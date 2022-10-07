MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Adding to West Virginia’s defensive struggles through the first five games of the 2022 season is the Mountaineers’ inability to force turnovers. Ahead of Thursday’s 7 p.m. home game against Baylor that’ll take West Virginia to the midway point of its regular season, the Mountaineers have come up with only three takeaways — tied for No. 126 nationally and ahead of only two of 131 FBS teams.

