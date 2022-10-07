Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
939theeagle.com
Popular Roots N Blues expected to draw thousands to Columbia; expect heavy traffic near Stephens Lake park
Thousands of visitors are expected to be in Columbia for this weekend’s Roots N Blues festival. It opens this afternoon at Stephens Lake park near Broadway and Old Highway 63. Gates will open today at 4 pm, and they’ll open Saturday and Sunday at noon. Festival organizers are...
One Missouri Town Makes America’s Beautiful Small Towns List
Architectural Digest's website just published its list of 55 beautiful small towns, and the first town on the list is one you've probably driven by many, many, times. I'm talking about Rocheport. Ya know, the town where Interstate 70 crosses the Missouri River, about two hours from both Kansas City and St. Louis. The town is some great company too. Other towns, perhaps a little more known than Rocheport that make the list include Galena, Illinois; Mystic, Connecticut; Deadwood, South Dakota; Big Sky, Montana; St. Augustine, Florida; Marfa, Texas; Holland, Michigan; and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.
939theeagle.com
October 27 is opening day for Jefferson City’s new Big Lots
A major retailer that will replace the former Best Buy store on Jefferson City’s Missouri Boulevard aims to open in late October. Store management in Jefferson City tells 939 the Eagle that Big Lots aims to open on October 27, which is a Thursday. They’re still hiring employees, and the employees will be paid very week.
What Foods Are Missouri Best Known For? Perhaps These 11 Items
When I first arrived in Sedalia, I was encouraged to try as many local restaurants as I could. That is usually a safe bet to gauge what foods are best and what a town is known for. It got me to thinking, what foods are Missouri known for? To compare, my own state of Illinois, I would say Deep Dish pizza, Italian beef, Polish sausage and Chicago Hot Dogs. From a little research, these 11 items would be mentioned for Missouri. See if you agree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRMS Radio
Apartment Project In Camdenton Causing Stir Among Neighbors
An apartment building proposal for a small piece of property is causing a big stir in a Camdenton neighborhood. A zoning change request from the developer is on the agenda at this evening’s Camdenton Planning and Zoning Committee meeting. Greater Ozarks Real Estate Holdings of Springfield is asking that...
Faulty wires result in family losing entire home
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) A Boone County family's mobile home was burnt down Saturday evening, and with it destroyed several irreplaceable items. "I lost my mom's necklace that had ashes in it. My grandbaby's half-brother passed away in May, we lost his ashes," Tammy Crow said. The house fire on Saturday occurred on Wyatt Lane and The post Faulty wires result in family losing entire home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Columbus Day is a federal and Missouri holiday; Boone County observes Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Most federal, Missouri and county offices are closed today in observance of Columbus Day. It celebrates the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Americas in 1492. It’s one of the 13 Missouri state holidays. Most federal, state and county offices are closed today, except emergency services like the Missouri State Highway Patrol and county sheriff’s departments.
Lake Regional Pharmacy consolidates locations
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Lake Regional Pharmacy revealed on Monday that it plans to reduce its amount of pharmacy locations, according to a press release. Pharmacies in Lake Ozark (1870 Bagnell Dam Blvd.) and Laurie (156 Missouri Blvd,) will close at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Clinic and therapy sites will remain open at these The post Lake Regional Pharmacy consolidates locations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family loses home to fire in Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a mobile home fire on Wyatt and Leisure Hills Road. Black smoke was visible from Highway 63 due to the size of the fire. Boone County Fire said no people were hurt, but the mobile home was completely destroyed. The total damage The post Family loses home to fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Fire Truck Hit by Semi on I-70 in MO
An area fire department reminds motorists to slow down and move over, after a close call Friday evening, KMZU.com reported. Blackwater (MO) Fire Protection was at the 91-mile marker of I-70 conducting traffic control, according to their Facebook post, when a reserve pumper was hit by a semi. Responders said...
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
KRMS Radio
UPDATE: Early Morning Drug Bust at Osage Beach Motel
A routine overnight check of an Osage Beach business comes to an end with one suspect in custody and a continuing search for a second suspect. Sergeant Scott Hines, from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, says the sequence of events at the motel in the 54-hundred block of the Osage Beach Parkway started with a license plate reported stolen out of Columbia on a vehicle which was also reported as stolen…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Rost Enterprises executives outline TopTracer golf development plans on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”
The new president of Rost Enterprises says the popular Midway Golf and Games just west of Columbia draws customers from St. Louis, Kansas City and rural towns like Sedalia, Marshall, Boonville, Mexico, Moberly and Macon. Rost Enterprises operates Midway Golf and Games, Rost Landscaping and Superior Garden Center. New company president Taylor Burks and founder Tim Rost joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.” They say the addition of TopTracer in 2023 will make Midway Golf and Games the premier family fun destination in mid-Missouri. They also outlined plans to build a restaurant and bar and a banquet facility that would seat up to 300 people for dinner:
939theeagle.com
Governor Parson: Missouri’s pork industry contributes $1-billion annually to the state’s economy
Missouri’s governor has signed a proclamation recognizing October as pork month. State department of Agriculture (MDA) director Chris Chinn has presented the proclamation to the Columbia-based Missouri Pork Association (MPA). MPA executive vice president Don Nikodim describes pork as a great value and a versatile product. “If you check...
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-44 reopens near St. Robert, Mo. after Truck Crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT closed westbound lanes of I-44 after a semi crash late Saturday night in Pulaski County. Troopers responded to the overturned tractor-trailer near mile marker 166 around 10:30 p.m. It was cleared around 12:45 Sunday morning. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
KYTV
Woman dies in crash in Benton County, Mo.
NEAR WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly single-car crash in Benton County. Marjorie Dunham, 21, of Lincoln, Mo., died in the crash. Investigators say Dunham was a passenger in the vehicle. Troopers responded to the crash late Friday night off Route C, east of Keseman....
Man injured after colliding with tractor in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Portland, Missouri, man suffered serious injuries following a head-on collision with a tractor Wednesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joseph DeBrodie, 79, was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after his Ford F-150 hit a John Deere tractor on a bridge on westbound Highway 94 just east The post Man injured after colliding with tractor in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Man hurt after UTV crash in Morgan County
Morgan County, Mo. (KMIZ) A UTV crash in Morgan County left a man in serious condition. According to Missouri Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened Saturday around 1:00 p.m. at 28170 on Highway 135 in Morgan County. Troopers say, 39-year-old Joshua Adkins was driving on a steep embankment when...
A three-vehicle car crash leaves two people dead in Camden County, Missouri
CAMEN COUNTY, Mo.- Two people are dead after a crash in Camden County, Missouri. Around 6:00 pm on Friday night Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash in Camden County. According to a crash report a 2006 Chevrolet HHR driven by Ashley Dinkins, 24, of Camdenton, Missouri, attempted to pass a […]
Columbia Missourian
Settlement reached in compensation for Shepard to Rollins Trail property
A settlement has been reached in the city’s case to determine fair compensation for property condemned to build the Shepard to Rollins Trail. The case between the City of Columbia and Sutu Forté’s It’s Our Wild Nature organization was set for a three-day jury trial beginning Wednesday, but both parties reached a settlement late last week.
Comments / 0