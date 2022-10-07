Read full article on original website
Boom! Yordan Alvarez walks off Astros' game-winner in ALDS comeback
Love drama with your postseason baseball? Game 1 was one to add to the Astros' playoff history book.
Gerrit Cole on boisterous ovation after game one performance: 'It was very special for me'
Gerrit Cole felt the love from the Yankee Stadium crowd after he turned in a brilliant performance to give the Yanks a 1-0 lead in the ALDS.
MLB Playoffs Game 1: Phillies hang on to defeat Braves, take 1-0 lead in NLDS series
The Phillies have won three straight games to begin these playoffs, hardly looking like a team making its first postseason appearance since 2011.
