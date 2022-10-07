ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two drivers injured in wrong-way crash on I-405 northbound in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two drivers were taken to the hospital after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 405 early Tuesday morning, and crash investigators say both may have been under the influence. The crash was reported at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday along I-405 northbound at Exit 1C/Southwest 6th Avenue. A...
Person struck by vehicle on North Lombard Street in Portland

Someone was taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver on North Lombard Street in Portland on Monday morning, prompting police to close down the road for an investigation. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. near the railroad overpass at North Gilbert Avenue. Initial reports state...
Motorcyclist dead in Saturday crash in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday, according to the Salem Police Department. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE. Police said a Mazda sedan was turning left onto Silverton Road and was hit by the...
Collision on Columbia River leaves one woman dead; man charged with homicide

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police have arrested a man and charged him with homicide following a jet ski accident Sunday on the Columbia River. At 7:30 p.m., Vancouver Police, Vancouver Fire, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coast Guard marine unit responded to the west waterfront area on the report of a boat collision.
Portland Police find woman dead in Lownsdale Park Sunday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say they found a woman dead this morning in Lownsdale Park. Police were sent to the park on a welfare check just after 7:15 a.m. Sunday. Officials say when officers arrived, they located an adult female dead. Homicide detectives responded to investigate and police...
Deputies respond to gunfire near Reynolds High School

TROUTDALE, Ore. — Just after noon Monday the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in Columbia Park near the school. When deputes arrived, they found evidence of gunfire, but the suspects involved had already left the scene. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said they...
Vancouver police seek help in finding missing, endangered man

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 32-year-old man. Ethan Andrew Johnson was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8 near 5585 Evergreen Blvd., unit 5305. Police say he suffered a traumatic brain injury. He also suffers from schizo-effective disorder,...
Nakia Creek Fire breaks out on Larch Mountain in Clark County

PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire broke out on the Washington side of the Columbia River near Larch Mountain on Sunday night, according to the Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources. Viewer-submitted video shows flames on a hillside north of Camas. Washington State DNR tweeted that the so-called Nakia Creek...
ODOT: 'Powell Boulevard is a Highway - But It Shouldn't Act Like One'

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation has responded to the various calls from city officials and citizens alike to make changes to Powell Boulevard. This afternoon, ODOT Director Kris Strickler released a statement. "Powell Boulevard (U.S. 26) was originally established and designed as a highway to move...
