractor trailer-only accident took place on Little York Crossing Road in the Town of Homer around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. The accident was also just under the Interstate-81 overpass.
whcuradio.com
NYSEG says prepare now for rising energy costs this winter
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – NYSEG warning customers of increased costs this winter. The company predicts the average residential customer in Central and Eastern New York, including Ithaca, will pay about $48 dollars more per month as the weather turns cold. That projects to a 45% increase from December through March compared to last winter. Customers who receive gas from NYSEG will also see an increase. They’re encouraging people to explore all resources, including making your home more energy efficient, and budget billing. Budget billing divides your yearly cost out to twelve equal payments to reduce price volatility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
World’s Longest Christmas Lights Display is Worth Short Drive From Utica
You can see the longest Christmas lights festival in the world this holiday season. The annual Winter Festival of Lights spans 5 miles and it's only a short drive from Central New York. Now that the Canadian border is open for non-essential travel, you can actually go. The Winter Festival...
Heavy rains could cause flooding in Upstate NY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Heavy rain later this week could cause isolated flooding in Upstate New York, the National Weather Service said. The weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook, a heads-up alert that problematic weather is on the horizon. “A period of steady rain on Thursday, with some locally...
Tractor-trailer on I-81 in CNY misses overpass, ends up on road below, troopers say
Homer, N.Y. — A trucker from Quebec, Canada, was traveling on Interstate 81 north in Homer, missed an overpass and ended up across the road below the overpass Saturday, troopers said. At 5:30 a.m. troopers arrived at Little York Lake Xing and found a tractor-trailer perpendicular across the road,...
wxhc.com
Rumble in the Park Car Show Raises $1,500 For Meals on Wheels
A chilly start of the day on Saturday, October 8th didn’t stop the 6th annual Rumble in the Park Car Show at Yaman Park in the City of Cortland. The car show, which is held by the Empire State Subies. The show brings in Subaru driver’s from all over the state for a chance to win awards such as best in show, best WRX, best STI, and more. The car show though was not limited to only Subaru models, but any make and model.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wxhc.com
Gas Prices Jump Back Up; Homer Stations Remain Cheap
The National average for a gallon of gas has jumped 12 cents since last week and stands at $3.92 a gallon. New York State remains lower than the national average at $3.63 a gallon, and only up 3 cents a gallon since last Monday, October 3rd. The rise in prices...
wxhc.com
Two High Speed Chases, Crashed Cars, Foot Pursuit Part of Busy Morning for Area Police Agencies
On October 7th around 9am, a New York State Trooper assigned to the Traffic Incident Management Unit was watching traffic on I81 headed northbound near Hoxie Gorge in Cortlandville. While in the area, the trooper observed a vehicle speeding and proceeded to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle initially stopped,...
Local Author To Release Second Book On Central New York Snow This Month
FULTON – After hearing there were bigger winter storms than the Blizzard of 1966, including ones from 1947 and 1958, Jim Farfaglia, a Fulton-based writer, penned his second book on Central New York snow. “Historic Snowstorms of Central New York,” coming out later this month, is a collection of...
Home, land sell for $1.6 M for computer chip factory site in Clay: See 189 home sales in Onondaga County
This week, 189 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Sep. 26 and Sep. 30. Four of those sales were properties in the proposed White Pines Commerce Park in Clay and were purchased by the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency (OCIDA). They were purchased to make way for a proposed computer chip factory.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: October 2 – October 8
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. The city of Fulton Police Department will be ramping up efforts to enforce the New York state law that says motorists must stop when a pedestrian is in a crosswalk, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels and Fulton Police Chief Mike Curtis. Full story here.
wxhc.com
Man On Motorized Bike Struck by Vehicle at Route 281 and 90 Intersection
On Friday, October 7th around 12:20pm a call came into the Village of Homer Police and Fire Department in the intersection of South-West St. (Route 281) and Cayuga St. (Route 90) for a reported motor vehicle accident with injuries. When emergency officials arrived they found a man on a motorized...
Chronic school absence exploded nationally and in CNY, threatening a generation of students
Syracuse, N.Y. -- In 2020-2021, nearly 20,000 students in Onondaga County were chronically absent. That means they missed at least 18 days of instruction. That’s three-and-a-half weeks of school.
Comments / 0