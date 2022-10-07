Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Rapids Man Appears in Court for Attempting to Kill a Relative
A Wisconsin Rapids man appeared in Wood County Court for attempting to kill a relative. According to investigators, Tommy Ehrisman went into the bedroom of a female relative who was living with him and put a pillow over her face. He stopped and told her to call the police. Ehrisman said he had been having thoughts of self-harm. He’s being charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and suffocation.
WSAW
Portage County investigators say 1984 case thought to be murder now ruled accidental death
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities have now ruled the 1984 death of Janet Raasch an accident. Janet Raasch was reported missing 38 years ago today. Investigators said she was hitchhiking at the time of her disappearance. Her remains were found near the intersection of Highway 54 and J outside Plover by hunters a month later after she was reported missing.
Plea deal reached for Wausau-area father in child’s death
A plea agreement appears to be in the works for a former Wausau-area man whose 5-year-old child died 10 days after being hospitalized for a skull fracture and brain bleed. Both parents of the child are facing criminal charges with death of the child, who tested positive for having alcohol in her system, according to court filings. The couple adopted the child just six weeks before she died.
WSAW
1 killed in Stevens Point area crash
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died after sustaining fatal injuries in a crash Monday morning near Stevens Point. Investigators said a 39-year-old Appleton man was driving north on I-39, when he drifted into the median and overcorrected causing the vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The driver went into the east ditch and rolled several times.
wiproud.com
Waupaca man who ‘distributed roughly 40 lbs of meth’ throughout Wisconsin sentenced
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 37-year-old formerly from Waupaca was sentenced on Friday for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Justin Baumgardt pleaded guilty in June and at one point while being interviewed by officers he admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and estimated distributing roughly 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Seven arrested following Wisconsin drug bust, ‘large’ quantities of drugs found
HANSEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested in central Wisconsin after authorities executed five search warrants and reportedly found drugs, guns and currency. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent drug bust that happened on October 6. Five search warrants were executed in the Town of Hansen and the Village of Vesper.
WSAW
5 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Five people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash late Monday night. It happened at the intersection of Grand Avenue and McDonald Street. According to Lt. Luis Lopes Serrao with the Wausau Police Department, speed and alcohol are factors in the crash. Police say a...
cwbradio.com
Owen Woman Arrested for Drug Charges in Marshfield
An Owen woman was arrested in Marshfield after drugs were found in her vehicle. Marshfield Police K9 Zso Zso completed an exterior vehicle sniff on the vehicle and alerted to the odor of a controlled substance(s) emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in locating suspected Drug Paraphernalia, substances that field tested positive for the presence of THC and substances that field tested positive for the presence of Methamphetamine.
WSAW
Sheriff’s Department investigating death in Wood County
TOWN OF CRANMOOR, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the town of Cranmoor. According to a press release, the body of 41-year-old Jeffery Manley was found in an outbuilding on his property. Manley had not been seen for nearly two weeks and had been reported missing. The sheriff’s department was actively investigating his disappearance.
spmetrowire.com
One woman dies in Monday crash
One woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Monday. A passerby called 911 at 10:21 a.m. on Oct. 10 to report a single-vehicle collision near mile marker 164 on I-39. The vehicle drifted over the median and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle then entered an east-side ditch and rolled several times.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Arrested for 8th OWI
A 55 year old Marshfield man was taken into custody in the 1200 block of S. Central Ave pursuant a traffic stop for OWI 8th offense, felony possession of THC, felony and misdemeanor bail jumping. After hours Probation and Parole was contacted. The male was transported to the Wood County...
whby.com
No jail time for woman that stole from American Legion
APPLETON, Wis–A Hortonville woman will not have to spend any time behind bars for stealing from an Appleton American Legion post. Instead, Jessica Behrendt is sentenced in Outagamie County Court to three years on probation for Theft in a Business Setting. Behrendt is also required to pay restitution to Post 38.
wrcitytimes.com
Wisconsin Rapids woman dead following I-39 crash
PORTAGE COUNTY – A south Wood County woman was killed and another person was injured, following an Oct. 10 traffic accident. The one-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. on northbound I-39 at mile marker No. 164. “The vehicle drifted into the median, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross...
Wis. Rapids woman dead after I-39 crash
A 73-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman died Monday after a single-vehicle crash on I-39, according to Portage County officials. The crash was reported at about 10:20 a.m. at mile marker 164. Officials say the driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old Appleton man, drifted into the median, over corrected and caused the northbound vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled several times.
1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash
Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
WSAW
Portage County Sheriff’s Office celebrates past and future with new K-9 officer
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - 8.5 years, 1,100 deployments, and 460 arrests. Those are just some of the many incredible numbers during Lady’s tenure as one of the Portage County Sheriff’s Office K-9′s. “When you look at what a dog does in their career, it’s pretty outstanding...
WSAW
Family safe, 1 dog dead in Merrill house fire
Merrill, Wis. (WSAW) – A family is safe after their home was lost in a fire in Merrill Monday night. According to a press release from the Pine River Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a structure fire on French Ridge Road in Merrill at 7:12 p.m. When crews arrived, portions of the home’s first floor were ingulfed in flames.
Rothschild man faces 5th OWI after Wausau traffic stop
A 52-year-old man is facing a felony charge of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated after radar captured him driving at speeds of about 52 mph on Grand Avenue in Wausau, court records show. Buddy Opelt, of Rothschild, was arrested in the early morning hours of Oct. 1 after a Wausau Police...
WSAW
Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust
VESPER, Wis. (WSAW) - Seven people are facing charges following a large drug investigation near Vesper. During the early morning hours on Thursday investigators executed search warrants at five properties in the town of Hansen near Vesper. As a result of that investigation, authorities seized large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.
WSAW
Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19, authorities seek public tips
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information about a 17-year-old girl reported missing on Sept. 19 to come forward. Morgan Torrens is believed to have walked away from the alternative high school. She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, jeans and blue and white Nike shoes. She has three piercings in her left ear, and two in her right. She has a small cross tattoo on her left hand.
