Pa. man arrested after groping girls at high school football game, authorities say
A 69-year-old Slate Belt man was arrested after he “groped and behaved inappropriately toward several female students” during a football game Friday night at Palisades High School in Nockamixon Township, Bucks County, according to the district’s superintendent and Pennsylvania State Police. “The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested...
Homecoming to resume in Chester County after cancellation due to threats
COATESVILLE (CBS) – Saturday morning in Chester County, homecoming activities are set to resume as scheduled for students at Coatesville High School. This comes after Friday night's cancellation of their homecoming game against Downingtown West.Police say a number of credible safety threats forced the cancellation.The schools initially planned to face off without any spectators, but the Coatesville Area School District says additional information prompted administrators to cancel the game altogether.Police are not disclosing what was said in those threats.
NJ Star Athlete Found Dead In Central PA Dorm Room
A 21-year-old star athlete from New Jersey was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to York College of Pennsylvania school officials. Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, of Mullica Hill, "was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased," Richard T. Satterlee, Ph.D, Dean of Student Development and Campus Life told Daily Voice in an email on Monday, Oct. 10.
Lower Merion School District cancels Halloween parades over safety, inclusivity concerns
Some parents are upset over the decision, while others are relieved.
Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County
A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
Man shot 4 times in the back in West Philadelphia homicide
Police say the victim, a man in his late 20s, was shot four times in the back.
13-year-old dies after being shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood
"My heart breaks for all who knew and loved him: his family, his friends, his neighbors, the entire Wagner Middle School community; the impact of such a tragedy is measureless," said PFT President Jerry Jordan.
Police search for suspect in South Philadelphia double shooting
South Philly Shooting: Arriving officers were notified that two shooting victims had been taken by a civilian vehicle to Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Firefighters Dispatched Sunday to Walnut Ridge
SANATOGA PA – Volunteers from the Sanatoga and Ringing Hill fire companies were called Sunday (Oct. 9, 2022) at 4:40 p.m. by Montgomery County emergency dispatchers to what began as grill fire in a unit of the 900 block of Walnut Ridge Estates, Buchert Road. It turned into something more.
Chester (Pennsylvania) quarterback Jalen Harris is most impressive freshman football player in nation, fans decide
He earns more than 100,000 votes to win SBLive Sports poll
29-year-old in critical condition after shot multiple times in Hunting Park: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 29-year-old was shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section, police say. The shooting happened on the 4300 block of North 8th Street around 1:15 p.m. Police say the 29-year-old man was shot three times in the left arm and twice in the right thigh. He...
Family, friends hold vigil for West Chester University student killed in Tacony hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Six days after 21-year old West Chester University student Octavia Aaron was killed in a hit-and-run crash, her friends, family and loved ones gathered just feet from where she lost her life to honor and remember her in a vigil, which included a balloon release, on Friday night. The crash happened in Tacony last weekend.Hundreds gathered at the intersection of Ditman and Robbins Streets less than a block from where Octavia was struck by a vehicle. Photos courtesy of Philadelphia police show a large white SUV as the suspected vehicle wanted in the crash.Speaking amongst family and friends,...
Two men charged in carjacking at Upper Roxborough gas station
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were charged on Monday in a carjacking at a gas station in Upper Roxborough, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said. Prosecutors say the two men carjacked a vehicle while a 12-year-old child was in the backseat on Sunday evening. The suspects, Jeremiah Thomas and Milan...
County Police Detail Thursday’s Newark-Area Shooting
New Castle County Police looking for a suspect in a shooting that occurred in the Newark-Area on Thursday. Officials said Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the community of Red Mill Farms. At 2:30 PM officers responded to the unit block of Andries Road in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Prior to officers arriving it was broadcasted that the victim had been transported to Christiana Hospital emergency room by a private vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital and located a 22-year-old male victim who sustained a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim reported he was driving in the area at which point his car was shot multiple times. The victim was shot one time during the incident and remains in stable condition.
1 dead following crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are still on the scene of a fatal crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in West Lampeter Township and killed one person. According to Lancaster 911 dispatch, first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Willow Street Pike and Long Lane at 12:53 a.m.
South Jersey Driver, 37, Killed In Collision With Dump Truck
A 37-year-old man from Camden County was killed when he struck a dump truck in Gloucester County, NJ Advance Media reported. Thurman H. Smith Jr., of Chesilhurst, was heading west on Route 322/Glassboro Road when he struck the vehicle around midnight Thursday, Oct. 6, the outlet said citing Monroe Township police.
Wilmington City Councilwoman challenges Fire Department, calls for professional recruiter and new accreditation
Wilmington City Councilwoman Shané Darby's public safety reform package has turned its attention to the Wilmington Fire Department. Darby introduced an ordinance at Monday's Public Safety Committee meeting that would call on the Mayor to create a mid-level officer position focused on recruiting. Darby's ordinance comes a month after...
Young man killed in execution-style shooting on Wynnefield driveway: Police
"It appears he was clearly shot execution style, clearly targeted since he was hit so many times and the ballistic evidence was so close to where his body collapsed in the driveway," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Man shot multiple times inside store in Kensington: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times inside a store in Kensington on Sunday afternoon, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Police say he was shot throughout the body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital,...
Make the Road PA and Election Advocates Call on Berks County to Remove Law Enforcement from Voting Drop Boxes, Citing Harassment and Intimidation Risks
Law enforcement at drop boxes creates environment of harassment and intimidation, in violation of state and federal law. READING, PA—Following news that Berks County will enable voter intimidation by stationing a sheriff deputy at ballot drop boxes to question voters, fair election advocates in Berks County including Make the Road PA, the ACLU of Pennsylvania, and Berks Stands Up are calling for an end to voter suppression and intimidation ahead of the November 8 general election.
