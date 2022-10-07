ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

tri-c.edu

Tri-C Famous: Jennifer Kubala

Jennifer Kubala has served as Western Campus Student Life advisor since November 2021. Her extensive experience in the event planning industry helps her create, promote and execute fun campus events and programs — from a Cutest Pet at West contest to the upcoming More Than a MELTdown event, where local chef Matt Fish will discuss his career and experiences as a Tri-C student. She also supports Student Government and the campus food pantry and serves as advisor to the Campus Activities Board. Learn more about Jennifer in this week’s Tri-C Famous!
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Apply to be a Diversity Overnight host

The Office of Undergraduate Admission seeks outstanding Case Western Reserve University undergraduate students to become Spartan Ambassadors to host prospective students during Diversity Overnight Nov. 13 and 14. Diversity Overnight will bring high school seniors from around the country to campus to get an in-depth look at the opportunities available...
CLEVELAND, OH
tri-c.edu

West Virginia University

Cuyahoga Community College and West Virginia University have created a special agreement to help you earn a bachelor's degree. Work with a counselor at both institutions to earn your associate degree and then transfer seamlessly to complete your bachelor's degree. Degree Completion Master Agreement for Transfer Pathways. Tri-C Degree: Associate...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Sherwin Williams’ CEO defends company’s hiring practices during project update

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Sherwin Williams officials spent much of their progress report on the company’s new headquarters Monday defending their company’s hiring practices amid accusations of a lack of diversity on the project. “There’s been some confusion surrounding our project, including some false claims and rumors,” said Sherwin...
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Cleveland Play House Managing Director steps down

Cleveland Play House is adding managing director to its slate of open leadership positions. Collette A. Laisure is stepping down after 20 months in the role. She succeeded longtime CPH Managing Director Kevin Moore, who passed away suddenly in October 2020. Laisure joined CPH as interim managing director in February...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

'Devoted to hope, health, and humanity': How MetroHealth's new logo reflects the hospital system's vision

CLEVELAND — With a new hospital comes a new logo, and this one has meaning. MetroHealth recently updated its branding with the opening of the state-of-the-art Glick Center, symbolic of the hospital system's ongoing transformation. Gone is the blue interlocking "MH" that had been so familiar to Northeast Ohio, and in its place comes a revised medical cross meant to reflect Metro's vision.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Nubeigel owner: Community 'welcomed us with open arms'

For four months, people have been enjoying Nubeigel’s kosher bagels fresh out of the oven at 2254 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. Owner Josh Admon said the days are busy, but it’s “amazing and just breathtaking” that there hasn’t been a slow day since its soft opening on July 5. A ribbon cutting was also held on July 15.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland EMS commissioner given new position

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mayor Justin Bibb has moved Cleveland EMS Commissioner Nicole Carlton to a new job overseeing the city’s Emergency Operations Center. Carlton’s new position, effective last Monday, is assistant director of emergency operations. She is charged with preparing for major emergencies and coordinating the city’s response to them.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Community refrigerator provides free food to people in need

This particular grant that she's reviewing is for a new project that her organization, the Lorain Public Library System and Lorain County Public Health all partnered on called the "freedge." “A freedge is a free refrigerator, open to the community,” Snipes-Martin said. It’s at the South Lorain Branch Library,...
EL CENTRO, CA
coolcleveland.com

Convergence-Continuum Play Looks at Slavery & Racism via Time Travel

Tremont’s small theater ensemble convergence-continuum has always had a taste for darkly humorous material with a surreal vibe, but recently for its current season, themed “Societies in Question,” its productions have gotten weightier while still holding on to the surrealistic feel. Its upcoming production, Robert O’Hara’s 1996...
CLEVELAND, OH

