921news.com
Linn County Death Investigation
On September 07, 2022, at 5:51p.m. a call was received at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the caller stated that a deceased body was found in the area of 2400 and Iliff Rd., Fontana, Kansas. The location is just south of the Linn / Miami County Line near Middle Creek. The body was reported to be found in a hay field.
kttn.com
Grundy County authorities report the arrest of two individuals
A Trenton man faces multiple charges after an alleged incident on October 7th in which he reportedly kicked two police officers and damaged a police vehicle. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 37-year-old Brandan Bellamy was arrested on October 7th. He has been charged with the felonies of...
northwestmoinfo.com
Hamilton Resident Arrested in Caldwell County Sunday on Outstanding Warrant
(CALDWELL COUNTY, MO) – A Hamilton man was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant. At 8:35 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest of 38-year-old Stephen M. Nixdorf, who was wanted on an outstanding Chillicothe Police Department failure to appear warrant for an original charge of expired plates.
kttn.com
Chillicothe police seeking assistance from the public in death investigation of Chillicothe teenager
Chillicothe Police are requesting the public’s help in providing any information related to a possible drug overdose that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old boy. Assistant Chillicothe Police Chief Rick Sampsel said the death occurred over the weekend. Police officers and detectives have received information. A report from...
kttn.com
Livingston County Sheriff seeks assistance from the public in house fire investigation
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is seeking any information about a house fire early Monday morning in Ludlow.
Vehicle struck man on bicycle in Nodaway County
NODAWAY COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Monday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 International passenger vehicle driven by James M. Tompkins, 40, Clearmont, was westbound on Route JJ two miles west of Hopkins. The driver's vision was obscured...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
KYTV
Court docs: Excelsior Springs victim escaped basement while duct-taped, wearing metal collar
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - An Excelsior Springs man is facing multiple felony charges after a woman says she escaped his basement while bound with duct tape and wearing a metal collar. Timothy Haslett is charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault. His arraignment is set in Clay County for...
kttn.com
“Lunch with Law Enforcement” to be held at North 65 Center in Trenton
The Trenton Police Department announces that the next “Lunch with Law Enforcement” program will be held on October 13ᵗʰ, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the North 65 Center at 2901 Hoover Drive in Trenton. This is an opportunity for citizens in the community...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL WOMAN CHARGED WITH ARSON DUE IN COURT
A Marshall woman facing a felony charge after firefighters put out a blaze on July 11 has a court proceeding scheduled. According to a probable-cause statement, the occupant of Apartment B, Samantha M. Edde was not present at the time fire personnel arrived. On July 10, Edde spoke with her...
Excelsior Springs neighbor recounts alleged kidnapping victim coming to her door
Excelsior Springs, Missouri, neighbors were shocked when a woman approached them for help Friday, saying she'd been kidnapped and assaulted.
mycouriertribune.com
Trial nears for mom charged in 2 daughters’ deaths
CLAY COUNTY — A trial date approaches for a mother who faces nine felonies including two second-degree murder charges in the deaths of her two young daughters. Jenna M. Boedecker, 33, was indicted by a grand jury in 2019 after her infant and toddler daughters were found dead outside their rural Kearney residence on the Fourth of July in 2018.
Kansas couple accused of burglary, using stolen credit card
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man and woman for alleged burglary and theft. On August 24, police investigated a theft of a financial card from a residence in the 400 block Mound in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Just after 6p.m. Sunday, police arrested...
Police investigate kidnapping, rape in small Missouri town
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities continued investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault this weekend in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help. Clay County authorities charged a man identified according to online jail records...
KMBC.com
MSHP arrests suspect in hit-and-run that killed construction worker in Cass County
Missouri State Highway Patrol has arrested a driver they say hit and killed a construction worker in Cass County early Saturday morning. Trent Mitchell, a 24-year-old Independence man, faces charges including leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated, endangering a highway worker and involuntary manslaughter. MSHP says a...
Saturday murder victim identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the woman killed on Saturday, Oct. 8. The woman has been identified as Diana Bloom, 68, of Topeka. A 25-year-old from Topeka is in custody and has been charged with murder in the first degree after police respond to a medical emergency, according to the Topeka […]
KCTV 5
Arrest made following hit-and-run that killed construction worker
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old man from Independence, Missouri, has been arrested following the Saturday morning hit-and-run that killed a construction worker in Cass County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an arrest was made of Trent Mitchell, 24, Saturday evening at 6:53 p.m. Mitchell is charged...
kttn.com
Brookfield woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter
A Brookfield woman entered a guilty plea in Livingston County on October 6th to first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Forty-six-year-old Daisy Lee Maddox’s other charge of delivery of a controlled substance was dismissed by the prosecutor. Sentencing is scheduled for December 1st. Maddox and 47-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser of Chula are...
kttn.com
Multiple fire departments respond to machinery and grass fire in rural Livingston County
The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a machinery and grass fire on Monday afternoon along LIV road 232, one half mile east of Route V. According to Captain Derrick Allen, a brush hog was no longer on fire when firefighters arrived at about 3:30, but he noted fire had gone into the surrounding field and was spreading rapidly.
KAKE TV
Kansas man stabs brother during argument over sandwich, sheriff's office says
PAOLA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities in eastern Kansas say an argument over a sandwich ended with one brother stabbing the other in the leg. Miami County deputies responded Saturday to the medical center in Paola for the report of a person stabbed. The incident between the two brother had happened at a home in the 32000 block of Lone Star Road.
