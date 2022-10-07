ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
howafrica.com

Chinese Businesswoman Prosecuted For Allegedly Engaging In Illegal Mining In Ghana

In Ghana, there is a trial which is monitored, scrutinised by the public opinion. It involves money, illegal gold-mining and spectacular escape. Over social media galamsey is a highly used hashtag [Galamsey is apparently derived from “gather and sell”, refers to the traditional method of mining for gold made by the first foreign big-scale miners].
howafrica.com

Wekeza: Entrepreneur Launches First Ever Black Woman-Led Investing Mobile App

Meet Sabrina Lamb, the Founder and CEO of Wekeza, the first Black-owned and Black woman-led trading and investing mobile app. Wekeza means “invest” in Swahili. Together with Wekeza’s experienced team of Wall Street experts, Sabrina is determined to close the widening wealth gap in the Black community by democratizing access to trading and investor education – with zero trading fees. Members can purchase fractional, and whole shares of U.S. publicly traded companies.
howafrica.com

Jovial Biography: Everything You Need To Know About Kenyan Singer

Juliet Miriam Ayub (born January 1, 1992), popularly known as Jovial, is a Kenyan musician, vocalist, and performing artist. She rose to fame when she released her hit single “Chanda Chema” under SQ Records in 2015. Jovial has released several songs and features different artists. Early Life. Juliet...
howafrica.com

Why Nigeria’s Yoruba Palaces Have Uniquely Designed Courtyards For Their Kings

The royal palaces of Yoruba, one of Nigeria’s largest ethnic groups, are notable for their distinctive architecture. The royal courtyards of Yoruba kings depict the ethnic group’s political authority, religious values, and social life. The courtyard is the foundation of traditional Yoruba architecture. The palaces of Yoruba kings...
howafrica.com

TikTok Star, Khaby Lame Becomes FIFA World Cup 2022 Brand Ambassador

Senegalese TikTok star, Khaby Lame has been announced as the Qatar national Bank’s official FIFA World Cup brand ambassador throughout the tournament. The Qatar National Bank is one of the largest financial institution in the Middle East. Khaby, who has over 150 million followers on Tiktok and over 80...
howafrica.com

Millionaire Businessman, Sam Matekane, Wins Lesotho Polls

In Lesotho, a millionaire political novice has won the most votes in legislative elections but fell short of securing a parliamentary majority that could have ended long-running political gridlock. Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), a party set up only six months ago by a 64-year-old businessman Sam Matekane, won 56 out...
howafrica.com

Archaeological Findings Reveal Africans Invented Clay Pots 11,000 Years Ago

When climatic conditions began evolving and the survival of early men came under threat some 10,000 years ago, there was a clarion need for Africans to invent ways to safeguard their existence. The warm and cold weather conditions had adversely affected the food patterns and gathering of fruits and crops had become more laborious to undertake.
howafrica.com

President Ruto To Construct The Tanzania-Kenya Gas Pipeline

Kenya intends to pursue the construction of a gas pipeline linking Tanzania’s main city, Dar es Salaam, to the coastal city of Mombasa and on to the capital Nairobi, in a bid to reduce energy costs, Kenya’s president William Ruto has said. The 600km pipeline has been estimated...
howafrica.com

US Returns 23 Stolen Benin Bronzes To Nigeria

The United States has repatriated 23 stolen Benin Bronzes to Nigeria. The development was part of ongoing efforts by the Federal Government and the country’s foreign partners to recover artefacts looted by the British during their invasion of Benin Kingdom in 1897. The returned artefacts comprise 21 Bronzes from...
