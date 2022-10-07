Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dawgnation.com
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart optimistic on linebackers, curious about AD Mitchell for Vanderbilt game
ATHENS — Georgia was very thin at the linebacker spot against Auburn, with neither Smael Mondon or Trezmen Marshall playing in the 42-10 win over the Auburn Tigers. It sounds though like the Bulldogs should be able to have both linebackers back for this week’s coming game against Vanderbilt. Smart provided an update on their status, as Mondon has been dealing with an ankle injury and Marshall has had a knee injury slow him.
dawgpost.com
Elite 2025 In-State Prospects Break Down Georgia Bulldog Visit
ATHENS - As we’ve written about multiple times in the last week, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs hosted some major targets and commitments over the weekend as they took down Auburn 42-10. Some major 2023 targets were in town, but we saw some of the state’s top sophomore make the trip as well. Multiple elite 2025 targets spoke with Dawg Post about their visit to Georgia over the weekend.
dawgnation.com
Best tight end in college football? Impact of Brock Bowers goes well beyond Georgia football box score
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Best tight end in college football? Impact of Brock Bowers goes well beyond Georgia football box score.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Vanderbilt live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 7 game
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs welcome the Vanderbilt Commodores to Sanford Stadium for a Week 7 football game. Below you can find live updates from Kirby Smart’s press conference, injury news, practice notes and more. Georgia is coming off a 42-10 win over Auburn this past Saturday. Vanderbilt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers after another annihilation of Auburn
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following win over Auburn. Winner: Georgia running back rotation. Georgia saw Kendall...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football stock up, but Kirby Smart demanding corrections
ATHENS — Georgia football stock seemingly went up by default, with the Bulldogs inheriting the No. 1 spot in the AP poll after Alabama’s close call with Texas A&M. Georgia’s 49-3 season-opening win over No. 12 Oregon looks more impressive with each Ducks’ win. Coach Kirby...
dawgnation.com
3 final takeaways from Georgia’s 42-10 win over Auburn, rise to No. 1
ATHENS — Georgia exited its game with Auburn a 42-10 winner, and on Sunday, the Bulldogs were elevated to No. 1. The ranking is deserved based on the entire body of work more so than the recent level of play. Georgia’s past three wins over outmatched opponents Kent State...
NOLA.com
Alabama, Georgia are no longer the favorites to win the college football national title
Ohio State is the favorite to win the 2023 national championship for the first time since Caesars Sportsbook posted college football futures in January. This marks the first time that a non-SEC team has sat atop the board, as Alabama or Georgia had been favored at every other point. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
dawgnation.com
Branson Robinson wins SEC freshman of the week after breakout performance
Without Kendall Milton out with a groin injury, Georgia was going to need another running back to step up. Branson Robinson certainly did so, racking up 98 yards on 12 carries. He also scored his first career touchdown in the 42-10 win over Auburn. The surprise performance saw Robinson rewarded,...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football remains behind Alabama in Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 7 rankings
It took a little longer to get going than some perhaps would’ve liked, but Georgia rolled to yet another impressive victory on Saturday as it beat Auburn 42-10. The win put Georgia at No. 2 in the Week 7 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings. Alabama comes in at No. 1, with Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson rounding out the top 5. Georgia actually lost six first place votes, losing ground to Alabama.
dawgnation.com
Dawgs regain ‘moxie’ as running attack returns to form
You might call Georgia’s sixth-year quarterback the “old man” of college football. It’s not simply that Stetson Bennett will be 25 years old in a couple of weeks, which makes him almost a millennial on a Gen-Z team. No, on Saturday, he even trotted out what Penny on “Big Bang Theory” once called one of those “grandpa words.”
dawgnation.com
Georgia football regains top spot in AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 7
Georgia football continues to rack up wins in the 2022 season, beating Auburn 42-10 on Saturday. It continued a dominant run in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, as the Bulldogs have won six consecutive meetings between the two rivals. The win moved the Bulldogs to No. 1 in this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dawgnation.com
‘Realistic’ Kirby Smart: No apologies for 42-10 win, but plenty of criticism
ATHENS — Kirby Smart isn’t the walking, talking contradiction he might seem to be when he praises his Georgia football team one moment only to deal out harsh criticism the next. “I’m not apologizing for winning 42-10,” Smart said after Georgia exploded for three touchdowns in the fourth...
dawgnation.com
Georgia favored to blast Vanderbilt, ignite air attack against worst Power 5 pass defense
ATHENS — The perfect tonic for a struggling pass game will come packaged in back and gold next Saturday. Georgia trots out its new No. 1-ranking in the AP Poll when it plays host to Vanderbilt at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday at Sanford Stadium looking to move to 7-0 and get its passing game on track.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football community reacts to ‘big flip’ of running back Roderick Robinson
It may have taken a little while longer than usual, but Georgia finally has its running back for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Dell McGee was able to flip 4-star running back Roderick Robinson on Monday afternoon. The San Diego, Ca., native flipped his commitment from UCLA following a visit to...
dawgnation.com
Social media reacts to Georgia football win over Auburn: ‘Ah, well, it wasn’t perfect, so I’m going to be miserable’
ATHENS — At the end of the day, Georgia fans had plenty to be happy about. The Bulldogs pulled away from rival Auburn, cruising to a 42-10 victory over the visiting Tigers. It marks six straight wins over Auburn, who hasn’t won in Athens since 2005. Some of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dawgnation.com
Jamon Dumas-Johnson does it all for Georgia football in win over Auburn: ‘I tip my cap to him’
ATHENS — If you just take a gander at the box score, you might not be impressed by the performance of Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson. He led the team in tackles with five, but he’s put up gaudier numbers in other games this season. But if you took...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bill Curry sends well wishes to former coaching rival Vince Dooley
The Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry is known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” but on Sunday, a former Yellow Jackets coach had a message of support for a Bulldogs legend. This weekend, it was announced that Vince Dooley is in the hospital dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Bill Curry took to social media to offer his support and well wishes to his former coaching rival.
Auburn football fans want no part of Matt Rhule as next head coach
Auburn football fans are being picky about who they want their next head coach to be after what has been a debacle of a coaching stint for former long-time Boise State Broncos head coach Bryan Harsin. One coach they seem to definitively deny the premise of is recently fired Carolina...
15-year-old Ga. football player loses parents, sister in crash on way home from his game
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A 15-year-old Georgia boy is mourning the loss of both of his parents and his sisters after they got into a fiery crash on the way home from his football game Friday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Byron, Katrina and...
Comments / 0