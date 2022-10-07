Read full article on original website
Kanye West Suspended From Twitter For Making Vile Anti-Semitic Slurs And Declaring War On Jewish People
Kanye West has been suspended from his Twitter account after making a slew of anti-Semitic comments which drew backlash from Jewish celebrities and politicians. The Billionaire rapper took to Twitter to declare war on the Jewish community following his controversial Paris Fashion Week show, where he showcased his White Lives Matter shirts.
