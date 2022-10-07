ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 0

Related
850wftl.com

Governor Ron DeSantis gives updates on Fort Myers Beach re-opening

(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis visited Fort Myers to announce updates about the recovery effort in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Officials stood with Gov. DeSantis to announce that residents are able to return to Fort Myers Beach. Most residents of Fort Myers Beach were evacuated when...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
mycbs4.com

Florida gubernatorial debate set for October 24th

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida gubernatorial debate between Governor Ron DeSantis and challenger Charlie Crist hosted by CBS12 News has been rescheduled for Monday, October 24. The debate, which was originally scheduled for October 12 in Fort Pierce, was postponed due to Hurricane Ian. It is the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
click orlando

‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it. The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL

Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
ORLANDO, FL
getnews.info

WKL Roofing Outlines Its Services to Ormond Beach Residents

WKL Roofing is a top-rated roofing company. In a recent update, the firm shared the services it offers Ormond Beach residents. Ormond Beach, FL – In a website post, WKL Roofing shared the services it offers Ormond Beach residents. The team mentioned that it offers roof installation. They acknowledged...
ORMOND BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy