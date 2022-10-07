ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener

Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
MONTANA STATE
Planning a Winter Escape? These Montana Towns Are Great

Never too early to start planning some winter vacations, and if you are going to stay in Montana, you should check out these spots. Winter is a big part of the Montana lifestyle. Winters here in Big Sky Country tend to start earlier than normal in other states and can last long into the spring. Winter is a part of your life in Montana whether you like it or not. So why not enjoy yourself and check out these places?
MONTANA STATE
Is Your Child Being Bullied? Here Are Some Valuable Resources

Bullying is absolutely terrible and unfortunately, it just doesn't seem to go away. Children all over the country are subject to awful words and, in severe cases, physical abuse from bullies. This National Bullying Prevention Month, I think it's important to highlight some of the excellent resources that parents in Montana can utilize to better understand and help prevent bullying.
MONTANA STATE
Montana One of 13 States Without a Mass Shooting So Far in 2022

Mass shootings have become quite a tricky topic as of late in the United States. The country has had a total of 517 mass shootings so far, which is defined as a shooting that wounds and/or kills at least four people. But, some states have avoided mass shootings as of the publishing of this article, which is 9 full months into 2022. Montana is one of those states. This is great, but the issue of gun violence is still something that needs to be addressed.
MONTANA STATE
Is it Reliable? Experts Predict Brutal Winter in Montana

Winter will be here before you know it, and experts are predicting extremely cold temperatures for many northern states, including Montana. Farmers' Almanac recently released an extreme winter forecast for 22-23, and temperatures in Montana are expected to be some of the coldest in the lower 48. According to the prediction, the north-central United States could experience extreme temperatures well below zero. Temperatures could be -40 or below in January.
MONTANA STATE
Is it Legal to Take Fall Photos on a Railroad Track in Montana?

Fall is here. That means there's a lot of demand for excellent photo shoots. Earlier this week, Michael wrote about some amazing places in Billings to take photos in the Fall. However, one place you may want to reconsider taking photos is the railroad track. While it may seem absolutely gorgeous if the photos work out, going out to take photos there may cost your wallet or your life.
BILLINGS, MT
Montanans Allegedly Love Hamdogs. We Had to Look it Up.

We frequently receive article ideas from various groups that offer to provide stats on random things in Montana, based on Google Analytics. Simply put, they compile data based on what search terms people are using in each state and we can turn that information into something like "Is Baby Ruth the Most Popular Halloween Candy in Montana?"
MONTANA STATE
Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you

In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
BILLINGS, MT
Two Famous Musicians Will Appear on Popular Montana TV Show

This show is raising viewer expectations with the addition of these two music legends to the cast. The third season of the TV show Big Sky premiered on September 21st, and fans were excited by the additions of Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) and country music legend Reba McEntire. The third season is set in Helena, Montana, and focuses on the odd disappearance of tourists through Reba McEntire's outdoor company.
MONTANA STATE
What is the Most Listened To Band in Montana?

I am not saying this is a bad band, but there is no way this claim is accurate. If there is one thing Montanans enjoy, it's music—whether at a live show, in the car, or while outside on a beautiful Montana night. The real question is, what is Montana's favorite band or artist? Well, we might have that answer.
MONTANA STATE
This Montana Holiday Favorite Will Cost More Than Past Years

The Holiday season will soon be upon us, and it looks like it might cost us more than ever. It's been reported that we can all expect to pay more this year due to inflation, rising fuel costs, and weather conditions that have affected crops. So things like your Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner might skyrocket when it comes time to purchase ingredients.
MONTANA STATE
Billings, MT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana.

