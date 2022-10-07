CSPD looking for suspect after an apparent road rage incident where a man was shot

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for a suspect after an apparent road rage incident that led to a man being shot.

According to CSPD, the incident happened on the morning of Friday, Oct. 7 in the area of East Platte Avenue and North Circle Drive. CSPD said a man was shot in the arm, and the alleged suspect drove away in a black-colored vehicle.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

