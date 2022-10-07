ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PlayStation Plus Adds New Trial for Popular 2022 PS5 and PS4 Game

PlayStation Plus has added a new game trial that is tied to one of the most popular games of 2022 that released on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. Back when Sony overhauled PS Plus earlier this year, one of the new features that it added to the subscription service for its Premium tier included timed demos. And while these trials launched in a somewhat lackluster state, PS Plus subscribers can now give one of the year's best games a spin without having to outright buy it.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Losing Popular PS4 Horror Game Just Before Halloween

PlayStation Plus is about to lose one of its best horror games from PlayStation 4 just before Halloween arrives. When Sony revamped PS Plus earlier in 2022, it added an expansive library of titles from PS5, PS4, and other PlayStation platforms for subscribers to play. Much like Xbox Game Pass, though, these games don't stay in the PS Plus library forever, which means that titles end up departing from the service every now and then. And as of this time next week, one of the most seasonally appropriate games on PS Plus will no longer be available.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Leak Reveals Availability of Major 2023 Release

A new leak tied to Xbox Game Pass has seemingly revealed how long one of the platform's biggest additions in 2023 will be sticking around. Even though Game Pass has become a massive success in recent years, titles still come and go from the platform on a very routine basis. As such, it's hard for subscribers to ever know when their own favorite Game Pass game might be departing from the service. Luckily, when it comes to one of the biggest titles releasing next year, it sounds like it won't be exiting Xbox Game Pass for a very long time.
BGR.com

These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
wegotthiscovered.com

A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix

Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
wegotthiscovered.com

The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks

It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story

History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Releases New Squad Up Live-Action Trailer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release at the end of October, and Activision Blizzard has released a new trailer to celebrate. The "Squad Up" trailer doesn't actually feature any new footage from the game or any specific details about it, instead focusing on squads around the world getting ready for the release. The trailer features a number of different celebrities throughout, including Nicki Minaj, Pete Davidson, Lil Baby, Lando Norris, Kane Brown, Bukayo Saka, Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr., and Faze Clan's Nuke Squad.
ComicBook

Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
ComicBook

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Why Fans Love David

The Cyberpunk franchise got a whole new breath of fresh air with the debut of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix earlier this Fall, and now one awesome cosplay is highlighting the main character at the center of it all, David Martinez! The science fiction role playing game might have been running for decades, but it's gotten a lot of more love in recent years thanks to the success of the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. Then exploring this video game in a new way was a brand new anime from Studio Trigger that seemed to revitalize interest in the franchise as a whole thanks to its different take on it.
GAMINGbible

GTA 5 gets massive San Andreas map expansion

Over nine years on from the release of Grand Theft Auto V, and fans are still hooked. Well, not that they’ve really got much other choice - the next game in the series is in development, as we all know, but chances are, it’s a long way off from actually coming out. We’ve still not got an actual trailer, although we now know a lot more about it thanks to the colossal leak which surfaced online last month.
ComicBook

Star Trek: Picard Trailer Reveals the USS Enteprise-F

The Enterprise-F finally arrives in the Star Trek universe in the third season of Star Trek: Picard. During today's Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed a new trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. While a previous trailer revealed the show's "hero ship" the USS Titan-A, the new trailer reveals the Star Trek debut of the next generation (no pun intended) of Enterprise, the USS Enterprise-F. There's no word on who is in command of the ship, but the vessel does appear to be using the same Odyssey-class design used for the USS Enterprise-F in the video game Star Trek Online.
ComicBook

Mortal Kombat 12 Teased by Ed Boon

Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has teased that Mortal Kombat 12 is going to release at some point. Ever since NetherRealm Studios wrapped up its work on Mortal Kombat 11 last year, fans have been wondering what the company might look to create next. And while those questions have continued to linger well into 2022, Boon has at least made it very clear that Mortal Kombat 12 is going to be a game that the studio will release one day.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Aemond One-Eye makes his debut as ‘House’ fans call out deceptive marketing methods

When you think about all the calamity that will ensue as a result of the Targaryen civil war, you almost wish the House of the Dragon world was civil enough to disregard all contestants and form a council, like King Jaehaerys did, to choose the next king and be done with it. But alas, as Viserys grows more feeble, it increasingly looks as though Rhaenyra and Alicent’s children will come to blows.
