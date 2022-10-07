Jennifer Kubala has served as Western Campus Student Life advisor since November 2021. Her extensive experience in the event planning industry helps her create, promote and execute fun campus events and programs — from a Cutest Pet at West contest to the upcoming More Than a MELTdown event, where local chef Matt Fish will discuss his career and experiences as a Tri-C student. She also supports Student Government and the campus food pantry and serves as advisor to the Campus Activities Board. Learn more about Jennifer in this week’s Tri-C Famous!

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO