Campbell County, WY

county17.com

School board to hold Oct. 11 meeting in Wright

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Commons at Wright Junior/Senior High School, 220 Wright Blvd., Wright. The agenda said items scheduled for discussion and approval include the following:. Whether to change district policy from allowing certified...
WRIGHT, WY
county17.com

Campbell County School Board of Trustees Candidate Questionnaire: Meldene Goehring

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Young adults can win gift cards with Wyoming Department of Health survey

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health is asking that residents ages 18–29 consider taking an anonymous survey regarding substance use and related health behaviors. “We know young adults have different stressors and potential barriers involving their health than children and older adults,” said Melissa Taylor, epidemiologist...
WYOMING STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

The benefits of wind power are clear in Wyoming. A similar Idaho project deserves a fair shake.

As a rancher with cattle on private and public lands in southeast Wyoming, I’d like to caution those in the Magic Valley who may be listening to the loudest and often misinformed voices who are opposed to the Lava Ridge wind project. Energy options, including wind, have greatly benefited where I live and work, in […] The post The benefits of wind power are clear in Wyoming. A similar Idaho project deserves a fair shake. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Iowan

Wyoming presents Green’s route to progressive politics

After receiving a bachelor’s in mass communications and working at the student newspaper for Morningside University in Sioux City, Green returned to his home state of Wyoming in 2008 to pursue a career as a journalist in the small town of Thermopolis. It was in Thermopolis where the editor...
THERMOPOLIS, WY
county17.com

Pro-life speaker: No room for rape exceptions in abortion laws

GILLETTE, Wyo. — It’s common for people to say that they think abortion should be illegal unless the abortion follows rape or incest. Pew Research Center found that 69% of 10,441 U.S. non-institutionalized adults who completed its March “America’s Abortion Quandary” survey said that abortion should be legal if the pregnancy is a result of rape. Thirty-six percent of abortion opponents say abortion should be legal if the pregnancy results from rape, while 27% say “it depends.”
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County health and food inspections (10/3/22–10/9/22)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

City plans Monte Vista Lane water shutoff for Thursday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette has planned a four-hour water shutoff Thursday in the Monte Vista Lane area. The shutoff is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. It’s a necessary move for the replacement of water valves and fittings, according to city documents.
GILLETTE, WY
K99

An Open Letter To Jerk Pedestrians In Colorado

Let me start off by saying this is beyond just a "Colorado thing" this is a society thing for the most part and quite frankly, I'm sick of it. In this day and age where so many people are in the "me me me" state of mind and in a time where common sense has seemingly gone out the window, that has seemed to carryover to crosswalk etiquette.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds

Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE
kunc.org

Link between Cheyenne and Northern Colorado among public transit proposals in Mountain West

There’s been talk of expanding public transportation options around the Mountain West, and some of those ideas are starting to be set in motion. Transportation officials in Colorado and Wyoming are collaborating on a mass transit feasibility study as they consider adding a new bus route between Cheyenne, Wyo., and the northern Front Range in Colorado. About 7,000 vehicle trips begin and end in those areas every day.
COLORADO STATE
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Oct. 11

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Breaking and entering, Oct. 7, Bird Drive, CCSO. Someone reportedly stole a vintage...
GILLETTE, WY
washparkprofile.com

Inside Jeffco Kids First, and Ganahl's furor over students

What I want is for people to stop demonizing our kids. That’s what I feel like has been happening, that in objecting to and playing some of these identity politics, our kids hear this language … and they don’t understand why people hate them.”. Over the summer,...
COLORADO STATE
K2 Radio

Haunted Wyoming Mountain, Hike At Your Own Risk

Going camping, hiking, or maybe horseback riding in Wyoming this summer?. Well, if you're afraid of ghosts you might want to sear clear of Cedar Mountain Wyoming. It's located in the northwest part of the state, near Cody. It's not the only haunted mountain in the state. But it is...
WYOMING STATE

