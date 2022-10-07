ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

No ‘easy fix’ after Michigan State defense gashed again by Ohio State

EAST LANSING – Trailing by seven points late in the first quarter, Michigan State was at the Ohio State 38-yard line but facing fourth-and-13 after a sack. That gave the Spartans a chance to use one of their top weapons in punter Bryce Baringer. It was a great kick and he put enough air under the ball that teammate Tyrell Henry had time to catch it at the 2-yard line.
COLUMBUS, OH
4-star OL Clay Wedin decommits from Michigan State

Michigan State just lost a member of its next recruiting class. Clay Wedin, a 2023 four-star offensive lineman from Florida, announced his decommitment via Twitter on Monday night. “After a ton of prayer and thought, I have made the difficult decision to decommit from Michigan State,” Wedin wrote. “This decision...
Michael Phelps named honorary captain for Michigan vs. Penn State game

ANN ARBOR -- The most decorated Olympian of all-time will make his return to Michigan Stadium this Saturday. Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh announced on Monday that Michael Phelps will serve as honorary captain for the upcoming game vs. Penn State. Phelps, 37, spoke to the Michigan football team...
Lawton girls basketball senior makes Division-I college commitment

LAWTON, MI – One of Southwest Michigan’s top girls basketball players took a big step toward her college hoops future this week, as Lawton senior McKenna Macon committed to Western Michigan. The 5-foot-8 point guard announced her decision Sunday via Twitter and thanked her father and Lawton head...
Michigan State a home underdog again vs. Wisconsin

EAST LANSING – Michigan State won’t be favored to end its losing streak on homecoming. The Spartans opened as four-point home underdogs for their October 15 home game against Wisconsin, according to Circa Sports. Michigan State will bring a four-game losing streak into that matchup. Most recently, the...
Vote for Grand Rapids Player of the Week 7

There were standout performances on football fields across the Grand Rapids area Friday night. MLive’s Grand Rapids Week 7 Player of the Week Poll is shining the spotlight on a bunch of them below. Check out who made the cut and vote for your favorite. You are eligible to vote as many times as you want through 9 a.m. Friday.
Meet Ionia High School Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022

Five individuals, one team and five honorary members are headed to Ionia High School Athletic Hall of Fame. School officials recently announced its Class of 2022, and the names are sure to be blasts from the Bulldogs past. The inductees will be introduced at halftime of Ionia’s Oct. 21 home game against Lakewood, followed by the induction banquet on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Steele Street Hall, 115 S Steele St, Ionia. The public is invited.
Cast a vote for the Jackson-area football player of Week 7

JACKSON -- Week 7 some some big plays being made by football players around the Jackson area. From big days by quarterbacks through the air, to running backs on the ground, to defensive players making big plays on the other side of the ball, there were a lot of impressive games to celebrate.
