West Virginia - Texas Tech Kickoff and TV Announced
West Virginia and Texas Tech will have an afternoon showdown in Lubbock
Metro News
MetroNews Top Plays (Week 7)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the seventh week of the high school football season. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
Metro News
In need of more takeaways, West Virginia defense looking to capitalize when opportunities come about
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Adding to West Virginia’s defensive struggles through the first five games of the 2022 season is the Mountaineers’ inability to force turnovers. Ahead of Thursday’s 7 p.m. home game against Baylor that’ll take West Virginia to the midway point of its regular season, the Mountaineers have come up with only three takeaways — tied for No. 126 nationally and ahead of only two of 131 FBS teams.
Metro News
WVU dominates Lehigh 3-0, wins second consecutive match
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After struggling to find the back of the net in stretches this season, West Virginia secured a second consecutive win in dominating fashion. The Mountaineers (4-6-2) had no trouble with Lehigh (3-6-2) in a 3-0 win at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. “It was professional. With respect...
How long until we change the clocks in West Virginia?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)
Morgantown resident celebrates 100th birthday
Helen Statler, a resident at Morgantown Health and Rehabilitation Center, turned triple digits on Monday
Metro News
West Virginia HEPC approves to continue a provisional reauthorization of Wheeling University
WHEELING, W.Va. — The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) approved to continue a provisional annual reauthorization of Wheeling University on Tuesday. Officials with the HEPC detailed the progress of Wheeling University (WU) in front of WU President Ginny Favede during a virtual meeting. The HEPC approved an initial provisional annual reauthorization for Wheeling in June where the university had to meet certain requirements as part of the approval.
West Virginia Trick-or-Treat times 2022
These are the trick-or-treating dates and times in north central West Virginia that have already been announced.
West Virginia Amendment 2 to be discussed locally
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Amendment 2 is shaping up to be one of the Mountain State’s most-discussed measures on the November ballot. And locally, there will be several meetings about what it would mean for the state. The West Virginia Manufacturer’s Association and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce […]
Retired West Virginia volunteer fire department chief passes away
A volunteer fire department in West Virginia is mourning one of its former chiefs.
Metro News
WVU prepares former Viatris facility for various companies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University continues to prepare its move into the former Viatris Inc. facility in Morgantown. The WVU Innovation Corporation will provide 1.2 million square feet of space for various organizations. The pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment is still in the building, and former employees of Viatris and its predecessor Mylan Pharmaceuticals will maintain the facility.
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
recordpatriot.com
West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them
DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
Woman life-flighted after hand caught in a machine at West Virginia plant
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A woman was life-flighted Monday afternoon after getting her hand caught in a machine at the Mondi Plant in Wellsburg. Officials say she was working at one of the machines in the plant when her hand got caught. Police say she is an employee at the plant. They say due to the […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Looking to Get Your Halloween Spook on? This Trip in West Virginia Featuring a Haunted Dungeon Delivers
Our friends at onlyinyourstate.com for years always have a few places in mind for those who enjoy the thrill - and scariness - associated with Halloween. Here is a flashback story for a place that offers "Paranormal" tours. This story is about the West Virginia State Penitentiary, which transforms into...
Coopers Rock remains identified as missing West Virginia man
The human remains that were found in Coopers Rock State Forest in September have been positively identified as those of the Morgantown man who was reported missing in late July, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
2 new businesses celebrated in Harrison County Monday
Columbus Day was a day of ribbon cuttings in Harrison County, including a headquarters for a local political party and a business for all your car detailing needs.
WTRF
Wellsburg Applefest is a “Grime” of a time after 43 years
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – 10,000 people from around the community have come out to Wellsburg over the course of the weekend for their annual Applefest and many are sad to see the closing day. “Oh, it has been so phenomenal,” said “Good Witch” Donna Gayle Horning. “It’s like a...
