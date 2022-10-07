Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night's Gael Garcia Bernal Reveals Primary Inspiration for Role
Like all other title characters across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Werewolf by Night has been a part of the Marvel stable for decades. Despite having a fair share of source material to pull from, Werewolf by Night star Gael Garcia Bernal says the comics weren't his primary inspiration for the role. Instead, the critically-acclaimed actor dove into the mythology behind werewolves to help develop his character.
ComicBook
Jonathan Majors Shredded Photos Have Marvel Fans Thirsting
Jonathan Majors has Marvel fans sweating after a new Men's Health spread hit the Internet. The magazine interviewed the Kang the Conqueror actor about his upcoming roles in the MCU and his part in the Creed franchise. He's as charismatic as ever and looking extremely fit in the new images. Needless to say, this is social media, and the thirst began to flow. It's not hard to see why when confronted with the new pictures. The Loki villain has muscles that most fans didn't even know existed. He's bulked up for his MCU bad guy role and the results kind of speak for themselves. Check out all the fun for yourself right here.
ComicBook
Disney Removes Marvel Movie From Schedule, Shifts Other Dates
Walt Disney Studios has updated its release schedule, adding new films, retitling others, shifting some dates, and removing one Marvel Studios film from its schedule. The shifts come following the news that production of Marvel's Blade reboot is on hold after losing its director. Deadpool 3 has been delayed by two months, and Avengers: Secret Wars pushed back six months, though Avengers: The Kang Dynasty remains where it was. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Disney's first Planet of the Apes installment, is now appropriately titled on the schedule and remains set for a May 2024 release after beginning filming this week.
ComicBook
Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot Delayed
Blade's production shakeup has led to Marvel moving Fantastic Four. Today, the company announced that the big MCU debut for Marvel's First Family will happen on Valentines Day 2025 rather than November 8 2024. The move to February has all of the Marvel fans talking online. But, Fantastic Four is far from the only title that saw its release date affected by the swap. Avengers: Secret Wars now sits in 2026. A painful wait for some fan who had already begun anticipating that film. Curiously, Avengers: Kang Dynasty remains unchanged for the moment. It will be interesting to see if things are further shuffled around or if this is as far as it will go. For now, the Marvel fans will have to wait just a bit longer to get Fantastic Four in the theater.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Frustrated With Latest MCU Delays
After being bogged down by pre-production struggles, Marvel temporarily placed Blade on the back burner. After Bassam Tariq departed the project as its director earlier this month, Moon Knight alumnus Beau DeMayo was brought in to rewrite a script initially penned by Stacy Osei-Kuffour. Once Marvel executives hit the pause button on the Mahershala Ali-starring vampire thriller, combined with the fact the Marvel Cinematic Universe is closely intertwined when it comes to its storytelling, a snowball effect took place Tuesday morning.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Invincible Cameo Is a Carl Grimes Easter Egg
You may know that Robert Kirkman created the Image comic books Invincible and The Walking Dead. You might not know that Invincible has cameoed as Easter eggs in multiple episodes. (The franchises have crossed over in other ways: Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun voices Mike Grayson, a.k.a. the superhero Invincible, in Amazon's adult animated series adaptation. More Walking Dead cast members have since loaned their voices to the series, including Lauren Cohan and Michael Cudlitz.) And on Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead, titled "A New Deal," an Invincible comic cameo had deeper meaning for the Grimes family.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Why Fans Love David
The Cyberpunk franchise got a whole new breath of fresh air with the debut of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix earlier this Fall, and now one awesome cosplay is highlighting the main character at the center of it all, David Martinez! The science fiction role playing game might have been running for decades, but it's gotten a lot of more love in recent years thanks to the success of the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. Then exploring this video game in a new way was a brand new anime from Studio Trigger that seemed to revitalize interest in the franchise as a whole thanks to its different take on it.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Reveals Shocking Betrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen - With Gruesome Consequences
Now that House of the Dragon has jumped even further in time, the fight over the Iron Throne became a lot clearer after Driftmark's future came into question in the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, thanks to Vaemond Velaryon. And while Rhaenyra has been plagued with questions over the parentage to her children with Laenor Velaryon, the latest episode of the series set up an epic conclusion with the most boisterous accusations from Laenor's own uncle — and her new husband Daemon Targaryen had the final word.
ComicBook
New Marvel Secret Invasion Details Revealed by Cobie Smulders: "It's a Very Different Tone"
Secret Invasion will be one of the major upcoming Marvel Studios projects to hit the Disney+ streaming service, and it looks like Samuel L. Jackson and his costars will have their work cut out for them. Marvel Studios released the first teaser for the series during their D23 presentation and it gave us a look at what will happen in the series. We get to see the return of Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and it looks like she hasn't missed a step after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The actress was busy promoting her upcoming project High School, and she was asked some questions about the "very different" Secret Invasion series.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night: The Bloodstone's Powers Explained
The latest, greatest Marvel MacGuffin has arrived. With the arrival of Werewolf by Night, the fabled Bloodstone has officially entered Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. While fans may notice it looks awfully similar to the Infinity Stones Thanos just spent years collecting, a Marvel producer says the item couldn't be any more different.
ComicBook
New Black Adam Clip Showcases the DC Anti-Hero's Violent Super Powers
Warner Bros. and DC Comics recently completed a merger with Discovery and everything has been topsy turvy. The newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a ton of changes under CEO David Zaslav, which sadly includes the cancelation of their recently filmed Batgirl. Zaslav looks to usher in a new era for DC Films as the executive is on the hunt for a Kevin Feige-type boss to run their comic book films. The studio has the Johnson-led Black Adam as their next film to hit theaters and fans are wondering what's next for the studio. Johnson has been hyping the film up for months, and now that the film is close to getting released, he has officially unveiled the first clip from the film, which shows the titular characters first moments in the present day. You can check it out below!
ComicBook
Joker 2 Star Brendan Gleeson Teases Sequel With Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix
Warner Bros. and DC Comics have been going through a lot lately. From their merger with Discovery to the Ezra Miller situation, it's safe to say that they're going through the wringer. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has been canceling a ton of things like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins but there are still a lot of projects in the clear like the upcoming Joker sequel, Joker: Folie A Deux. Lady Gaga is confirmed to star alongside Joaquin Phoenix as Harley Quinn, with the rest of the cast being rounded out but some pretty amazing actors. One of the stars of Joker: Folie A Deux, Brendan Gleeson, recently sat with Extra where he discussed the reasons he joined the film as well as praised his costars.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: New Season Finale Teaser Released by Marvel
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law's penultimate episode was a favorite among fans, and folks are eager to see how the season will wrap up now that Jennifer Walter/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is being targeted by the Intelligencia. Many fans want the comedy series to get more seasons, and based on Marvel's use of "season finale" in a new promo, we're hopeful that this week won't be the last we see of She-Hulk.
ComicBook
Enola Holmes 2 Trailer Released by Netflix
More than two years after Enola Holmes debuted on Netflix to rave reviews, a sequel is finally ready to hit screens around the world. Millie Bobby Brown is back as for Enola Holmes 2, reprising her role as the titular sleuth for another adventure on Netflix. The streaming service ordered an Enola Holmes sequel shortly after the first film premiered, and fans will finally get to see what the follow-up has in store when it arrives next month. Until then, there's a trailer to get everyone excited.
ComicBook
Dwayne Johnson Plans to Make Black Adam vs. Superman Movie
Dwayne Johnson is planning to make that Black Adam vs Superman movie. It's no secret that Warner Bros. DC has been looking for a way to reinvigorate the character after the last few years. When Variety asked about the prospect of sharing the screen with The Man of Steel, Johnson said, "Absolutely. That is the whole point of this, man." That's a ringing endorsement of the idea from the man himself. Henry Cavill has long been championed as the actor who should play the iconic hero in any attempt to rebrand. Numerous reports have alluded to speculation that Superman could show up in Black Adam. But, nothing has been confirmed by the studio yet. A lot of fans were expecting Cavill to pop up at San Diego Comic-Con. That didn't happen, but this declaration from The Rock will only ratchet up hype surrounding Black Adam before it hits theaters.
ComicBook
The Batman Star Colin Farrell Reveals New Details About The Penguin Spinoff Set Right After the Movie Ends
Gotham City is underwater and up for grabs on DC's The Penguin. The limited series ordered at HBO Max spins out of the final minutes of filmmaker Matt Reeves' The Batman, which ended with Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot (Colin Farrell) wading through the wreckage of the empire once lorded over by Gotham gangster Carmine Falcone (John Turturro). Though the Dark Knight detective (Robert Pattinson) foiled the Riddler's (Paul Dano) killing spree — ultimately saving the mayor-elect with the help of Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) — Batman couldn't stop the Riddler's bombs from flooding the city and turning Gotham into a No Man's Land.
ComicBook
Marvel Studios MCU Release Dates: 2022-2026
Marvel Studios has shifted its release date calendar, pushing back the end of Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the culmination of the Multiverse Saga. During July's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel chief Kevin Feige announced an expansive slate of projects, unveiling the two-part Multiverse finale Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Disney has since revealed new dates for titles from its upcoming Phase 5 and 6, delaying Blade, Deadpool 3, the Fantastic Four reboot, and Avengers: Secret Wars. The November 11th release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the upcoming Disney+ Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, will mark the end of Phase 4 as scheduled.
ComicBook
Dune: Part Two Gets Earlier Release Date
Fans of Denis Villeneuve's Dune film are going to get the chance to return to Arrakis a little bit earlier than they initially anticipated. Villeneuve is following up the Oscar-winning Dune with Dune: Part Two, which will tell the second half of the story from Frank Herbert's iconic sci-fi novel. The highly anticipated sequel, which is in production, was originally slated to hit theaters on November 17, 2023, but Warner Bros. has decided to release it a couple of weeks earlier.
ComicBook
Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Apologizes for Spreading Rumors About New Villain
The current live-action Spider-Man franchise has delivered no shortage of surprises, from unexpected villains, to comic-accurate moments, to the recent return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's past incarnations of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Looking to the future, there's been a lot of speculation about what a potential fourth Spider-Man film would bring, and what elements from the Tom Holland-led trilogy could be taken to new heights. One of the most prominent fan theories, which has popped up since 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, has been Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) possibly becoming the villainous Hobgoblin. Some of those theories have even been suggested by Batalon himself — something that the actor addressed in the form of an apology during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
ComicBook
Red Sonja Movie First Look Revealed
After years of trying to move forward, a new adaptation of Red Sonja went into production earlier this summer, with Millennium Media releasing the first look at Matilda Lutz as the titular hero. The film is still in production, so while we likely won't be seeing any completed footage from Red Sonja anytime soon, this tease of the project showcases how accurately Lutz embodies the iconic character. M.J. Bassett serves as director on the project from a script by Joey Soloway and Tasha Huo. The character was previously adapted into a film back in 1985 starring Brigitte Nielsen. You can check out the first look at Red Sonja below.
