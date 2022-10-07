ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhea County, TN

East TN boater’s body found in Watts Bar Lake

By Hannah Moore
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after an 81-year-old man’s body was discovered in Watts Bar Lake.

Officers from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) said they responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received a second 911 call that a citizen had found the boat.

Wildlife officers, along with members of the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office and Rhea County EMS, responded by land and water about 3.5 miles north of the dam. According to the TWRA, officers found a pontoon boat afloat and the body of a man — identified as Larry Ezell of Rhea County — in the water.

Ezell’s body was taken to the Knox County Forensics Center for an autopsy. The incident remains under investigation.

According to TWRA, this is the 27th boating-related fatality this year.

WBIR

