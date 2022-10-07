Read full article on original website
The best Xbox One games of all time
Make sure to tick all of these best Xbox One games off your list
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adds New Trial for Popular 2022 PS5 and PS4 Game
PlayStation Plus has added a new game trial that is tied to one of the most popular games of 2022 that released on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. Back when Sony overhauled PS Plus earlier this year, one of the new features that it added to the subscription service for its Premium tier included timed demos. And while these trials launched in a somewhat lackluster state, PS Plus subscribers can now give one of the year's best games a spin without having to outright buy it.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Losing Popular PS4 Horror Game Just Before Halloween
PlayStation Plus is about to lose one of its best horror games from PlayStation 4 just before Halloween arrives. When Sony revamped PS Plus earlier in 2022, it added an expansive library of titles from PS5, PS4, and other PlayStation platforms for subscribers to play. Much like Xbox Game Pass, though, these games don't stay in the PS Plus library forever, which means that titles end up departing from the service every now and then. And as of this time next week, one of the most seasonally appropriate games on PS Plus will no longer be available.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Leak Reveals Availability of Major 2023 Release
A new leak tied to Xbox Game Pass has seemingly revealed how long one of the platform's biggest additions in 2023 will be sticking around. Even though Game Pass has become a massive success in recent years, titles still come and go from the platform on a very routine basis. As such, it's hard for subscribers to ever know when their own favorite Game Pass game might be departing from the service. Luckily, when it comes to one of the biggest titles releasing next year, it sounds like it won't be exiting Xbox Game Pass for a very long time.
These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes
Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
wegotthiscovered.com
A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix
Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
digitalspy.com
The Targaryen family tree explained from House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones
So many Targaryens, so little time. Whether you're a fan of House of the Dragon trying to keep up with the dynastic developments, a Game of Thrones fan wondering where it all began, or a member of the Targaryen family looking for singles in your area, this is the article for you.
wegotthiscovered.com
The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks
It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
Who are the white cloaked figures in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
There may be a dark history behind the enigmatic new characters
5 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'House of the Dragon'
From Helaena's prophecy about Aemond to Rhaenyra's braided hair, see the best details from HBO's newest episode of the "Game of Thrones" prequel here.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
Players discover that it’ll cost up to $1,750 to claim a single free game via PlayStation Stars
That's equivalent to 25 new PS5 games
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Releases New Squad Up Live-Action Trailer
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release at the end of October, and Activision Blizzard has released a new trailer to celebrate. The "Squad Up" trailer doesn't actually feature any new footage from the game or any specific details about it, instead focusing on squads around the world getting ready for the release. The trailer features a number of different celebrities throughout, including Nicki Minaj, Pete Davidson, Lil Baby, Lando Norris, Kane Brown, Bukayo Saka, Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr., and Faze Clan's Nuke Squad.
ComicBook
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Why Fans Love David
The Cyberpunk franchise got a whole new breath of fresh air with the debut of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix earlier this Fall, and now one awesome cosplay is highlighting the main character at the center of it all, David Martinez! The science fiction role playing game might have been running for decades, but it's gotten a lot of more love in recent years thanks to the success of the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. Then exploring this video game in a new way was a brand new anime from Studio Trigger that seemed to revitalize interest in the franchise as a whole thanks to its different take on it.
GTA 5 gets massive San Andreas map expansion
Over nine years on from the release of Grand Theft Auto V, and fans are still hooked. Well, not that they’ve really got much other choice - the next game in the series is in development, as we all know, but chances are, it’s a long way off from actually coming out. We’ve still not got an actual trailer, although we now know a lot more about it thanks to the colossal leak which surfaced online last month.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Trailer Reveals the USS Enteprise-F
The Enterprise-F finally arrives in the Star Trek universe in the third season of Star Trek: Picard. During today's Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed a new trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. While a previous trailer revealed the show's "hero ship" the USS Titan-A, the new trailer reveals the Star Trek debut of the next generation (no pun intended) of Enterprise, the USS Enterprise-F. There's no word on who is in command of the ship, but the vessel does appear to be using the same Odyssey-class design used for the USS Enterprise-F in the video game Star Trek Online.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 12 Teased by Ed Boon
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has teased that Mortal Kombat 12 is going to release at some point. Ever since NetherRealm Studios wrapped up its work on Mortal Kombat 11 last year, fans have been wondering what the company might look to create next. And while those questions have continued to linger well into 2022, Boon has at least made it very clear that Mortal Kombat 12 is going to be a game that the studio will release one day.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Aemond One-Eye makes his debut as ‘House’ fans call out deceptive marketing methods
When you think about all the calamity that will ensue as a result of the Targaryen civil war, you almost wish the House of the Dragon world was civil enough to disregard all contestants and form a council, like King Jaehaerys did, to choose the next king and be done with it. But alas, as Viserys grows more feeble, it increasingly looks as though Rhaenyra and Alicent’s children will come to blows.
