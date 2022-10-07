ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landslides leveled a Venezuelan town. Critics blame government neglect

LAS TEJERÍAS, Venezuela - Yessenia Galindez was standing in the entrance of her home, about to leave for work, when she felt the water beneath her feet. The 43-year-old hospital janitor thought it was just a puddle of rain, seeping onto her floor. But then a wave of murky...
