Pepper The Kitten Taken From Rogers Park Auto Shop, Reward Offered For Return: ‘He’s Extremely Loved’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique TribbletMary HolmanChicago, IL
Lightfoot is Working on Solutions For Migrants and Asking For $5 MillionTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to find the most delicious Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
How Safe is Chicago, IL?Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Man Arrested At Vet Clinic Accused Of Punching Puppy In Lincoln Park — And He Wanted To Euthanize Dog That Day, Witness Says
CHICAGO — A man was arrested for animal abuse after police said he battered a dog on a busy Lincoln Park street — and a witness who saw the arrest at a vet clinic said the man intended to euthanize the dog that day. Jose Orlando Cartegna, 28,...
All aboard! Beloved suburban restaurant The Choo Choo reopens
DES PLAINES, Ill. —There’s a bit of nostalgia making a comeback in suburban Des Plaines. The beloved The Choo Choo restaurant has finally reopened. The Choo Choo may be a small restaurant on a suburban corner – but it’s a special place for generations of train lovers. The restaurants closed two years after the owner […]
Portage Park Halloween Parade Aims To Bring Activity Back To Neighborhood Park After Pandemic Pause
PORTAGE PARK — A costume parade and candy giveaway will take over Portage Park’s namesake park this weekend to celebrate the spooky season. Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat kicks off 7 p.m. Saturday. It’s the first of the late-year activities organized by Friends of Portage Park since the pandemic stopped events.
Logan Square And Bucktown Hit With String Of Armed Robberies
LOGAN SQUARE — Police are warning Logan Square and Bucktown residents to be on alert after armed robberies in the area. All of the robberies happened last week, police said in a community alert issued over the weekend. In each incident, men pointed a gun at the victim or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Miracle': Chicago 3-year-old hospitalized since birth with life-threatening condition goes home
"The fact that we are even standing here, almost three years later, talking about him is already a miracle in and of itself, in my opinion, said Francesco's father, Emanuele Bruno.
fox32chicago.com
Palos Park man sues iFLY indoor skydiving after severe injury
PALOS PARK, Ill. - A lawsuit targeting one of the hottest places for family fun in the Chicago area was filed Monday. The indoor skydiving experience iFLY lets participants feel like they are flying in midair. But a southwest suburban man claims it left him paralyzed. Sixty-three-year-old David Schilling of...
Jefferson Park Transit Bus Shelters Could Reopen Later This Fall After Being Closed For 8 Months
JEFFERSON PARK — Bus shelters at the Jefferson Park transit center are likely to reopen before the end of the year after being damaged and closed for months, officials said. In late February, a man damaged the glass of CTA bus shelters at 4917 N. Milwaukee Ave. He was arrested and charged; onlookers previously said they believed he experienced a mental health episode.
Woman's dismembered body found in freezer inside home on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dismembered woman's body was found Monday night in a freezer in a home in Arcadia Terrace, after the homeowner had been reported missing, police said.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Tuesday night, the woman was known by most of the people on the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, just north of Thorndale Avenue. Some were friendly with her dogs, while she welcomed others into the neighborhood.Now, that sweet woman is believed to be the victim in this gruesome murder. A squad car and a single strand of crime scene tape continued to sit in front of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hermosa Makes Debut In Open House Chicago: ‘A Beautiful Neighborhood Well Worth The Exploration’
HERMOSA — For the first time, people can explore architectural and cultural gems in Hermosa as part of Open House Chicago, an annual festival dedicated to the city’s “architectural discoveries and delights.”. Open House Chicago, set for Saturday and Sunday, invites people to tour interesting buildings in...
'They are traumatized': Armed robber targeting Chicago postal carriers for master keys, police warn
It's become a frightening pattern: mail delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint.
DuPage County hosts special adoption event for big dogs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's all about the "big dogs" at DuPage County Animal Services.It's hosting a very special adoption event for large dogs who weigh more than 40 pounds. On Saturday, adoption fees will be waived for the pups weighing 40 pounds or more. It's part of a program to help reduce the number of large dogs in shelters throughout the Chicago area.
Fox River Grove ski club hosts fundraiser to help man paralyzed by car crashing into his home
FOX RIVER GROVE, Ill. — A community came together Sunday to support a man who was hit by a car in his Crystal Lake home over the summer. Norge Ski Club hosted a fundraiser in Fox River Grove to help 64-year-old Angelo Pleotis and his family cover medical and rehab expenses from a car crashing […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Miracle On 79th Street’: Auburn Gresham’s Healthy Hub Opens, Bringing Restaurants, A Clinic, Bank, And More To The South Side
AUBURN GRESHAM — Community leaders and local officials cut the ribbon on a healthy living center Friday, welcoming an abundance of new businesses and neighborhood essentials to the South Side. The Healthy Lifestyle Hub, 839 W. 79th St., is open and ready to serve the community. The Greater Auburn...
Car fire snags busy Route 53 in Elk Grove Village
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A car fire snagged traffic on Route 53 in Elk Grove Village Monday afternoon.As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the vehicle caught fire on northbound Route 53 about half a mile south of Higgins Road.Elk Grove Village firefighters were using foam to fight the stubborn fire late Monday afternoon.A couple of northbound lanes were blocked on Route 53, and delays were seen in both directions.There were no reports of injuries.
Chicago Police investigate string of burglaries at fast food restaurants
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating a string of smash and grab restaurant burglaries. The first happened in Wicker Park near North and Campbell just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Police say an officers spotted the front window at a Subway sandwich shop smashed open. A large rock was spotted on the ground nearby. The register was damaged, and police say the burglar got away with all the cash inside it. A Pizza Hut next door was also damaged. It's not clear if anything was taken there. About 30 minutes later in Sauganash thieves smashed their way into a Jersey Mike's on Peterson Avenue. The Dunkin Donuts next door was damaged as well. It appears nothing was taken. Police cannot confirm the incidents are connected.
Three suspects open fire on man during argument on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument on Chicago's Southwest Side Monday night. At about 10:55 p.m., a 28-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with three males in the 1600 block of West Cullerton when they began to fire shots. The victim was shot in the left...
959theriver.com
Thousands Flock to Plainfield Home For “Stranger Things” Display
The moment the sun was setting people starting arriving at the Plainfield home of the Netflix “Stranger Things” Halloween display. It was taken down briefly as neighbors complained of the increased traffic. But Joliet police and the family of the home decided to only allow the display on weekends, beginning on Friday evening. Police were on hand to direct traffic.
blockclubchicago.org
Man Punched Puppy In Lincoln Park, Hurled It Across The Street, Video Shows: ‘He Threw The Dog Like A Javelin’
LINCOLN PARK — Neighbors are trying to track down a man who battered a puppy in front of them in broad daylight on a busy street, an attack that also was caught on video. The attack happened around 5:45 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue, police said. Surveillance video from a nearby building shows a man screeching his van to halt, grabbing a puppy out the trunk by the neck and hurling it across the street.
'I can help': After a 12-year-old dies by suicide, Chicago mother starts 'Gabriel's Light' to help others
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monday is World Mental Health Day and one local mom is hoping to shine a light on the mental health crisis facing our youth.Her son died by suicide at just 12 years old.Now she wants others to know the signs to look for when a child is struggling. As CBS 2's Asal Rezai reports, some local teens are helping her in her mission.Gabriel would light up any room he walked into. That's what his mom Carol Deely said, on a day dedicated to shining a light on mental health."He said he was going to go upstairs to do his...
Boo! One Illinois Haunted House Is Completely Free To Enter If You Dare
This is the first time I have ever seen a haunted house be completely free to walk into. If you like to be spooked, this might be the place to go this weekend!. As I've gotten older, I stopped going to haunted houses only because I refuse to get my heart rate up. I look back on all the days I'd tag along with my friends in school and slowly did I start to question: WHY?
Block Club Chicago
Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 7