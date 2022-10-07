ATHENS — Georgia was very thin at the linebacker spot against Auburn, with neither Smael Mondon or Trezmen Marshall playing in the 42-10 win over the Auburn Tigers. It sounds though like the Bulldogs should be able to have both linebackers back for this week’s coming game against Vanderbilt. Smart provided an update on their status, as Mondon has been dealing with an ankle injury and Marshall has had a knee injury slow him.

ATHENS, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO