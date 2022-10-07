FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Duane Brown’s debut with the New York Jets could come Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The 37-year-old left tackle was signed during training camp, but has been on injured reserve since injuring a shoulder at practice last month. Brown was cleared to practice this week, starting the 21-day window during which the Jets can either activate him or place him on season-ending IR. Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Brown would be a game-time decision. But Brown was even more optimistic. “Everything’s been good,” Brown said after practice. “As of now, I’d imagine I’d be good to go, so far.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO