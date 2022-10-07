ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One semiconductor stock to buy amidst the sector decline

Advanced Micro Devices Inc trimmed its guidance last week. Cowen's Matt Ramsay is still bullish on the semiconductor stock. AMD stock is currently down more than 60% for the year. Semiconductor stocks have been in a downtrend this year on fears of a slowdown in consumer spending. But that sell-off,...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Is Mastercard a good buy after the latest development?

Mastercard announced a cloud-based analytics platform for businesses. Macro events weigh down on the stock. Mastercard has lost a critical $310 support amid bearish signals. Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) saw mounting social interest on the back of positive stock market news. According to an announcement on Monday, Mastercard launched a cloud-based analytics platform.
MARKETS
invezz.com

PageGroup share price outlook ahead of earnings

PageGroup and other recruitment stocks have tumbled this year. Investors and analysts are worried about the slowing labour market. The company will publish its latest financial results this week. PageGroup (LON: PAGE) share price has had a difficult year as concerns about the slowing labour market. The shares have crashed...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
invezz.com

Best blue-chip REIT stocks to buy amid soaring rates

REIT stock have crashed hard in 2022. The main US REIT ETF has crashed by more than 30%. We explain why Realty Income, Digital Realty Trust, and AvalonBay are good buys. REIT stocks have crashed in 2022 as worries of high-interest rates surge. The Schwab U.S REIT ETF has plunged by more than 32% from the highest level this year and is trading at the lowest level since November 2022. Here are the best blue-chip REIT stocks to buy in 2022.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Why are Uber shares trending down on Tuesday?

CR Wooters - Uber's Head of Federal Affairs responds to the new proposal. Uber shares lost as much as 15% on the stock market news this morning. Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is in focus this morning after the U.S. Department of Labour proposed a new rule that “could” disable it from classifying its gig workers as independent contractors.
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Tilray reports a weak Q1 but gets good news from President Biden

Tilray Inc reports weaker-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter. President Biden pardons thousands convicted of marijuana possession. Tilray shares are currently down about 65% versus their year-to-date high. Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) ended about 20% down on Friday after the cannabis company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fiscal first...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Nancy Tengler explains why she remains bullish on Microsoft stock

Microsoft Corporation made a new 52-week low on Tuesday. Nancy Tengler still recommends buying the Microsoft stock. She explained why this morning on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Rising rates tend to be a significant headwind for the high-growth tech names but the Chief Executive of Laffer Tengler Investments says Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) continues to be a name to “hide” in this environment.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Valkyrie to liquidate and delist Bitcoin-related ETF

Valkyrie will liquidate the Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (VBB) on 31 October. The fund will also delist from the Nasdaq Exchange. Valkyrie still offers multiple Bitcoin-related funds, including the Bitcoin Strategy ETF. Valkyrie Funds, one of the leading fund managers in the digital assets space, is set to liquidate...
MARKETS
invezz.com

easyJet share price outlook ahead of FY’22 trading update

EasyJet share price has crashed hard in 2022. It has dropped to the lowest level since 2015. Focus shifts to the upcoming trading update set for Friday. easyJet (LON: EZJ) share price has been in a strong downward trend in 2022 even as the aviation industry makes a strong recovery. The stock crashed to a low of 276p, which was the lowest level since September 2011. It has fallen by more than 81% in 2015.
MARKETS
invezz.com

Is the Rolls-Royce share price too cheap in October?

Rolls-Royce share price has been in a strong bearish trend this year. Its fundamentals seem good as its key segments make a comeback. Technically, the stock will likely continue falling in October. Rolls-Royce (LON: RR) share price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few months as...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Meta Platforms makes a four-year low despite a big news

Meta announces its new $1,499 Quest Pro virtual reality headset. Russia adds Meta to its list of terrorist and extremist organisations. Atlantic Equities downgraded Meta shares to "neutral" on Tuesday. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) made a four-year low on Tuesday after announcing its new $1,499 Quest Pro virtual reality...
ELECTRONICS
invezz.com

Coinbase stock soars after firm inks deal with Google

Coinbase stock rose more than 4% in premarket trades on Tuesday. Google will accept crypto payment for its cloud services via Coinbase. The companies plan to drive Web3 development and adoption. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) jumped nearly 4% in pre-market trading on Tuesday to hit prices of $69.88. COIN was trading...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Avalanche blockchain went live on OpenSea, can this boost AVAX?

The largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, now supports the Avalanche ecosystem in the market. OpenSea currently features 200 Avalanche-native collections. Ava Labs stated that the total NFT sales volume increased by 180% since Q2 of 2022. The largest peer-to-peer marketplace for NFTs on Ethereum (ETH/USD), OpenSea, made an official announcement that...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Best FTSE 100 shares to buy as the pound sterling plummets

The FTSE 100 index has outperformed other global peers like the Dow Jones and DAX. Some companies will benefit as the pound sterling crashes. BAE Systems and Shell will likely do well due to the strong US dollar. The FTSE 100 index has been in a strong bearish trend in...
STOCKS
invezz.com

VIDEO: Crypto has become a money grab – Waves founder Sasha Ivanov

Waves founder Sasha Ivanov joins the Invezz podcast, where he laments the state of crypto. It won’t go anywhere until it solves the scalability issue, he says. Ivanov laments the fact that crypto is less about the tech and more about the money these days. I had a pretty...
CURRENCIES
invezz.com

Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast after solid U.S. job report

Wall Street’s three main indexes weakened on Friday even though the U.S. job market confirmed that the economy is on solid footing as the country reported that nonfarm payrolls rose more than expected in September. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, which surpassed economists’ estimate of 250,000 for...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Nikkei 225 forecast as the USD/JPY spikes to a record high

The Nikkei 225 index has fallen by more than 8% this year. It has outperformed other indices like DAX and Dow Jones. The index crashed as the Japanese yen plunged to an all-time low. The Nikkei 225 index has outperformed its global peers in 2022 as investors focus on low-interest...
STOCKS

