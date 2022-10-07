Read full article on original website
Related
howafrica.com
Chinese Businesswoman Prosecuted For Allegedly Engaging In Illegal Mining In Ghana
In Ghana, there is a trial which is monitored, scrutinised by the public opinion. It involves money, illegal gold-mining and spectacular escape. Over social media galamsey is a highly used hashtag [Galamsey is apparently derived from “gather and sell”, refers to the traditional method of mining for gold made by the first foreign big-scale miners].
howafrica.com
Contrary To Popular Belief, Greek Ruler Cleopatra Could Have Been Of African Descent
Cleopatra VII (Cleopatra VII) Philopator was the last active ruler of Egypt’s Ptolemaic Kingdom. The Ptolemaic Kingdom was an Egyptian Hellenistic kingdom. It began with the death of Alexander the Great in 323 BC and ended with Cleopatra’s suicide in 30 BC. She was emperor from 69 to August 10/12, 30 BC.
BBC・
howafrica.com
Did You Know That Glass Manufacturing Began In Africa Long Before Arrival Of Europeans?
It is uncertain the function or role glass beads played in the lives of Africans in the 15th century, but, archaeological evidence confirms that glass was being manufactured in West Africa’s most populous nation of Nigeria before the arrival of the Europeans. The research team excavated more than 12,000...
howafrica.com
2022 World Cup: Samuel Eto’o Fires Back At French Broadcasters Over ‘Juju’ Allegation
Cameroon’s Football Federation, led by Samuel Eto’o, has responded to Radio France International’s report that the African country plans to hire black magicians to boost the lions’ fortunes in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. In Eto’o relentless effort to protect the image of FECAFOOT, the...
FIFA・
RELATED PEOPLE
howafrica.com
Wekeza: Entrepreneur Launches First Ever Black Woman-Led Investing Mobile App
Meet Sabrina Lamb, the Founder and CEO of Wekeza, the first Black-owned and Black woman-led trading and investing mobile app. Wekeza means “invest” in Swahili. Together with Wekeza’s experienced team of Wall Street experts, Sabrina is determined to close the widening wealth gap in the Black community by democratizing access to trading and investor education – with zero trading fees. Members can purchase fractional, and whole shares of U.S. publicly traded companies.
howafrica.com
Jovial Biography: Everything You Need To Know About Kenyan Singer
Juliet Miriam Ayub (born January 1, 1992), popularly known as Jovial, is a Kenyan musician, vocalist, and performing artist. She rose to fame when she released her hit single “Chanda Chema” under SQ Records in 2015. Jovial has released several songs and features different artists. Early Life. Juliet...
howafrica.com
Why Nigeria’s Yoruba Palaces Have Uniquely Designed Courtyards For Their Kings
The royal palaces of Yoruba, one of Nigeria’s largest ethnic groups, are notable for their distinctive architecture. The royal courtyards of Yoruba kings depict the ethnic group’s political authority, religious values, and social life. The courtyard is the foundation of traditional Yoruba architecture. The palaces of Yoruba kings...
howafrica.com
TikTok Star, Khaby Lame Becomes FIFA World Cup 2022 Brand Ambassador
Senegalese TikTok star, Khaby Lame has been announced as the Qatar national Bank’s official FIFA World Cup brand ambassador throughout the tournament. The Qatar National Bank is one of the largest financial institution in the Middle East. Khaby, who has over 150 million followers on Tiktok and over 80...
FIFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
howafrica.com
Millionaire Businessman, Sam Matekane, Wins Lesotho Polls
In Lesotho, a millionaire political novice has won the most votes in legislative elections but fell short of securing a parliamentary majority that could have ended long-running political gridlock. Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), a party set up only six months ago by a 64-year-old businessman Sam Matekane, won 56 out...
howafrica.com
Archaeological Findings Reveal Africans Invented Clay Pots 11,000 Years Ago
When climatic conditions began evolving and the survival of early men came under threat some 10,000 years ago, there was a clarion need for Africans to invent ways to safeguard their existence. The warm and cold weather conditions had adversely affected the food patterns and gathering of fruits and crops had become more laborious to undertake.
TikTok is profiting from livestreams where Syrian refugees beg for money, BBC investigation finds
The BBC visited a Syrian camp where people and their children begged on TikTok. Streams earned up to $1,000 hourly, but the refugees got far less.
howafrica.com
President Ruto To Construct The Tanzania-Kenya Gas Pipeline
Kenya intends to pursue the construction of a gas pipeline linking Tanzania’s main city, Dar es Salaam, to the coastal city of Mombasa and on to the capital Nairobi, in a bid to reduce energy costs, Kenya’s president William Ruto has said. The 600km pipeline has been estimated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
howafrica.com
US Returns 23 Stolen Benin Bronzes To Nigeria
The United States has repatriated 23 stolen Benin Bronzes to Nigeria. The development was part of ongoing efforts by the Federal Government and the country’s foreign partners to recover artefacts looted by the British during their invasion of Benin Kingdom in 1897. The returned artefacts comprise 21 Bronzes from...
howafrica.com
Facts About Sierra Leone’s Mysterious Stone Heads Believed To Have Been Carved By Spiritual Beings
Sierra Leone’s stone heads, which are thought to date back to the 15th century, are known as chief spirits among the Mende people. The Temne of Central Sierra Leone believe the stone heads were carved by spiritual beings, which explains why their origins are unknown. According to author Fredrick...
howafrica.com
This Unknown Black Woman Healer Inspired First Hospital Built In The Americas In 1500s
Despite residents’ concerns that authorities have been consciously attempting to overshadow these influences, historical relics in the Dominican Republic’s colonial city of Santo Domingo reveal the contributions of enslaved Africans to the improvement of life in the region. One of these initiatives is Hospital de San Nicolas de...
howafrica.com
Nigerian Doctors Recruited To Work In UK Hospitals Lament ‘Exploitation And Slave Labour’
Some Nigerian doctors who were recruited to work in UK hospitals have lamented over alleged exploitation and being overworked. A BBC investigation has revealed that doctors from Nigeria are being recruited by a British healthcare company and expected to work in private hospitals under conditions not allowed in the National Health Service.
Comments / 0