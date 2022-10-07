Read full article on original website
Lincoln County wreck kills one passenger
One person was killed and two other people were injured about 4:13 p.m. Friday in a two-vehicle wreck at an intersection west of Star City (Lincoln County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2006 Ford that was traveling east on Arkansas 114 failed to stop at an intersection. It was struck by a 2004 model Chevrolet that was southbound on Arkansas 530. The Chevrolet struck the Ford on the driver’s side, causing the Ford to overturn as both vehicles exited the east side of Arkansas 530.
A New Hot Tamale King and Queen Crowned
The Delta Hot Tamale Festival is approaching and royalty has been announced. This year’s Hot Tamale king and queen are Lee Engel and Pandora Redmond. This year’s activities will kick off October 13th through the 15th.
Autopsy reveals Yazoo City woman died from gunshot
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – An autopsy revealed that a Yazoo City woman died from a gunshot wound. Margaret Harris, 33, was found inside her Yazoo City apartment home last month. The Yazoo Herald reported Lavonte Ellington was charged with murder in connection to the chase. Harris was found in the early morning hours of […]
Woman found dead in Yazoo River
YAZOO CITY, Miss. — There is a homicide investigation underway in Yazoo City after a woman was found dead in a river. The coroner said Stacy Walker, 40, was found dead Sunday in the Yazoo River at the end of a boat ramp off Levee Street. The coroner believes...
