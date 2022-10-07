ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

CSPD looking for suspect after an apparent road rage incident where a man was shot

By Brett Yager
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for a suspect after an apparent road rage incident that led to a man being shot.

According to CSPD, the incident happened on the morning of Friday, Oct. 7 in the area of East Platte Avenue and North Circle Drive. CSPD said a man was shot in the arm, and the alleged suspect drove away in a black-colored vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V3brB_0iQMGq1H00
Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX21News.com

CSPD investigating after man found dead near downtown

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after officers found a man’s body in the 00 block of East Cimarron Street on Monday night. According to CSPD, on Oct. 10 at around 7:50 p.m. officers were called to an assault in progress, in the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Boy arrested in deadly Gunshot Pass shooting

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A boy has been arrested in the shooting death of a man at a home on the east side of Colorado Springs in September. The boy was taken into custody by a deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Oct. 10, after detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

UPDATE: One dead after shooting at Wind River Apartments

TUESDAY 10/11/22 6:33 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — UPDATE: CSPD reports that the man died of his injuries at the hospital. ORIGINAL STORY: Man injured in shooting at Wind River Apartments MONDAY 10/10/22 9:24 p.m. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a man was shot at the Wind River Apartments on North 19th […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 dead after shooting at Colorado Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Colorado Springs apartment complex. Around 7:15 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the Wind River Apartments, just north of 19th and Uintah streets, to a shooting. Officers found a man dead on scene. Officers...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Cspd#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Man in wheelchair hit by car, suffers life-threatening injuries

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man suffered life-threatening injuries on Tuesday, Oct. 11 after he was hit by a car in the 200 block of North Union Boulevard. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded just after 1 p.m. to the area, which is near the intersection of East Bijou Street and North […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates: Colorado Springs Police body-worn camera records “we will gas you” before protest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates obtained Colorado Springs police body-worn camera video capturing an unidentified individual singing “we will, we will gas you” prior to a highly contentious George Floyd protest in 2020.  “You got blood on your face, you big disgrace, kicking your a** all over the place. Singing we will, we will gas The post 13 Investigates: Colorado Springs Police body-worn camera records “we will gas you” before protest appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Neighbors upset with “aggressive activity of juveniles” in Fountain park; 18-year-old arrested on gun charge

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested an 18-year-old woman Saturday morning for unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon at Fountain Mesa Park. FPD said it received reports of possible juveniles passing a handgun around in the skate park area of the park, and when officers arrived, they said they saw three teens The post Neighbors upset with “aggressive activity of juveniles” in Fountain park; 18-year-old arrested on gun charge appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries after weekend crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Half Turn Road, caused the northbound lanes of Academy to be closed for several hours. According to CSPD at around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 officers were called to the intersection […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

'It’s unbelievable that somebody can’t keep people off the property', says trustee of Stratrmoor Hills property where homeless camp fire broke out

A deadly crash is under investigation along Highway 24 in Colorado 10/10/22. Update from Boulder Police on a missing teen 10/10/22. The Stratmoor Fire Protection district accused El Paso County of inaction with homeless, camps, but the county says they have been trying to take action. El Paso County Sheriff's...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Death investigation underway south of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Homicide detectives were investigating a suspicious death on B Street Monday morning, south of Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said a passerby found the deceased individual just before 6:30 a.m. and called 911. “The caller indicated that they had located...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

New info about the man who was found dead on Old Stage Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -We are learning more information about the death of a 30-year-old man who law enforcement say was found dead on the side of the road back in May and his suspected killer. Marquis Dunlap, 30-years-old, is being charged with second degree murder and possession of weapons...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy