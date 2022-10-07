Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
Landslides leveled a Venezuelan town. Critics blame government neglect
LAS TEJERÍAS, Venezuela - Yessenia Galindez was standing in the entrance of her home, about to leave for work, when she felt the water beneath her feet. The 43-year-old hospital janitor thought it was just a puddle of rain, seeping onto her floor. But then a wave of murky...
Concerns grow as cholera spreads through Haiti's prisons
A nonprofit organization is calling on Haiti's government to release certain inmates amid a swift rise in cholera cases throughout the country's severely crowded prison system
Biden doubts Putin would use nuclear weapon, Ukraine pleads for more weapons
KYIV, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he doubted whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would use a tactical nuclear weapon as Ukraine pleaded for a rapid increase in Western military aid to defend against missile strikes on its cities.
Saudi Arabia will face ‘consequences’, says Biden, amid anger at cuts in oil output
Moves by Opec+ to reduce production seen as siding with Putin over the US just as midterms loom
Comments / 0