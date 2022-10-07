Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
Three week long PCB Fishing Rodeo comes to an end
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Sunday was the last day for the PCB Fishing Rodeo. The operations manager for the event says the last three weeks have been a blast. ‘Honestly, it has just been a lot of fishing family fun, and entertainment. You see all kinds of different people that love the sport of fishing and they are coming in here to be a part of the event,” James Pulliam, Operating Director PCB Fishing Rodeo, said.
Radio Ink
Trucks and Cash Headed to Southwest Florida
IHeartMedia Panama City and iHeartMedia Tallahassee announced today that “iHeartMedia Operation Storm Relief,” a supply drive to benefit victims of Hurricane Ian, collected items filling multiple semi-truck trailers that were provided by Pepsi/Refreshment Services. The drive was held at a local Super Walmart on Thursday October 6th in...
WJHG-TV
Following up on Lynn Haven donation drive
ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Greg Abrams Seafood and Bay County Sheriff’s Office are helping Hurricane Ian victims rebuild. Last Thursday, volunteers showed up early to collect supplies ranging from water and food, to cleaning supplies and diapers. For the last six years, groups like this have been gathering...
wcsx.com
Boom Boom There Goes The Bonfire
It’s been a 50 year tradition at this Florida High School. Build a big homecoming bonfire for the students at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven, Florida – cook smores, hot dogs…have fun. This one thought – woah. A Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy is seen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson brought along some videos that may feature some familiar faces. Showcasing festivities and events around the area, Hudson shared some fun facts about the history of the town. To see who you may recognize or...
WJHG-TV
City of Crestview comes together to help Hurricane Ian victims
OKALOOSA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Crestview is hosting a donation drive for those impacted by Hurricane Ian at City Hall. “Crestview is a very giving community,” Mayor JB Whitten said. “So I knew if I called upon them, they would respond.”. Floridians are helping one another...
WJHG-TV
Chipley junior racks up our Manuel and Thompson Player of the Week honor
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Junior running back and linebacker Khaiden Kennedy of Chipley is this week’s Player of the Week. Khaiden putting on a show as part of Chipley’s 33-28 win on the road Friday at Maclay. Kennedy ran the ball 32 times, a heavy load no doubt....
WJHG-TV
Sneads, one of two area undefeated teams, comes off bye week and into Thursday game at Lighthouse
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Sneads football team is getting back into game week mode, after having the luxury of a bye week last week. Coach Bill Thomas and his Pirates heading into that bye with a perfect six and oh record, and now just one of two teams in our area that remains unbeaten. 6-0 Chipley is the other. The Pirates getting back to work towards a Thursday night game this week on the road in Pensacola, against a 1-5 Lighthouse Christian Academy team. Monday afternoon I spoke with coach Thomas via Zoom and asked him about making good use of a little “down time” if you will last week!
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJHG-TV
Beachy Beach Real Estate and Nine Lives Kitty Rescue Are Teaming Up
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Beachy Beach Real Estate and Nine Lives Kitten Rescue are teaming up to get as many kitties as possible adopted this Saturday. This second adoption event for Beachy Beach Real Estate means a lot to Megan Meekins, real estate agent and event organizer. She encourages viewers to come out and adopt their new best friend.
WJHG-TV
Engineering firm picked to design Robinson Bayou improvements
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners voted to approve an engineering firm to design the Robinson Bayou Storm Drain Basin. Commissioners picked HALFF Associates LLC to do the work. The basin manages a majority of the water north of the railroad across the city. City leaders said the design phase will take a lot of work with more than 300 acres of wetlands that need to be considered and demucked. The first phase of the project will be close to $1.7 million and is 100-percent grant funded. The entire project is expected to be completed within the next few years.
Pickup truck, tractor-trailer head on crash in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old is dealing with “serious injuries” after his pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer on State Road 20 early Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The head-on crash happened on State Road 20 just west of Strickland Road on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at around […]
WJHG-TV
2nd Annual Panama City Beach Fishing Rodeo
Family and friends, and even some 4-legged friends, took a single lap around the stadium before receiving a gold medal at the finish line. Members of Emmaus United Methodist Church came together today for what they call "packing Saturday."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Bear scales barbed wire fence at Florida Air Force base
A black bear scaled a barbed wire fence at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida, on Aug. 10, according to video recorded from a passing car. Panama City realtor Kevin Dalrymple recorded the bear’s athletic climb, its careful shimmying over the barbed wire, and its gallop into the woods beyond the fence.
Local hangout raises money for Hurricane Ian survivors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Members of a local establishment are doing what they can to assist the survivors of Hurricane Ian. The Salty Hobo in St. Andrews hosted a benefit Sunday to raise money and donations for those affected by the storm. But this wasn’t the original plan for the day. Monday marks four […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City leaders to advise Fort Myers Beach on hurricane recovery
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City’s mayor and city manager will be going to Southwest Florida to advise Fort Myers Beach leaders on hurricane recovery after Ian devastated the area in late September. The Department of Emergency Management asked Mayor Greg Brudnicki and City Manager Mark McQueen to...
333-pound Grouper added to Destin Fishing Rodeo leaderboard
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fishing Rodeo staff said the Oct. 8-9 weekend was tremendous. The biggest catch over the weekend was a massive 333.8-pound Warsaw Grouper that was weighed in at the docks Sunday, Oct. 9. With one week of competition in the bag, here are the current leaderboard standings. Oct. 10 Standings: Division […]
Resident speaks out on Mid-Bay Bridge head-on crashes
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — For the last 5 years, the Mid-Bay Bridge connecting Niceville to Destin reports at least 1 head-on collision every year. Most recently, 5 people were injured in a three-car crash Sunday, Oct. 9. Niceville resident David Vardaman said safety measures need to be put in place. “There is no indicator for […]
wdhn.com
ALERT: Dothan runaway teen!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—According to DPD, Jada Butler, 16, was last seen by her mother on October 8, walking down the street near their residence, 702 Wimbledon Drive in Dothan. Jada has not been seen or heard from by friends since 6:00 on October 10. Jada was last seen wearing...
WJHG-TV
Jensen USA reopens its administrative office
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City business is finally returning to normal. Jensen USA, a heavy-duty industrial laundry manufacturer, held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the reopening of its administrative office. The office was destroyed by Hurricane Michael in 2018, prompting many employees to be forced...
Comments / 0