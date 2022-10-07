A plea agreement appears to be in the works for a former Wausau-area man whose 5-year-old child died 10 days after being hospitalized for a skull fracture and brain bleed. Both parents of the child are facing criminal charges with death of the child, who tested positive for having alcohol in her system, according to court filings. The couple adopted the child just six weeks before she died.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO