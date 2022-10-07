ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MetroNews Top Plays (Week 7)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the seventh week of the high school football season. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
In need of more takeaways, West Virginia defense looking to capitalize when opportunities come about

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Adding to West Virginia’s defensive struggles through the first five games of the 2022 season is the Mountaineers’ inability to force turnovers. Ahead of Thursday’s 7 p.m. home game against Baylor that’ll take West Virginia to the midway point of its regular season, the Mountaineers have come up with only three takeaways — tied for No. 126 nationally and ahead of only two of 131 FBS teams.
WVU dominates Lehigh 3-0, wins second consecutive match

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After struggling to find the back of the net in stretches this season, West Virginia secured a second consecutive win in dominating fashion. The Mountaineers (4-6-2) had no trouble with Lehigh (3-6-2) in a 3-0 win at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. “It was professional. With respect...
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia

- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
West Virginia HEPC approves to continue a provisional reauthorization of Wheeling University

WHEELING, W.Va. — The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) approved to continue a provisional annual reauthorization of Wheeling University on Tuesday. Officials with the HEPC detailed the progress of Wheeling University (WU) in front of WU President Ginny Favede during a virtual meeting. The HEPC approved an initial provisional annual reauthorization for Wheeling in June where the university had to meet certain requirements as part of the approval.
West Virginia Amendment 2 to be discussed locally

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Amendment 2 is shaping up to be one of the Mountain State’s most-discussed measures on the November ballot. And locally, there will be several meetings about what it would mean for the state. The West Virginia Manufacturer’s Association and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce […]
WVU prepares former Viatris facility for various companies

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University continues to prepare its move into the former Viatris Inc. facility in Morgantown. The WVU Innovation Corporation will provide 1.2 million square feet of space for various organizations. The pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment is still in the building, and former employees of Viatris and its predecessor Mylan Pharmaceuticals will maintain the facility.
West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them

DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
Wellsburg Applefest is a “Grime” of a time after 43 years

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – 10,000 people from around the community have come out to Wellsburg over the course of the weekend for their annual Applefest and many are sad to see the closing day. “Oh, it has been so phenomenal,” said “Good Witch” Donna Gayle Horning. “It’s like a...
