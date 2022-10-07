ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

List of bands performing during two-day Oktoberfest in downtown Springfield

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UfNjL_0iQMIya900

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Original Mighty Oktoberfest is back to Fort Street in Springfield on Friday and Saturday.

Springfield teen’s artwork displayed in Wahlburgers at MGM

This event has been going on for 87 years and is the area’s largest, wildest, and most authentic Oktoberfest in all of western Massachusetts. Fort Street will be closed during the two-day event so that The Student Prince and The Fort Restaurant can have their live music, amazing food, and festivities.

Friday night at 5:30 p.m., Mayor Domenic Sarno and John Perry, the assistant manager of Student Prince and The Fort Restaurant, will tap the ceremonial keg. Live bands will attend both days, such as the Berkshire Mountain Wanderers, Trailer Trash, American Bad Ass, Dumb Love, and a Tribute to the Foo Fighters.

“We are proud to once again present Springfield’s Original Mighty Oktoberfest as one of the most festive community events in the city,” said John Perry. “We welcome everyone to join us for two days of lively music, delicious food, and some good old Oktoberfest fun. We can’t wait to tap our ceremonial keg and welcome you to the most authentic Oktoberfest in Western Mass!”

The schedule for Oktoberfest is as follows:

Friday, Oct. 7th

  • 5:00-7:00 p.m.: Berkshire Mountain Wanderers band
  • 5:30: Ceremony of Oktoberfest hosted by Rock 102’s BAX
  • Tapping of the Ceremonial Keg by Mayor Domenic J. Sarno & The Fort’s very own John Perry
  • Ceremonial Cheer with Brian Elliott and a welcome from Peter Picknelly
  • 7:30 p.m. Trailer Trash

Saturday, Oct. 8th

  • 5:00-6:00 p.m. Berkshire Mountain Wanderers band
  • 6:00-7:00 p.m. American Bad Ass-Kid Rock Tribute Band
  • 7:00-8:30 p.m. Dumb Love-Tribute to Stone Temple Pilots
  • 8:30-10 p.m. A tribute to the Foo Fighters
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Springfield, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domenic Sarno
Person
Brian Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Entertainment#Ne Springfield#Linus Music#Festival#Localevent#Havingfun#Performance Info#Oktoberfest#Mgm#The Student Prince#Rock 102
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
WWLP

WWLP

32K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy