Rebels vs. Commodores Game Predictions

The staff of The Grove Report has its predictions for Saturday's game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Ole Miss Rebels hit the road to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 3 p.m. Saturday. With a win, the Rebels would remain undefeated, be bowl eligible and improve to 2-0 in SEC action.

The staff of The Grove Report predicts Saturday's game.

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Ole Miss has been a bit of a surprise this year. They should roll Vandy, but don’t count the Commodores out without a fight. Ole Miss 35, Vanderbilt 19

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Ole Miss might have the best rushing attack in the country. The Rebels somehow look better than they did last season and an improved, but still poor Vanderbilt team won’t get in the way of their recent streak of productiveness. Ole Miss 43, Vanderbilt 17

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Over the course of history, this is actually a close series. But Ole Miss has won the last three matchups. The Rebels seem to have figured things out. Vanderbilt is playing better football, but there is still a significant talent gap between the Commodores and most of the SEC. Ole Miss 38, Vanderbilt 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Will fans that traveled from Oxford to Nashville remember that there's a football game going on? Think about it — Broadway is a fun time, and Hotty Toddy nation could simply use the Rebels' road trip as an excuse to party. Oh, right, the score...the Rebels win by two or more touchdowns. Ole Miss 38, Vanderbilt 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: A Top-10 Ole Miss squad hits the road to take on Vanderbilt, a game it should win relatively easy. However, at the half this game will be closer than people anticipate before Ole Miss pulls away quickly in the second half. Ole Miss 48, Vanderbilt 21

Ben King, Staff Writer: The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels will easily handle the unranked Vanderbilt Commodores on the road in Week 6. Ole Miss running backs Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans are going to run all over the Commodore's defense, and quarterback Jaxson Dart will continue to show steady improvement. Ole Miss 42, Vanderbilt 14

John Macon Gillespie, Publisher: Ole Miss keeps up its momentum, and it keeps it easily. Ole Miss 49, Vanderbilt 10

