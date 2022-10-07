Read full article on original website
City Council Approves School’s Request For Funding Of Safety Film
As the Chillicothe R-II School District is preparing to open bids for a protective film for the windows at the Chillicothe Elementary School, the Superintendent, Dr Dan Wiebers, requested assistance from the City and CMU with ARPA Funds. The School Resource Officer Mike Lewis was looking into impact and bullet resistant laminate that can be applied to the windows at CES to improve safety and provide officers additional time to arrive and take action at the school.
Change of Venue Approved
The court proceedings for 41-year-old Jennifer Ann Hall in the 2002 death of a patient at a hospital in Chillicothe has been moved to Clinton County. The Change of Venue was approved by Judge Ryan Horsman. Hall’s next court appearance on charges of alleged first-degree murder is set for December...
Chip Seal Projects In Chillicothe Begin Soon
Chip Seal operations on several Chillicothe streets will begin soon. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the street department has been working to prepare the streets that will be sealed, including filling any potholes or other defects. She says the Chip seal is not meant to create a new smooth surface.
Tamika Staten named officer at Carrollton Bank
Tamika Staten has 15 years of experience, most recently serving as a Financial Education Specialist at St. Louis Community Credit Union and Prosperity Connection. She was also a team leader at the Internal Revenue Service for several years. She received her bachelor’s degree of science in human resources management/personnel administration, general from Lindenwood University and is a certified Home Ownership Counselor. She has been a member of: Alpha Chi Honor Society, Delta Mu Delta International Business Honor Society, Human Resources Club, National Human Resources Association, and the Lewis and Clark Human Resources Association.
Chillicothe Police Reports For Friday – Monday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 113 calls for service Monday. Some of the calls include:. 8:53am, Report of Trespassing from premises in the 1300 block of Third Street. A suspect has been identified and investigation continuing. 3:14pm, 2 Vehicle , non-injury crash on Hornet Rd. near High School. One...
Businesses support Excelsior Springs police as investigation continues
Families and advocates question the lack of action and point to other communities that did mass reviews when corruption came to light. Shawnee City Council leaders plan to take a stance, once again, on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. From Turkey to KC: Man travels across world for...
Grass Fire East of Chillicothe
A report of a Bush hog fire at a location just east of Route V at LIV 232. The call came in about 3:30 pm Monday and the fire department arrived to find the fire on the bush hog was out, but a grass fire had spread rapidly across a field. Mutual aid was requested from Chula and Wheeling, and the Conservation Department also supplied one person to help. The fire spread across a field and into some timber. About 1000 gallons of water and leaf blowers were used to put out the fire.
MODOT ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN SEVERAL AREA COUNTIES FROM OCTOBER 10-16
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of October 3-9. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -U.S. Route 24 has a resurfacing...
NCMC Foundation Offers Estate Planning
An Estate Planning Seminar will be offered FREE, on October 26th. The NCMC Foundation Board is offering a program that will provide attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions during a Q&A session or can they submit questions or topics to discuss in the program. The Free Estate Planning...
Livingston County Sheriff seeks assistance from the public in house fire investigation
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is seeking any information about a house fire early Monday morning in Ludlow.
Fire At Abandon House Under Investigation
Three Bookings For Livingston County Law Enforcement
Three recent bookings are in the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report. Thursday, 20-year-old Jonathan Taylor Meservey of Mooresville was booked into the Caldwell County Jail following a hearing in Livingston County Court for probation revocation on his conviction for failure to register as a sex offender. He will serve a four-year prison sentence.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
MARSHALL WOMAN CHARGED WITH ARSON DUE IN COURT
A Marshall woman facing a felony charge after firefighters put out a blaze on July 11 has a court proceeding scheduled. According to a probable-cause statement, the occupant of Apartment B, Samantha M. Edde was not present at the time fire personnel arrived. On July 10, Edde spoke with her...
Troopers Report Four Arrests In Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 10:25 pm in Randolph County, Troopers arrested 32-year-old Crystal G Goddard of Salisbury for three counts of alleged DWI with someone under the age of 17 in the vehicle. She was processed and released.
Additional Bookings For Livingston County
Four bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Wednesday, Jackson County officers arrested 37-year-old Cheyenne Nicole Church of Kansas City on a probation violation warrant on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. She is held with bond set at $20,000. At 5:30...
One injured in two-vehicle crash south of King City
One person was injured in a DeKalb County two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon four miles south of King City. Fifty-six-year-old Tim Walters of King City received minor injuries and was taken by an ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph. The driver of another vehicle was listed as a 17-year-old boy from Union Star who wasn’t hurt.
Man from Linneus life-flighted to Columbia after crashing north of Laclede
A resident of Linneus was injured late Monday morning when the van he was driving went off Highway 5, struck a utility pole and fence, then overturned and was demolished. Seventy-one-year-old Carlos Vegas received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Flight Eagle) to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
Two Crashes Leave Three Injured
Crashes in Caldwell and Daviess Counties left three injured Monday. At about 9:30 am in Caldwell County, a two-vehicle crash on Missouri 116 left a Kingston woman with minor injuries. State Troopers report 56-year-old Sandra M Cornelison of Kingston was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened when Cornelison was westbound and made a left turn just as another vehicle, driven by 60-year-old Steven D Sander of Cowgil, attempted to pass her and ran into the driver’s side. Sander was not injured.
Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Fall Festival set for October 14th
The Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association Fall Festival will be held near Hamilton next weekend. The event will be at 834 Northwest Osage Drive on October 14th and 15th. Gates will open at 9 o’clock each morning. Demonstrations will be held on both days. There will be...
