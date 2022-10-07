Read full article on original website
howafrica.com
Dakar Welcomes One Of The Largest Cinemas In West Africa
One of the largest cinemas in West Africa has opened. Pathé, the second oldest cinema company still operating in the world, set up shop in the Senegalese capital. For movie lovers living in Dakar, a dozen movie theatres are now available. A major achievement for the city in which...
howafrica.com
How African Slaves In The Caribbean Reinvented Their Own Aphrodisiacs With Herbs They Came To Find
One of the growing cultures in many West African and Caribbean countries is the use of bitter tonics by men to improve their sexual performance. The preparation of the bitter tonics begins with the boiling of bitter plant mixtures and allowing them to ferment before use. The bitter tonics are believed to improve sexual performance, purify the blood and offer remedies to those suffering from malaria.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Brit punk artist launches first major art exhibition dedicated to late Queen
Brit punk artist Mark Sloper has announced the launch of the first major art exhibition dedicated to the memory of the late Queen. His provocative collection, the biggest exhibition of his career, features HRH The Queen as the star of the show. The prestigious Saatchi Gallery hosts the annual StART...
On '¡Ay!', the tropical music of Lucrecia Dalt's childhood becomes avant-garde sci-fi
On her surreal, sci-fi and decidedly romantic new album ¡Ay!, the Colombian, Berlin-based electronic artist crafts an alien narrative drawing inspiration from the genres of her youth.
RELATED PEOPLE
Annie Ernaux, French Author of ‘Happening,’ Wins Nobel Prize for Literature
French author Annie Ernaux, whose autobiography Happening was adapted for the screen by director Audrey Diwan as the abortion drama under the same name that earned the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival 2021, has won the Nobel Prize in Literature. The Swedish Academy unveiled the honoree Thursday, lauding her for “the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots and collective restraints of personal memory.” Her other books include The Years and Getting Lost.More from The Hollywood ReporterSarah Harvey Joins Made Up Stories as 'The Undoing,' 'Anatomy of a Scandal' Production House Expands Into U.K.'Rings of Power'...
howafrica.com
The Brave Colonial Resistance Of Ghana King Ofori Atta I, Who Fought In Yaa Asantewaa War Of 1900
Okyehene Ofori Atta I served as the head of the Gold Coast delegation that traveled to London in 1934 to lobby the British Parliament for the official majority of Africans on the legislative council. The delegation also pushed for a lasting African representative on the governor’s executive council, and the rights of provincial members who were not chiefs to serve on the executive council.
Japanese avant-garde pioneer composer Ichiyanagi dies at 89
TOKYO (AP) — Avant-garde pianist and composer Toshi Ichiyanagi, who studied with John Cage and went on to lead Japan’s advances in experimental modern music, has died. He was 89. Ichiyanagi, who was married to Yoko Ono before she married John Lennon, died Friday, according to the Kanagawa...
