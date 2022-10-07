ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

KSLTV

Utah man delivers thousands of ‘heart rocks’ to Uvalde

UTAH COUNTY, Utah— A man from Utah County delivered thousands of hand-carved rocks to the people of Uvalde, Texas, this week, more than four months after a shooting at an elementary school rocked the community and the nation. Tom Ballard began carving heart-shaped rocks three years ago to give...
UTAH COUNTY, UT

