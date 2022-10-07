ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart optimistic on linebackers, curious about AD Mitchell for Vanderbilt game

ATHENS — Georgia was very thin at the linebacker spot against Auburn, with neither Smael Mondon or Trezmen Marshall playing in the 42-10 win over the Auburn Tigers. It sounds though like the Bulldogs should be able to have both linebackers back for this week’s coming game against Vanderbilt. Smart provided an update on their status, as Mondon has been dealing with an ankle injury and Marshall has had a knee injury slow him.
dawgpost.com

Elite 2025 In-State Prospects Break Down Georgia Bulldog Visit

ATHENS - As we’ve written about multiple times in the last week, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs hosted some major targets and commitments over the weekend as they took down Auburn 42-10. Some major 2023 targets were in town, but we saw some of the state’s top sophomore make the trip as well. Multiple elite 2025 targets spoke with Dawg Post about their visit to Georgia over the weekend.
dawgnation.com

Georgia football winners and losers after another annihilation of Auburn

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following win over Auburn. Winner: Georgia running back rotation. Georgia saw Kendall...
dawgnation.com

Georgia football stock up, but Kirby Smart demanding corrections

ATHENS — Georgia football stock seemingly went up by default, with the Bulldogs inheriting the No. 1 spot in the AP poll after Alabama’s close call with Texas A&M. Georgia’s 49-3 season-opening win over No. 12 Oregon looks more impressive with each Ducks’ win. Coach Kirby...
dawgnation.com

Branson Robinson wins SEC freshman of the week after breakout performance

Without Kendall Milton out with a groin injury, Georgia was going to need another running back to step up. Branson Robinson certainly did so, racking up 98 yards on 12 carries. He also scored his first career touchdown in the 42-10 win over Auburn. The surprise performance saw Robinson rewarded,...
dawgnation.com

Georgia football remains behind Alabama in Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 7 rankings

It took a little longer to get going than some perhaps would’ve liked, but Georgia rolled to yet another impressive victory on Saturday as it beat Auburn 42-10. The win put Georgia at No. 2 in the Week 7 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings. Alabama comes in at No. 1, with Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson rounding out the top 5. Georgia actually lost six first place votes, losing ground to Alabama.
dawgnation.com

Dawgs regain ‘moxie’ as running attack returns to form

You might call Georgia’s sixth-year quarterback the “old man” of college football. It’s not simply that Stetson Bennett will be 25 years old in a couple of weeks, which makes him almost a millennial on a Gen-Z team. No, on Saturday, he even trotted out what Penny on “Big Bang Theory” once called one of those “grandpa words.”
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bill Curry sends well wishes to former coaching rival Vince Dooley

The Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry is known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” but on Sunday, a former Yellow Jackets coach had a message of support for a Bulldogs legend. This weekend, it was announced that Vince Dooley is in the hospital dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Bill Curry took to social media to offer his support and well wishes to his former coaching rival.
ATHENS, GA

