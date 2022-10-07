One person was killed and two other people were injured about 4:13 p.m. Friday in a two-vehicle wreck at an intersection west of Star City (Lincoln County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2006 Ford that was traveling east on Arkansas 114 failed to stop at an intersection. It was struck by a 2004 model Chevrolet that was southbound on Arkansas 530. The Chevrolet struck the Ford on the driver’s side, causing the Ford to overturn as both vehicles exited the east side of Arkansas 530.

LINCOLN COUNTY, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO