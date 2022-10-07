ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Rays disappointed, not discouraged by early postseason exit

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Four straight playoffs berths, a World Series appearance and ample reasons to believe the future could be even brighter. Despite back-to-back early postseason exits, the Tampa Bay Rays remain confident they’re built for long-term success, and that their persistence and commitment to developing young talent will be rewarded with a championship. Eventually.
Dodgers leave closer Kimbrel off NLDS roster vs. Padres

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Veteran closer Craig Kimbrel has been left off the Los Angeles Dodgers’ roster for their National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres. Kimbrel was demoted from his closer’s role two weeks ago after struggling all season as the replacement for veteran Kenley Jansen, who signed with Atlanta in the offseason.
Alvarez hits 3-run HR vs Ray in 9th, Astros jolt M's in ALDS

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez wrecked all of Seattle’s carefully crafted strategy with one colossal swing. The Mariners came to the postseason with a plan. Down to their last out, the October-tested Houston Astros weren’t so easily outmatched.
Yankees reliever Scott Effross needs Tommy John surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — Scott Effross didn't feel right the day after a Sept. 30 outing against Baltimore. “It was just like mild soreness. I thought just kind of end-of-the-year, normal soreness,” the New York Yankees rookie reliever recalled.
Jays OF Springer awaiting travel clearance after concussion

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is awaiting clearance to travel after he suffered a concussion in his collision with shortstop Bo Bichette in last Saturday’s Game 2 of the AL wild card series, general manager Ross Atkins said Tuesday. Atkins also revealed that Springer,...
Seattle to throw Castillo in ALDS Game 2 vs Houston's Valdez

HOUSTON (AP) — Seattle’s Luis Castillo will oppose Houston’s Framber Valdez in Game 2 of their American League Division Series on Thursday. It will be the second start of the postseason for Castillo, who won Game 1 of Seattle’s wild-card series against Toronto. Castillo, who was acquired from the Reds just before the trade deadline, allowed six hits and struck out five in 7 1/3 shutout innings against the Blue Jays.
Defending champion Braves not themselves in Game 1 NLDS loss

ATLANTA (AP) — It was only the fourth inning, but Dansby Swanson couldn’t hide his frustration. Slamming his bat and helmet against the ground and throwing his batting gloves aside, Swanson summed up the Atlanta Braves’ afternoon. It was an uncharacteristic move for the usually level-headed shortstop.
Mets flash cash, pays off through summer, spent by playoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball’s biggest spenders looked spent. The New York Mets enjoyed 175 days in first place, boosted by their billionaire new owner, confident Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer would lead them to glory, certain Buck Showalter would make all the right moves.
Yankees' Donaldson trots too soon, thrown out on near HR

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Donaldson went into a home run trot too soon — and his latest failure to hustle turned into an embarrassing out in the playoffs. Leading off the fifth inning for the New York Yankees in their Division Series opener Tuesday night, Donaldson sent an opposite-field drive to right against Cleveland right-hander Cal Quantrill with the score tied 1-all.
Pickett shows fire, Steelers defense sags in 38-3 loss

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Kenny Pickett showed he could take some licks and stand up for himself in his NFL starting debut. The injury-depleted Steelers defense, however, couldn’t withstand an offensive onslaught from the Buffalo Bills.
Astros' Phil Maton out for playoffs after punching locker

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros reliever Phil Maton revealed Tuesday that he broke his right pinkie when he punched a locker in frustration after Houston's regular-season finale and will miss the postseason. Maton had surgery Monday to repair the fractured finger on his pitching hand.
Nuggets' Murray ready to rejoin forces with 2-time MVP Jokic

DENVER (AP) — Here's an example of just how much Jamal Murray was missed: Introduced before a preseason home game, the Denver Nuggets all rushed over to swarm him. That's the level of respect the team has for its point guard, who's back on the court for the first time since tearing his left ACL on April 12, 2021.
Leonard, George return, raise Clippers' hopes for 1st title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are healthy and heading into their fourth season together, giving the Los Angeles Clippers sky-high hopes that they'll win the franchise’s first championship. Leonard and George have yet to fully show what they can do together over an entire...
Pistons loaded with talent from Ivey to Bogdanovic to Duren

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons seem to be on their way up from rock bottom, assembling a dynamic backcourt, acquiring a veteran scorer and keeping a nucleus of promising young players. “It’s the most talent we’ve had since I’ve been here,” said coach Dwane Casey, entering his fifth...
Heat have been close, still focused on getting an NBA title

MIAMI (AP) — Most of the names on the Miami Heat roster are the same ones that were there last season. The objective for the season is also the same. Don’t be fooled, though: The Heat insist this isn’t the same team.
Raptors keep building back toward championship contention

TORONTO (AP) — Masai Ujiri believes his Toronto Raptors are building toward something big. They’re just not all the way there yet. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
