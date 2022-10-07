ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson, CA

MMAmania.com

Former UFC champ Frank Mir wants retirement fight ... with one pretty cool condition

Frank Mir wants one more fight to end his legendary combat career. The former Ultimate Fight Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, 43, can see the end of the road. However, for the last few years, he has been focused on the career of his daughter Bella Mir, who is currently undefeated (3-0) in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Bob Arum: "To Surpass Mayweather's Career Takes A lot, I Think Shakur Has The Ability"

Before officially inking his name on the dotted line with his promotional company, Bob Arum knew there was something intrinsically special about Shakur Stevenson. Five years later, three world titles, and a sparkling undefeated record - and Arum was ostensibly proven right. Having watched the former Olympic silver medalist up close and personal on countless occasions, Arum begins to gush over Stevenson’s otherworldly skillset.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis will knock out Ryan Garcia says Leo Santa Cruz

By Dan Ambrose: Leo Santa Cruz is predicting Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will knock out Ryan Garcia when they finally face each other. Santa Cruz, who has been stopped by Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs), feels that he will take advantage of Ryan’s vulnerability to hooks. It’s questionable...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

John Fury says ban Conor Benn if his B sample is positive

By Jack Tiernan: John Fury says Conor Benn should be banned if his B-sample tests positive. Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) tested positive for the banned substance clomifene, and it’s only now been leaked to the boxing public by the Daily Mail. John feels that Benn is innocent until proven...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Anderson Silva pounds out Chael Sonnen in UFC 148 rematch

Next week will mark 10 years since the last time Anderson Silva won an MMA fight while still a UFC champion. Silva was middleweight champion when he moved up to light heavyweight to fight Stephan Bonnar in the UFC 153 main event on short notice. Naturally, his 185-pound belt wasn’t on the line. His next fight after he took out Bonnar with ease, he lost the title to Chris Weidman.
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury says Joe Joyce must build profile for a fight to take place

By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury says Joe Joyce must build his profile for him to fight him because he only has around 105,000 followers on social media. Fury states that his wife has a million followers, which makes her more popular than the top ten heavyweights in the division. However, Fury doesn’t say why he reportedly has offered a contract to 38-year-old journeyman Derek Chisora for his next fight in December.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Caleb Plant battles Anthony Dirrell this Saturday on FOX Sports pay-per-view

By Brian Webber: Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant will be fighting this Saturday night against Anthony Dirrell on Fox Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. ‘Sweethands’ Plant needs to look good beating the aging Dirrell for him to increase his chances for a second big-money fight...
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde on Jan.28th says Frank Warren

By Robert Segal: Anthony Yarde will challenge IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev for his three titles next year on January 28th, says promoter Frank Warren. Before that, Yarde (22-2, 21 KOs) will take a tune-up against a still-to-be-determined opponent on November 19th at the Telford International...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Daniel Dubois vs. Kevin Lerena being finalized for Nov.26th in the UK

By Charles Brun: WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois and little-known #13 ranked Kevin Lerena are reportedly finalizing a deal to meet on November 26th in the UK. It’s a strange fight and arguably just as bad as Dubois’ previously mentioned opponent, 42-year-old Lucas ‘Big Daddy’ Browne, who...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Gilberto Ramirez says he’s “going to war” with Dmitry Bivol

By Sean Jones: Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez says he’s “going to war” with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) intends to alter Bivol’s plans for fighting Canelo Alvarez in a rematch in 2023 by beating him on November 5th in their headliner on DAZN.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder wants Oleksandr Usyk next if it’s offered

By Allan Fox: Deontay Wilder says he would like to face IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk next if the fight is available to him if things go well for him in his contest against Robert Helenius this Saturday, October 15th. The former WBC champion Wilder states that...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

George Kambosos will have problems with Devin Haney says Bill H

By Adam Baskin: Bill Haney is predicting that George Kambosos Jr is going to have even more problems with undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney than he did last June when he lost in a one-sided fight in Melbourne, Australia. Bill says Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) has made improvement since beating...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Bill Haney says Kambosos is “in trouble” against Devin

By Sean Jones: Devin Haney’s dad, Bill Haney, says former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr is “in trouble” next Saturday night when the two meet for a rematch on October 15th at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The Haney vs. Kambosos Jr II event...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Mahmoud Charr to Tyson Fury: “The lion is hungry”

By Craig Page: In a circus-like move, fringe contender Mahmoud Charr used a lion in calling out WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury for a fight today. Using a lion as a prop, Charr said in a video today, “the lion is hungry,” and he wants Fury to “sign the contract.”
COMBAT SPORTS

