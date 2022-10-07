ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater leaves game vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins entered their Week 5 matchup without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), allowing Teddy Bridgewater to get his first start in aqua and orange. However, on the first play of the game, Bridgewater took a big hit from cornerback Sauce Gardner on a play that resulted in an intentional grounding penalty and a safety. The former Louisville quarterback exited the game and headed to the medical tent before being escorted back to the locker room.
Jets troll Dolphins with hilarious tweet after Week 5 win

The New York Jets added insult to injury following their Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins. With their 40-17 victory, the Jets leapfrogged the Dolphins for second place in the AFC East. They rubbed salt in Miami's wound with a tweet trolling their division rival. Well played. For context,...
Patriots sign pizza store worker for their offensive line

The New England Patriots have turned to an unlikely source to fill out their depth chart. The Patriots on Friday signed offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez to their practice squad. Audacy.com reports Gutierrez has been working at an Uncle Maddio’s Pizza store in Minot, N.D. Gutierrez is more than a...
Odell Beckham Jr. is interested in these 5 teams

We don’t know where receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will play returns to the NFL, but we have a pretty good sense of where he wants to go. Beckham — who is still sidelined with a torn ACL that he suffered in February’s Super Bowl, was chatting with ESPN’s Marcus Spears on Twitter and asked Spears to name who he felt the best five fits for Beckham would be.
Deion Sanders diffuses Robert Griffin III & LeSean McCoy Twitter fight

The Denver Broncos are making people so angry that they were even the impetus for a Twitter argument between ESPN’s Robert Griffin III and former NFL player LeSean McCoy until Jackson State’s Deion Sanders stepped in. We start this Mad Libs story on Thursday night when the Broncos...
Jets social media trolls Dolphins after their blowout win

For those who follow the Miami Dolphins on their social media platforms, you may have become accustomed to the videos that the team posts on the morning after a win. The video will typically show the team’s elevator doors at their facility with a significant image from their victory. For example, in last season’s Thursday night victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Miami had Robert Hunt’s front flip put on the elevator.
Jets Fillet the Fish; Ground Attack Leads Gang Green to 40-17 Blowout win Against Banged up Dolphins

Have the New York Jets finally arrived? This is the question Jets fans find themselves asking after the team’s 40-17 blowout win against the floundering Miami Dolphins. While Dolphins fans will be quick to point out (and rightfully so), that their team was without their top cornerback, their starting left tackle and their top two quarterbacks, you’ll have to excuse Jets fans for not caring. Not even a little bit.
NFL insider provides injury update on Dolphins’ star wide receivers

The Miami Dolphins have had two star wide receivers listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s Week 5 game against the New York Jets, but there’s an encouraging update on that injury front. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports on Saturday night that Miami wide receivers Tyreek Hill (quad injury)...
Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Jets

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will travel to New Jersey to take on the New York Jets for a Week 5 matchup at MetLife Stadium. Miami had been riding high through the first three weeks, beating the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. However, a serious injury to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 brought that overall feeling back down to the ground. There’s still belief that Teddy Bridgewater can lead this offense, but it’s just yet to be seen for a full game.
Jets' Duane Brown says he feels 'good to go' vs. Dolphins

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Duane Brown’s debut with the New York Jets could come Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The 37-year-old left tackle was signed during training camp, but has been on injured reserve since injuring a shoulder at practice last month. Brown was cleared to practice this week, starting the 21-day window during which the Jets can either activate him or place him on season-ending IR. Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Brown would be a game-time decision. But Brown was even more optimistic. “Everything’s been good,” Brown said after practice. “As of now, I’d imagine I’d be good to go, so far.”
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

DOLPHINS (3-1) at JETS (2-2) Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, MetLife Stadium TV: CBS (Chs. 4 in Miami-Dade, Broward; 12 in Palm Beach); RADIO: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish) Coaches: The Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel is 3-1 in his first season as a head coach; Robert Saleh is 6-15 in his second head coaching season overall leading the Jets. Series: The Dolphins lead the all-time ...
Miami Dolphins Snap Conclusions from loss at Jets

Teddy Bridgewater played only one snap for the Dolphins in a 40-17 loss at the Jets on Sunday. Rookie seventh-rounder Skylar Thompson played 66. Thompson's NFL debut went about as one might expect, finishing with a passer rating of 58.4. It will be interesting to see if and when Tua...
Jets haven’t proven much yet, but this very real trend shows Robert Saleh’s young team is on right track

Something was different about the cheers that echoed through MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as the Jets pulled away from the Dolphins in the fourth quarter. The roars kept building the way they always do when it becomes apparent that victory is at hand. But it was more emotional and intense than just another celebration as if the fans were simultaneously savoring the moment and letting out years of pent-up frustration.
Former Giants WR lists two best fits for Odell Beckham Jr.

Despite Odell Beckham Jr. narrowing down his choices to five NFL teams that he may sign with, his ex-New York Giants teammate says there are only two choices he should think about, and one of them is an NFL East rival. Victor Cruz says one of the teams Beckham should...
Roger Goodell floats NFL European division

Imagine an NFL European Division with four teams playing each other, while U.S.-based NFL teams make regular trips overseas. The man who could help make that possible, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, had no problem envisioning that scenario Saturday. Speaking to reporters a day before the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants meet in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Goodell said London can support two NFL franchises.
Saints announce starting QB for Sunday

For the second week in a row, Andy Dalton will be under center for the New Orleans Saints. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported on Friday that Dalton will start for the Saints on Sunday’s home game against the Seattle Seahawks. Dalton played well last week in the Saints’ narrow...
NFL world reacts to humiliating Pittsburgh Steelers stat

Every NFL fan knows Mike Tomlin has never endured a losing season in his 14 seasons as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. That run, however, could soon be coming to an end. The Steelers fell to 1-4 on Sunday, losing 38-3 to the Buffalo Bills. Tomlin told reporters after...
