PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Sneads football team is getting back into game week mode, after having the luxury of a bye week last week. Coach Bill Thomas and his Pirates heading into that bye with a perfect six and oh record, and now just one of two teams in our area that remains unbeaten. 6-0 Chipley is the other. The Pirates getting back to work towards a Thursday night game this week on the road in Pensacola, against a 1-5 Lighthouse Christian Academy team. Monday afternoon I spoke with coach Thomas via Zoom and asked him about making good use of a little “down time” if you will last week!

SNEADS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO