ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

U.S. citizens plead guilty to smuggling firearms to Mexico

By Julian Resendiz
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zkvNg_0iQMIadx00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Two U.S. citizens have pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to smuggle to Mexico firearms purchased in Texas and Colorado.

The cases involve the so-called “straw” purchases that federal officials on both sides of the border say is how transnational criminal organizations in Mexico get a lot of their guns.

Federal officials took custody of Edwin Alejandro Rodriguez, 21, on May 2 at the Paso del Norte port of entry in El Paso as he came over from Mexico. He agreed to speak to agents with Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms who had received information about his possible involvement in gun smuggling, according to court documents.

Rodriguez told the agents he was approached by an individual who offered to pay him for buying guns in the U.S. and transporting them to Mexico. Rodriguez told the agents he made several gun purchases between January and April 2022 and drove them in his vehicle to Juarez, Mexico. Rodriguez told the agents he received $150 for a pistol and $200 to $250 for each rifle.

Judge tosses out Mexico’s $10 billion suit against U.S. gun makers

Rodriguez had previously purchased three firearms on his own, including one in Colorado. He sold them to his contact last February, court documents state. Rodriguez showed the agents a place inside his 2012 Chevrolet Equinox with Chihuahua license plates where he hid the firearms before driving into Mexico, court documents state.

Martin Najera, 30, was taken into custody on May 10 at the Paso del Norte Bridge while returning from Mexico on foot. He was referred to a secondary inspection where the HSI and ATF agents read him his rights and interviewed him.

Najera told the agents he made several firearms purchases in El Paso gun stores and immediately turned over the guns to an individual waiting for him in the parking lot. Najera said he rode in a vehicle with the man to Juarez on three of those occasions, and on one occasion directly sold a gun to an acquaintance of his contact, court records show.

Mexico calls on U.S. for help in stopping delivery of guns to cartels

Najera received $100 from his contact for every gun purchased on his behalf, documents state.

Najera and Rodriguez were residing in Juarez at the time of their arrest. Federal officials did not name the individual or individuals who hired them. HSI and ATF continue to investigate the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ellen Denum prosecuted the case as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a multi-agency program to reduce violent crime and gun violence.

The smuggling of firearms from the United States into Mexico prompted the Mexican government to file a multibillion-dollar lawsuit in 2021 alleging negligence on the part of American gun manufacturers. A federal judge in Massachusetts dismissed the lawsuit last week , saying U.S. law protects gunmakers from being sued for the intended use of their products.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 6

AP_000192.af05bf7490c54cf4b59b56caefe076a2.2307
4d ago

That would be Eric holder. Remember him? He sold guns to the cartel and got off Scott free. But look at you guys going after the individual. I guess some people are above the law

Reply(2)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Mexican Cartel Gang Members Targeted in El Paso for Human Trafficking

EL PASO — The U.S. Border Patrol in the El Paso Sector have announced five criminal targets operating in the El Paso Sector region for their ‘Se Busca Información’ initiative. First launched in 2016, this initiative identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border. The ‘Se Busca Información’ initiative promotes unity and encourages the public to anonymously report information about wanted individuals. “Transnational Criminal Organizations exploit migrants and treat them as a…
EL PASO, TX
KSAT 12

6 men plead guilty after RGV search yields 15 kilos of cocaine, $320K+ in cash

Six men have pleaded guilty after a search in Rio Grande Valley yielded 15 kilograms of cocaine and more than $325,000 in cash. Federal authorities said Jose Bernardo Gonzalez-Gomez, 55, and Jose Santiago Luna-Duran, 45, both Mexican citizens; Arlando Garcia-Garcia, 40, and Martin Vela-Alanis, 58, permanent residents of Edinburg; and Oscar Obed Manzanares, 21, and Martin Adrusbel Vela, 35, of Edinburg, are all accused in the cocaine trafficking conspiracy.
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
El Paso, TX
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
Border Report

Remains of teen abandoned by smugglers found in desert

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The search for a teen migrant with a learning disability abandoned by smugglers in the desert near the U.S. border late last year has come to an end. Chihuahua state police officers this week located the remains of 19-year-old Omar Reyes Lopez near the community of Praxedis, Mexico. Authorities […]
EL PASO, TX
kurv.com

Fugitive Child Rapist From Hidalgo County Apprehended In Iowa

A fugitive child sex offender on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list is awaiting his transfer back to Hidalgo County following his capture in Iowa. 35-year-old Paul Anthony Basaldua had been on the run for more than a year before being arrested in Council Bluffs by police and members of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists

Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Mexico#Federal Firearms License#Guns#Homeland Security
San Angelo LIVE!

Quadragenarian Caught with 55 Pounds of Cocaine for 'Personal Use' in the 'Safest City in America'

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing seized 55.45 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $600,000. “CBP officers continue to remain vigilant as they sort through the thousands of law abiding border crossers to root out those who choose to introduce dangerous drugs into our community,” said Ray Provencio, CBP El Paso Port Director.
EL PASO, TX
WGNO

‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red

Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. They were honored at a prayer breakfast cosponsored by the RNC in McAllen on Thursday.
MCALLEN, TX
KFOX 14

3 people killed in head-on collision in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of three people died in a head-on crash in Far East El Paso Monday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around midnight at the 1600 block of N. Ascencion St.. A Ford F-150 and Nissan Sentra collided,...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSM

15-year-old accused of smuggling meth across Paso Del Norte border

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Paso Del Norte international border in downtown El Paso, foiled a methamphetamine smuggling attempt. The interception occurred earlier this week when the young teen arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes. A CBP canine conducting inspections alerted to the odor of […]
EL PASO, TX
CBS DFW

Mexican man killed in shooting at US Border Patrol station

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Mexican citizen was fatally shot at a U.S. Border Patrol station in Texas in the second deadly shooting along the U.S.-Mexico border in less than a week.The man was in custody at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station in El Paso on Tuesday when he was shot, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the FBI said.The Border Patrol said its agents were involved in the shooting but no details were released about what preceded it.The Mexican Consulate in El Paso said...
EL PASO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy