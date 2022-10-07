Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Two drivers injured in wrong-way crash on I-405 northbound in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two drivers were taken to the hospital after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 405 early Tuesday morning, and crash investigators say both may have been under the influence. The crash was reported at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday along I-405 northbound at Exit 1C/Southwest 6th Avenue. A...
KATU.com
Person struck by vehicle on North Lombard Street in Portland
Someone was taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver on North Lombard Street in Portland on Monday morning, prompting police to close down the road for an investigation. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. near the railroad overpass at North Gilbert Avenue. Initial reports state...
KATU.com
Motorcyclist dead in Saturday crash in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday, according to the Salem Police Department. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE. Police said a Mazda sedan was turning left onto Silverton Road and was hit by the...
Suspicious death investigation opens after body found in NE Portland
Detectives are seeking any leads as they investigate a suspicious death that happened in Northeast Portland.
KATU.com
Collision on Columbia River leaves one woman dead; man charged with homicide
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police have arrested a man and charged him with homicide following a jet ski accident Sunday on the Columbia River. At 7:30 p.m., Vancouver Police, Vancouver Fire, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coast Guard marine unit responded to the west waterfront area on the report of a boat collision.
KATU.com
Portland Police find woman dead in Lownsdale Park Sunday morning
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say they found a woman dead this morning in Lownsdale Park. Police were sent to the park on a welfare check just after 7:15 a.m. Sunday. Officials say when officers arrived, they located an adult female dead. Homicide detectives responded to investigate and police...
People robbed at gunpoint in NE Portland; juveniles held
The armed robbery of multiple people in the early morning hours of Sunday led to a pursuit and search in Portland's Roseway neighborhood that ended with "multiple juveniles" in custody.
KATU.com
Deputies respond to gunfire near Reynolds High School
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Just after noon Monday the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in Columbia Park near the school. When deputes arrived, they found evidence of gunfire, but the suspects involved had already left the scene. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said they...
KATU.com
Portland woman accused of sleeping in strangers' beds to appear in court Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. — The woman accused of twice breaking into homes and sleeping in strangers’ beds is set to attend mental health court Tuesday to determine whether she has the ability to aid in her own defense. Terri Zinzer is accused of walking into a Portland home and...
KATU.com
Real estate agent finds someone dead during Camas property tour, death ruled suspicious
CAMAS, Wash. — Clark County deputies are investigating a suspicious homicide in Camas, Washington. On Sunday, Officials responded to a report of a suspicious death at a vacant rural property near Northeast Winters Road and 86th Street in Camas. According to Clark County Sheriff's Office, a real estate agent...
kptv.com
U-Haul carrying military couple’s life, car stolen in Gresham stopover
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A U-Haul truck filled with all the possessions of a military couple, and towing their car, was stolen when they stopped for the night in Gresham on Wednesday. Jennifer Luna and Gustavo Burciaga were moving from the McChord Air Force Base in Washington State to Albuquerque,...
KATU.com
Vancouver police seek help in finding missing, endangered man
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 32-year-old man. Ethan Andrew Johnson was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8 near 5585 Evergreen Blvd., unit 5305. Police say he suffered a traumatic brain injury. He also suffers from schizo-effective disorder,...
1 in critical condition after car crashes into Clackamas Wing Stop
One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. According to Public Information Officer Izak Hamilton, it is not confirmed whether the injured person was a driver or customer.
KATU.com
Annual evacation exercise gives first reponders valuable training in Southwest Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Did you see people dangling below the OSHU tram on Sunday?. It was all part of an exercise between the Portland Fire Bureau and the Portland Bureau of Transportation. First responders practiced ascending and descending to the tram car as if they needed to rescue people...
KATU.com
Nakia Creek Fire breaks out on Larch Mountain in Clark County
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire broke out on the Washington side of the Columbia River near Larch Mountain on Sunday night, according to the Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources. Viewer-submitted video shows flames on a hillside north of Camas. Washington State DNR tweeted that the so-called Nakia Creek...
KATU.com
Have You Seen Him? Washington State Patrol asks for help finding missing Clark Co. man
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is searching for an 81-year-old Clark County man, putting out a statewide alert early Monday morning asking for help in the search. Ronald Thornley was last contacted at about 7:30 p.m. on October 8 on Northeast 91st Street. Thornley is described as about...
Body found in downtown Portland, homicide investigation opens
A homicide investigation was launched early Friday morning after authorities said a man was found dead in downtown Portland.
KATU.com
Have You Seen Her? Foster child missing from Portland area, her brother located by DHS
The Oregon Dept. of Human Services said Tuesday that it has found a missing foster child, however, his younger sister is still missing and considered in danger. The state's Child Welfare Division said it has located 16-year-old Marcus Jones, thanking the community for helping in the search. Marcus’ sister, Onesty...
KATU.com
Level 1 and 2 evacuation notices issued in now 250-acre Nakia Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire officials issued Level 1 (Be Ready) and Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notices to about 110 homes Monday night as the Nakia Creek Fire continued to burn uncontained on Larch Mountain in Clark County. Do you have video or pictures of the Nakia Creek Fire?...
KATU.com
ODOT: 'Powell Boulevard is a Highway - But It Shouldn't Act Like One'
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation has responded to the various calls from city officials and citizens alike to make changes to Powell Boulevard. This afternoon, ODOT Director Kris Strickler released a statement. "Powell Boulevard (U.S. 26) was originally established and designed as a highway to move...
