Oxford, MS

Rebels vs. Commodores Game Predictions

By Matthew Postins
The Grove Report
 4 days ago

The staff of The Grove Report has its predictions for Saturday's game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Ole Miss Rebels hit the road to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 3 p.m. Saturday. With a win, the Rebels would remain undefeated, be bowl eligible and improve to 2-0 in SEC action.

The staff of The Grove Report predicts Saturday's game.

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Ole Miss has been a bit of a surprise this year. They should roll Vandy, but don’t count the Commodores out without a fight. Ole Miss 35, Vanderbilt 19

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Ole Miss might have the best rushing attack in the country. The Rebels somehow look better than they did last season and an improved, but still poor Vanderbilt team won’t get in the way of their recent streak of productiveness. Ole Miss 43, Vanderbilt 17

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Over the course of history, this is actually a close series. But Ole Miss has won the last three matchups. The Rebels seem to have figured things out. Vanderbilt is playing better football, but there is still a significant talent gap between the Commodores and most of the SEC. Ole Miss 38, Vanderbilt 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Will fans that traveled from Oxford to Nashville remember that there's a football game going on? Think about it — Broadway is a fun time, and Hotty Toddy nation could simply use the Rebels' road trip as an excuse to party. Oh, right, the score...the Rebels win by two or more touchdowns. Ole Miss 38, Vanderbilt 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: A Top-10 Ole Miss squad hits the road to take on Vanderbilt, a game it should win relatively easy. However, at the half this game will be closer than people anticipate before Ole Miss pulls away quickly in the second half. Ole Miss 48, Vanderbilt 21

Ben King, Staff Writer: The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels will easily handle the unranked Vanderbilt Commodores on the road in Week 6. Ole Miss running backs Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans are going to run all over the Commodore's defense, and quarterback Jaxson Dart will continue to show steady improvement. Ole Miss 42, Vanderbilt 14

John Macon Gillespie, Publisher: Ole Miss keeps up its momentum, and it keeps it easily. Ole Miss 49, Vanderbilt 10

hottytoddy.com

Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss, LSU

The Southeastern Conference has announced a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Oct. 22 road contest at LSU, with the contest televised on CBS. The game will mark the 111th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and LSU dating back to 1894. The Tigers are the Rebels’ second-most played opponent behind Mississippi State.
OXFORD, MS
High School Football PRO

Senatobia, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Charleston High School football team will have a game with Senatobia High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SENATOBIA, MS
hottytoddy.com

OHS Band Marches to Victory

Oxford High School Band represented the Oxford School District proudly on Saturday as Tupelo hosted two competitions in which the Chargers performed and brought home winnings. After first earning “All-Superior” ratings at the State Marching Festival, they went on to take first place in both Color Guard and Percussion, as well as second place and Reserve Grand Champion at the Mississippi Invitational Marching Band Competition.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 4 – 10

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Checker’s #3316 – 883935 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Oxford, MS
