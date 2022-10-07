Mass shootings have become quite a tricky topic as of late in the United States. The country has had a total of 517 mass shootings so far, which is defined as a shooting that wounds and/or kills at least four people. But, some states have avoided mass shootings as of the publishing of this article, which is 9 full months into 2022. Montana is one of those states. This is great, but the issue of gun violence is still something that needs to be addressed.

MONTANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO