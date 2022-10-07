Read full article on original website
tri-c.edu
Tri-C Famous: Jennifer Kubala
Jennifer Kubala has served as Western Campus Student Life advisor since November 2021. Her extensive experience in the event planning industry helps her create, promote and execute fun campus events and programs — from a Cutest Pet at West contest to the upcoming More Than a MELTdown event, where local chef Matt Fish will discuss his career and experiences as a Tri-C student. She also supports Student Government and the campus food pantry and serves as advisor to the Campus Activities Board. Learn more about Jennifer in this week’s Tri-C Famous!
case.edu
Apply to be a Diversity Overnight host
The Office of Undergraduate Admission seeks outstanding Case Western Reserve University undergraduate students to become Spartan Ambassadors to host prospective students during Diversity Overnight Nov. 13 and 14. Diversity Overnight will bring high school seniors from around the country to campus to get an in-depth look at the opportunities available...
tri-c.edu
West Virginia University
Cuyahoga Community College and West Virginia University have created a special agreement to help you earn a bachelor's degree. Work with a counselor at both institutions to earn your associate degree and then transfer seamlessly to complete your bachelor's degree. Degree Completion Master Agreement for Transfer Pathways. Tri-C Degree: Associate...
An after-school program that enriches learning academically, socially and emotionally: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Though it’s often assumed that students are eager to leave school each day, that’s not the case at Cleveland’s Almira Elementary School, where its popular and innovative after-school program has kids hurrying to gather guardian signatures, so they can participate each session. The program...
cleveland19.com
Sherwin Williams’ CEO defends company’s hiring practices during project update
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Sherwin Williams officials spent much of their progress report on the company’s new headquarters Monday defending their company’s hiring practices amid accusations of a lack of diversity on the project. “There’s been some confusion surrounding our project, including some false claims and rumors,” said Sherwin...
cleveland19.com
19 News reporter Harry Boomer recognized by Cleveland council for community contributions
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of 19 News’ own was honored during a recent Cleveland city council meeting for his service in the community throughout his decades-long career. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and other council members were present to recognize Harry Boomer on Monday night. Boomer, a resident of...
wksu.org
Cleveland Play House Managing Director steps down
Cleveland Play House is adding managing director to its slate of open leadership positions. Collette A. Laisure is stepping down after 20 months in the role. She succeeded longtime CPH Managing Director Kevin Moore, who passed away suddenly in October 2020. Laisure joined CPH as interim managing director in February...
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County short 145 case workers in Department of Child and Family Services office
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Like so many businesses and offices in Northeast Ohio, workers at Cuyahoga County’s child and family services put “We’re Hiring” signs outside the Jane Edna Hunter building. What’s different about the ask within that department is that children’s lives are literally dependent...
'Devoted to hope, health, and humanity': How MetroHealth's new logo reflects the hospital system's vision
CLEVELAND — With a new hospital comes a new logo, and this one has meaning. MetroHealth recently updated its branding with the opening of the state-of-the-art Glick Center, symbolic of the hospital system's ongoing transformation. Gone is the blue interlocking "MH" that had been so familiar to Northeast Ohio, and in its place comes a revised medical cross meant to reflect Metro's vision.
cleveland19.com
Nearly 1K workers face layoffs as services change at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many workers at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center are facing layoffs now that the hospital is transitioning its service offerings. Hospital leadership announced in September a plan to only provide outpatient care, meaning no more overnight hospital beds or emergency care. State filings show that 1,000...
Cleveland Jewish News
Nubeigel owner: Community 'welcomed us with open arms'
For four months, people have been enjoying Nubeigel’s kosher bagels fresh out of the oven at 2254 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. Owner Josh Admon said the days are busy, but it’s “amazing and just breathtaking” that there hasn’t been a slow day since its soft opening on July 5. A ribbon cutting was also held on July 15.
Buchards Jewelers in Berea to close by end of year: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- After 34 years as a fixture at the Parkway Shops, Buchards Jewelers will close up shop after the Christmas holiday. Owner Jim Butchart said the business was started by his late wife, Catherine, in 1988. She had bought it from Smith Jewelers. At first, the store was...
Cleveland EMS commissioner given new position
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mayor Justin Bibb has moved Cleveland EMS Commissioner Nicole Carlton to a new job overseeing the city’s Emergency Operations Center. Carlton’s new position, effective last Monday, is assistant director of emergency operations. She is charged with preparing for major emergencies and coordinating the city’s response to them.
Cleveland Clinic offering free cancer screenings
Cleveland Clinic is offering free cancer screenings this month.
cleveland19.com
Sherwin-Williams provides update on construction of their new global headquarters in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sherwin-Williams CEO will give an update on the construction of their new global headquarters in downtown Cleveland Monday afternoon. John G. Morikis, Chairman and CEO of Sherwin-Williams, will speak at the Urban League of Greater Cleveland. The 36-floor office tower will be located just west of...
John’s Safe Place provides peaceful space for Berea-Midpark High School teens
BEREA, Ohio – In an anxious world where personal peace can be hard to find, John’s Safe Place at Berea-Midpark High School provides teens a quiet space in which to breathe deep and reflect. The special room is named for John Charles Haney, a Fairview Park High School...
spectrumnews1.com
Community refrigerator provides free food to people in need
This particular grant that she's reviewing is for a new project that her organization, the Lorain Public Library System and Lorain County Public Health all partnered on called the "freedge." “A freedge is a free refrigerator, open to the community,” Snipes-Martin said. It’s at the South Lorain Branch Library,...
We overcame JobsOhio secrecy to learn Ohio spent $12 million on Cleveland-to-Ireland flight: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The financial incentive to lure Irish airline Aer Lingus to Cleveland is likely the largest financial contribution ever committed to persuade an airline to fly from an airport in Ohio. We’re talking about the nearly $12 million over three years on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
coolcleveland.com
Convergence-Continuum Play Looks at Slavery & Racism via Time Travel
Tremont’s small theater ensemble convergence-continuum has always had a taste for darkly humorous material with a surreal vibe, but recently for its current season, themed “Societies in Question,” its productions have gotten weightier while still holding on to the surrealistic feel. Its upcoming production, Robert O’Hara’s 1996...
South Euclid residents invited to Mingle at Mayfield Oct. 20 to honor Hometown Heroes
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- One South Euclid will honor two individuals and one longtime institution when residents gather Oct. 20 at Mayfield Country Club to bestow its second annual batch of Hometown Hero awards. This year’s honorees will be Notre Dame College, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary; South Euclid...
