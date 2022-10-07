ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Elizabeth Taylor Greenfield, America’s First Black Pop Star

In 1819, Elizabeth Taylor Greenfield was born as a slave in Natchez, Mississippi. She had few reasons to fantasize about the life that would become her own. She became known as the first African American singer to become famous in both the United States and Europe as a result of a series of strange events and her own hard work.
