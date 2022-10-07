Read full article on original website
Related
Elmira church hands out hot food, scarves to homeless ahead of winter
Volunteers from one Elmira church took to the streets ahead of winter to hand out hot meals and scarves to the homeless on the City's southside.
Meow! The Cats & Kittens Are Everywhere And Waiting For You At Reduced Adoption Prices
Through the years, my family has adopted two dogs and several cats from adoption shelters. I wasn't sure if I really wanted to do that but the kids absolutely love the animals that we've had in our lives. It was one of the best decisions that I've ever made. If...
local21news.com
Susquehanna fire department offers free housing for volunteer work
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Rescue Fire Company 37 in Susquehanna Township is getting creative with recruitment techniques after losing a large portion of volunteers after the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteer firefighters at Rescue Fire Company 37, Nick Castanzo and Dakota Harrison said just like many other businesses and industry,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
2 Must-See Events in Chenango County
While we’re still 24 days away from Halloween, the Rogers Center is getting ready for their Animals of Halloween event tomorrow. “They get to learn a little bit about where they live, what they eat, what they do in the woods and that kind of stuff," Interim Executive Director Heather Tehan sid. "It’s always fun to get any families outdoors at Rogers Center.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Elmira couple describes horror and hope of Hurricane Ian
One couple that used to live in Elmira and now lives in North Port, Fla. described to 18 News the horrors of waiting out the hurricane for hours in their home.
Expensive! Are You Flushing Money Down the Toilet Without Knowing It?
Do you remember during the pandemic when everything was closed down and all of the do-it-yourself people decided to "fix" up their houses? Do you remember all of the stories that followed when the same people had to call in professionals to fix all of the mistakes well-meaning people made? Yeah, me too.
Mom’s House ‘Night Of Hope’ Celebration And Your Invited
I was very fortunate as a child and I didn't realize it until I got older. I was raised in a Christian-based family by my Mom and Dad. I really have NO idea if we had money troubles or not, my parents knew that God would provide and He was faithful in that promise.
NewsChannel 36
Local Sheriffs to Compete in Fundraiser Competition at Watkins Glen International
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- Sheriffs from across the Southern Tier will face off in a friendly competition next week at Watkins Glen International, all for a good cause. The event is called Sheriffs' Showdown 2 - bringing together 25 county sheriffs to compete in time trials and other events at the race track. The event raises funds to send children to the New York State Sheriffs' Summer Camp in Penn Yan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKTV
The death of an infant is being investigated by the Otsego County DA
OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. – The Otsego County District Attorney’s office is investigating the death of an infant in Laurens, that happened Tuesday. The baby girl was in her father’s care at the time of the incident, the grandmother of the infant was also in the home. It was either the father or grandmother who called 911.
Confirmed Wolf Spotted In New York State For Just 3rd Time In 25 Years
New York State officials were shocked to discover a wolf roaming the Empire State. Officials now want the public to report sightings of any unusually large animals. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently confirmed an animal taken by a New York hunter was a wolf. Wolf Confirmed...
westsidenewsny.com
Sheriffs’ Showdown returns to Watkins Glen
On Thursday, October 13, Sheriffs from 27 counties throughout New York State will compete in the Sheriffs’ Showdown 2 at Watkins Glen International racetrack. All proceeds from this friendly competition on wheels benefit the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute Summer Camp on the shores of Keuka Lake in Penn Yan. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. General admission is free and concessions will be available.
Employee donates generous gift to Windsor school
A Windsor Central High School maintenance worker took some time away from work to put a smile on the faces of young students.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Binghamton’s Informal Food Pantry
As a Union-Endicott High School sophomore, Madison Burton decided to create a little library with a cabinet outside her home. But when the cabinet doors fell off, it made way for the start of an informal food pantry that's helped dozens of people get access to food when they've needed it most.
New bar in Elmira offering free rides home to combat the issue of drinking and driving
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you’re out, and your designated driver has one too many drinks, at most bars, you would be out of a ride. But not at Pick’s Pub! The new bar in Elmira is making sure its customers get home safely through a partnership with a local taxi service. “If we’re going […]
Boscov’s Store Entrance Rebuilt Just in Time For Downtown Parade
Work crews are completing repairs to the heavily-damaged main entrance to the Binghamton Boscov's department store. The Court Street entryway was closed for almost seven weeks after a car slammed into the doors and the surrounding brick structure. The repair project was delayed until needed materials for the job became...
Plan to Turn Vestal Nursing Home into Senior Housing Still Alive
A developer says he wants to move forward with his proposal to convert a former nursing home in Vestal into a 128-apartment senior housing complex. People who live near the property at 860 Vestal Road have seen renewed activity at the site in recent weeks. Drivers on Route 17 have noticed lights on at night in the building just north of the highway.
Man sentenced for having 30-round magazine in Elmira in 2021
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has been sentenced after a 2021 indictment claiming they had a 30-round capacity magazine. Korey Beck was sentenced in the Chemung County Court to two to four years behind bars on October 7, 2022. The court said Beck’s sentence was an indeterminate sentence. Beck was indicted in October 2021, […]
Vote For Your Favorite Broome County Parks Scarecrow Display
The Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park looks to be bigger than ever this year flowing the announcement that the county recently purchased the Forest of Lights drive-through display from Tall Pines Players Club in Friendsville, Pennsylvania. The expansion will allow the Festival of Lights to loop around the upper...
wxhc.com
Tractor Trailer Drives off I81 and Crashes on Little York Crossing
Update: As of 10:30 this morning, (October 8th) the tractor trailer has been removed. Around 5:30 in the morning today, October 8th, the Homer Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a tractor trailer driving off I81, going into the median, and then landing on the road below. When...
Binghamton Apartment Residents Complain About Lack of Heat
Some people who live at a Binghamton apartment complex say they and their kids have been without heat when temperatures have dropped into the thirties on recent nights. The Town & Country Apartments on the city's North Side consists of 256 units in 22 buildings. Residents of a couple of...
98.1 The Hawk
Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0