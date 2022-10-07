Read full article on original website
Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener
Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Planning a Winter Escape? These Montana Towns Are Great
Never too early to start planning some winter vacations, and if you are going to stay in Montana, you should check out these spots. Winter is a big part of the Montana lifestyle. Winters here in Big Sky Country tend to start earlier than normal in other states and can last long into the spring. Winter is a part of your life in Montana whether you like it or not. So why not enjoy yourself and check out these places?
Is Your Child Being Bullied? Here Are Some Valuable Resources
Bullying is absolutely terrible and unfortunately, it just doesn't seem to go away. Children all over the country are subject to awful words and, in severe cases, physical abuse from bullies. This National Bullying Prevention Month, I think it's important to highlight some of the excellent resources that parents in Montana can utilize to better understand and help prevent bullying.
Montana Ranks 3rd in the Country For This Fatal Reason
Alright to start off, I’m not saying women are always right, but occasionally we can be. I’m sitting in our cozy house that we just moved into a month ago, and we haven’t needed to turn the heat on until today. It’s 52 degrees in Billings as...
Montana One of 13 States Without a Mass Shooting So Far in 2022
Mass shootings have become quite a tricky topic as of late in the United States. The country has had a total of 517 mass shootings so far, which is defined as a shooting that wounds and/or kills at least four people. But, some states have avoided mass shootings as of the publishing of this article, which is 9 full months into 2022. Montana is one of those states. This is great, but the issue of gun violence is still something that needs to be addressed.
Is it Reliable? Experts Predict Brutal Winter in Montana
Winter will be here before you know it, and experts are predicting extremely cold temperatures for many northern states, including Montana. Farmers' Almanac recently released an extreme winter forecast for 22-23, and temperatures in Montana are expected to be some of the coldest in the lower 48. According to the prediction, the north-central United States could experience extreme temperatures well below zero. Temperatures could be -40 or below in January.
Is it Legal to Take Fall Photos on a Railroad Track in Montana?
Fall is here. That means there's a lot of demand for excellent photo shoots. Earlier this week, Michael wrote about some amazing places in Billings to take photos in the Fall. However, one place you may want to reconsider taking photos is the railroad track. While it may seem absolutely gorgeous if the photos work out, going out to take photos there may cost your wallet or your life.
Montanans Allegedly Love Hamdogs. We Had to Look it Up.
We frequently receive article ideas from various groups that offer to provide stats on random things in Montana, based on Google Analytics. Simply put, they compile data based on what search terms people are using in each state and we can turn that information into something like "Is Baby Ruth the Most Popular Halloween Candy in Montana?"
Biggest Chunk of Montana Currently For Sale is 26k Acre Ranch
What could be your own big, historic ranch is near Jon Tester's, but yours would be more than 14 times as big. It's also a Montana bargain at $17,450,000. (The Tester Family farm near Big Sandy, Montana is approximately 1,800 acres and has been in their family for over 100 years.)
Montana Talks LIVE from Great Falls and CFalls This Week
Last time we hit the road for the show, we hit the road to Missoula. That's where we caught up with Lt. John Nores, the author of "Hidden War" who was featured on Joe Rogan's podcast. John Nores is a retired game warden in California who now lives in Libby, Montana. (Photo'ed on the left above)
Photographer Tells Where to Find the Best Fall Colors in Western Montana
New England might get all the national fall foliage fans. And there's no dispute photographing the fall colors in Colorado is a must you should experience at least once. However, Western Montana is also an amazing place to turn fall colors into fine art. The trick is knowing when, and where to look.
Don’t Mispronounce This Famous Montana Food or You’ll Get Roasted
A month or so ago I was talking on the radio about a certain food item. Apparently, I mispronounced the item. Because weeks later, as I walked into my father-in-law's house for a family dinner, my sister-in-law Jenny quickly cornered me. "I can't believe you said it wrong" were the first words out of her mouth, catching me a little off guard.
Montana Governor Gianforte Sending National Guard To Help Florida
Governor Greg Gianforte (Triple G) has announced that help is on the way to Florida from the Montana National Guard, in response to Hurricane Ian. Florida provided Montana critical assistance during the flooding disaster this year, and we’re glad to be able to return the favor in their time of need,
What Hourly Wage Is Considered “Competitive” In Montana?
We see the signs all over town, in almost every business window, and they all say the same thing: "Hiring with competitive wages." So I got to wondering, "What does 'competitive wage' actually mean?" In most towns, it always seemed like 25 bucks an hour was pretty decent. In fact,...
Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you
In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
Season 5 Yellowstone Trailer Is Out, Which Montanans Made the Cut?
"You're all fired. Beth, you're my new chief of staff." -John Dutton. My first reaction to the Yellowstone Season 5 trailer is this: Helena is on the right track, let's send Beth Dutton to the White House instead. The Season 5 trailer is out for the hit TV show Yellowstone,...
Two Famous Musicians Will Appear on Popular Montana TV Show
This show is raising viewer expectations with the addition of these two music legends to the cast. The third season of the TV show Big Sky premiered on September 21st, and fans were excited by the additions of Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) and country music legend Reba McEntire. The third season is set in Helena, Montana, and focuses on the odd disappearance of tourists through Reba McEntire's outdoor company.
The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic
This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
What is the Most Listened To Band in Montana?
I am not saying this is a bad band, but there is no way this claim is accurate. If there is one thing Montanans enjoy, it's music—whether at a live show, in the car, or while outside on a beautiful Montana night. The real question is, what is Montana's favorite band or artist? Well, we might have that answer.
This Montana Holiday Favorite Will Cost More Than Past Years
The Holiday season will soon be upon us, and it looks like it might cost us more than ever. It's been reported that we can all expect to pay more this year due to inflation, rising fuel costs, and weather conditions that have affected crops. So things like your Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner might skyrocket when it comes time to purchase ingredients.
