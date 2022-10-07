Meet Sabrina Lamb, the Founder and CEO of Wekeza, the first Black-owned and Black woman-led trading and investing mobile app. Wekeza means “invest” in Swahili. Together with Wekeza’s experienced team of Wall Street experts, Sabrina is determined to close the widening wealth gap in the Black community by democratizing access to trading and investor education – with zero trading fees. Members can purchase fractional, and whole shares of U.S. publicly traded companies.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO