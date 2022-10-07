ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Native Youth Council, a ‘very empowering’ group of students bonded by similar experinces

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nearly 900,000 people live in South Dakota and nine percent identify as American Indian or Alaska Native. For decades Indigenous people have fought to keep their culture alive. Now, the focus is on creating strong Native American youth. The Hot Springs High School Native Youth Council is a place for students to feel confident in themselves and their history.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
A windy week ahead

Monday marked the start of the 32nd annual Native American Day in South Dakota. A walk that helped keep the memory of the children from the Rapid City Indian boarding school.
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota pheasant hunting: Experts share bird outlook

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There will be pheasants. South Dakota’s renowned tradition gets underway Saturday with the opening date for a 108-day ring-neck pheasant hunting season that ends Jan. 31. More than 1 million pheasants were harvested in the 2021 season and two South Dakota-based pheasant hunting experts are feeling good about bird numbers for 2022.
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Government
SD Game, Fish, & Park vote against allowing pets in camping facilities

PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission has denied a proposal to allow pets inside camping facilities like cabins and suites at state park and recreation areas. Director of Parks and Recreation Scott Simpson says more people have pets, in part to the Covid-19 pandemic. A 10-dollar...
SD tourism officials look forward to fall visitors

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota tourism, while not as bustling as it was the previous summer, saw a substantial amount of people and revenue coming through the state, and the Black Hills in particular. The Mount Rushmore State saw more than six million people travel here for leisure...
Peanut vehicle visits Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Planters Nutmobile stopped around the Black Hills before heading to Denver Tuesday morning. According to Planters, there are only 3 drivers called “Peanutters” per vehicle, this means that there are only 9 drivers in total, with only 3 cars that drive across the country year-round.
RAPID CITY, SD
Sheridan Cooks - The Hub Dining

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hub, formerly the Sheridan Senior Center, serves 3,000 clients in the Sheridan community! Food is a major part of this service ... from Meals on Wheels to dining in their café. Learn all about what The Hub has to offer on this edition of Sheridan Cooks.
RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You may have been working your first job--or playing on a high school sports team when you we’re 16, but one area-girl is making a name for herself on the national stage. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on...
RAPID CITY, SD
Celebrating Native American Day at Crazy Horse Memorial

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For more than three decades, 32 years to be exact, South Dakota has observed Native American Day. “This is an annual celebration known as Native American Day. In 1990, Gov. George S. Mickelson made a declaration that in South Dakota, it’ll be named Native American Day in lieu of Columbus Day, honoring Indigenous cultures that call this place home,” said Andrew Dunehoo, museum and cultural affairs director at Crazy Horse Memorial.
Increase of Fentanyl overdoses in Rapid City causes concern

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is noticing a drastic increase in the amount of fentanyl seized from the streets. Earlier this week, a woman suspected of taking fentanyl passed out behind the wheel, causing a serious crash in Rapid City involving multiple vehicles. Not only is this...
RAPID CITY, SD
842nd Engineer Co. working on archery range and road

BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota Army National Guard’s 842nd Engineer Company out of Spearfish is performing roadwork and archery range improvements on Bird Island Road in Belle Fourche and the Belle Fourche Reservoir this weekend. Capt. Jeff Marshall, who has been in the Guard for 15 years,...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
Blood donations at Vitalant help Hurricane Ian-devastated Florida

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vitalent is our local blood donation organization but they also send blood and platelets to support blood centers that are in communities in need and disaster-impacted areas like Florida post-Hurricane Ian. “Our hearts go out to all those affected by Hurricane Ian,” said Tori Robbins...
FLORIDA STATE
Prayer service held for the missing indigenous women

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday was the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow and a prayer service was held in honor of the many missing indigenous women. The Red Ribbon Skirt Society’s prayer service was held to honor those missing or who lost their lives due to human trafficking. During the service, members of the Lakota community sang and prayed together to show the tight bond between the community.
RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid City celebrates Native American Day with a parade

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Along with the Black Hills Pow Wow, Rapid City held its Native American Day Parade which went through downtown. Jackie Giago led the parade as grand marshall to honor her late husband, Tim Giago. Children of all ages enjoyed the parade, as participants handed out...
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota among top states for disastrous weather

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - From floods to wildfires, and blizzards to hail, South Dakota sees its fair share of natural disasters every year, ranking 12th in the county, not far from hurricane-ravaged Florida. WalletHub compared 50 states across two key metrics to rank the states for how prone they...
ENVIRONMENT
Archery Deer Season in Missouri is Underway

(MISSOURINET) – Bow hunters are out in the woods in Missouri looking for deer. The first archery season kicked off last month and runs through November 11th. Dustin Sneed is state conservation agent for Knox County in northeastern Missouri. He has some reminders for those hunting from tree stands:
MISSOURI STATE
Drought conditions continue to increase in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This isn’t anything new this year. The drought conditions continue in KELOLAND. We’re now past of wettest time of year, the summer months, and as we continue to go through the fall not only does our average precipitation continue to dwindle our rain chances will continue to be sparse.
ENVIRONMENT

