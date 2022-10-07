Read full article on original website
Mel Tucker on run game struggles, injuries and facing his alma mater
EAST LANSING – The numbers aren’t good. Since a strong start to the season running the ball in a pair of wins against MAC teams, Michigan State has struggled mightily on the ground. The Spartans (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten), who have lost four straight games, are now coming...
Michigan prep football notebook: Giants of the SEC get slain in the same week
Saline and Chelsea have been the standards of the Southeastern Conference for many years now. That’s why when both teams were defeated in Week 7, it marked a stunning turn of events in the conference. With Saline’s 7-0 loss to Temperance Bedford last week, the Hornets saw their impressive...
No ‘easy fix’ after Michigan State defense gashed again by Ohio State
EAST LANSING – Trailing by seven points late in the first quarter, Michigan State was at the Ohio State 38-yard line but facing fourth-and-13 after a sack. That gave the Spartans a chance to use one of their top weapons in punter Bryce Baringer. It was a great kick and he put enough air under the ball that teammate Tyrell Henry had time to catch it at the 2-yard line.
4-star OL Clay Wedin decommits from Michigan State
Michigan State just lost a member of its next recruiting class. Clay Wedin, a 2023 four-star offensive lineman from Florida, announced his decommitment via Twitter on Monday night. “After a ton of prayer and thought, I have made the difficult decision to decommit from Michigan State,” Wedin wrote. “This decision...
Late schedule change pits prep football state finalist against 2 perennial powers
LAWTON, MI – For better or worse, the Lawton football team will find out where it stands heading into the playoffs, after a late schedule change has the Blue Devils slated to close out the regular season against a pair of small-school powers. Lawton, currently ranked No. 5 in...
Overheard at Mel Tucker’s press conference: JV vs. varsity and nobody thrown under the bus
EAST LANSING – Another week, another chance for Michigan State to break a losing streak. The Spartans (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) are coming off a 49-20 loss to No. 2 Ohio State last week for their fourth straight defeat. It’s their longest losing streak since dropping five in a row in 2019.
Michael Phelps named honorary captain for Michigan vs. Penn State game
ANN ARBOR -- The most decorated Olympian of all-time will make his return to Michigan Stadium this Saturday. Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh announced on Monday that Michael Phelps will serve as honorary captain for the upcoming game vs. Penn State. Phelps, 37, spoke to the Michigan football team...
Overheard at Jim Harbaugh’s press conference: Michigan faces ‘biggest challenge of the year so far’
ANN ARBOR -- Jim Harbaugh met with reporters on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. For the first time this season, he was previewing a ranked opponent. Penn State, ranked 10th in the AP poll, will visit on Saturday for a matchup with No. 5 Michigan (noon ET, FOX).
Lawton girls basketball senior makes Division-I college commitment
LAWTON, MI – One of Southwest Michigan’s top girls basketball players took a big step toward her college hoops future this week, as Lawton senior McKenna Macon committed to Western Michigan. The 5-foot-8 point guard announced her decision Sunday via Twitter and thanked her father and Lawton head...
Santa’s coming to town: Jim Harbaugh excited to meet new Michigan president
ANN ARBOR -- Santa’s coming to town, and Jim Harbaugh is excited. Santa Ono officially starts his term as Michigan’s president on Thursday (Oct. 13). Ono’s Twitter feed indicates he will be arriving on campus on Monday and plans to be at Michigan’s football game against Penn State on Saturday.
Michigan State a home underdog again vs. Wisconsin
EAST LANSING – Michigan State won’t be favored to end its losing streak on homecoming. The Spartans opened as four-point home underdogs for their October 15 home game against Wisconsin, according to Circa Sports. Michigan State will bring a four-game losing streak into that matchup. Most recently, the...
Michigan State notes: Mel Tucker supports staff; more kicking problems and a roster loss
EAST LANSING – Another week, another lopsided defeat. Michigan State (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) lost 49-20 to No. 3 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday in East Lansing to extend its losing streak to four straight. A year after winning 11 games and finishing in the top 10 of...
Takeaways, observations from Michigan State’s blowout loss to Ohio State
EAST LANSING – An ugly end to September is turning into a brutal October for Michigan State. The Spartans (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) lost 49-20 to No. 3 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday for their fourth straight defeat. This is Michigan State’s longest losing streak since dropping five...
Vote for the Kalamazoo-area prep football Player of the Week from Week 7 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – The high school football season closed its seventh chapter of the 2022 season over the weekend, as Kalamazoo-area teams took the field for another exciting slate of gridiron action. From quarterbacks slinging the ball around the field to running backs plowing through tackles and receivers waltzing...
Michigan State run game bottoms out with ‘horrible’ performance in loss to Ohio State
EAST LANSING – While losing three straight games, Michigan State’s running game continued to struggle. Offensive line coach and run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic on Tuesday said “Statistically, it looks really bad” while noting frustration and a desperation to make improvements.
Snap counts, PFF grades: Low marks across the board in Michigan State’s drubbing from Ohio State
EAST LANSING – There’s not much good news to report after a 49-20 shellacking from Ohio State that marked Michigan State’s fourth straight loss. Here are the snap counts and a look at grades from Pro Football Focus after the Spartans’ Saturday loss to the Buckeyes:
Vote for Grand Rapids Player of the Week 7
There were standout performances on football fields across the Grand Rapids area Friday night. MLive’s Grand Rapids Week 7 Player of the Week Poll is shining the spotlight on a bunch of them below. Check out who made the cut and vote for your favorite. You are eligible to vote as many times as you want through 9 a.m. Friday.
Meet Ionia High School Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022
Five individuals, one team and five honorary members are headed to Ionia High School Athletic Hall of Fame. School officials recently announced its Class of 2022, and the names are sure to be blasts from the Bulldogs past. The inductees will be introduced at halftime of Ionia’s Oct. 21 home game against Lakewood, followed by the induction banquet on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Steele Street Hall, 115 S Steele St, Ionia. The public is invited.
Cast a vote for the Jackson-area football player of Week 7
JACKSON -- Week 7 some some big plays being made by football players around the Jackson area. From big days by quarterbacks through the air, to running backs on the ground, to defensive players making big plays on the other side of the ball, there were a lot of impressive games to celebrate.
Western soccer player Jeff Palmer named Jackson-area Athlete of the Week
JACKSON -- Western soccer player Jeff Palmer has been selected as the Jackson-area Athlete of the Week. In a September 29 win over Marshall, he had a hat trick and on October 4, as the Panthers beat Coldwater to clinch the Interstate 8 title, he added another goal.
