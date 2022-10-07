French author Annie Ernaux, whose autobiography Happening was adapted for the screen by director Audrey Diwan as the abortion drama under the same name that earned the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival 2021, has won the Nobel Prize in Literature. The Swedish Academy unveiled the honoree Thursday, lauding her for “the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots and collective restraints of personal memory.” Her other books include The Years and Getting Lost.More from The Hollywood ReporterSarah Harvey Joins Made Up Stories as 'The Undoing,' 'Anatomy of a Scandal' Production House Expands Into U.K.'Rings of Power'...

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO