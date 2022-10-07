ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MO

Linn County Death Investigation

On September 07, 2022, at 5:51p.m. a call was received at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the caller stated that a deceased body was found in the area of 2400 and Iliff Rd., Fontana, Kansas. The location is just south of the Linn / Miami County Line near Middle Creek. The body was reported to be found in a hay field.
LINN COUNTY, KS
kttn.com

Grundy County authorities report the arrest of two individuals

A Trenton man faces multiple charges after an alleged incident on October 7th in which he reportedly kicked two police officers and damaged a police vehicle. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 37-year-old Brandan Bellamy was arrested on October 7th. He has been charged with the felonies of...
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Vehicle struck man on bicycle in Nodaway County

NODAWAY COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Monday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 International passenger vehicle driven by James M. Tompkins, 40, Clearmont, was westbound on Route JJ two miles west of Hopkins. The driver's vision was obscured...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL WOMAN CHARGED WITH ARSON DUE IN COURT

A Marshall woman facing a felony charge after firefighters put out a blaze on July 11 has a court proceeding scheduled. According to a probable-cause statement, the occupant of Apartment B, Samantha M. Edde was not present at the time fire personnel arrived. On July 10, Edde spoke with her...
MARSHALL, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Trial nears for mom charged in 2 daughters’ deaths

CLAY COUNTY — A trial date approaches for a mother who faces nine felonies including two second-degree murder charges in the deaths of her two young daughters. Jenna M. Boedecker, 33, was indicted by a grand jury in 2019 after her infant and toddler daughters were found dead outside their rural Kearney residence on the Fourth of July in 2018.
KEARNEY, MO
KSNT News

Saturday murder victim identified

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the woman killed on Saturday, Oct. 8. The woman has been identified as Diana Bloom, 68, of Topeka. A 25-year-old from Topeka is in custody and has been charged with murder in the first degree after police respond to a medical emergency, according to the Topeka […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Arrest made following hit-and-run that killed construction worker

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old man from Independence, Missouri, has been arrested following the Saturday morning hit-and-run that killed a construction worker in Cass County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an arrest was made of Trent Mitchell, 24, Saturday evening at 6:53 p.m. Mitchell is charged...
CASS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Brookfield woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

A Brookfield woman entered a guilty plea in Livingston County on October 6th to first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Forty-six-year-old Daisy Lee Maddox’s other charge of delivery of a controlled substance was dismissed by the prosecutor. Sentencing is scheduled for December 1st. Maddox and 47-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser of Chula are...
BROOKFIELD, MO
KAKE TV

Kansas man stabs brother during argument over sandwich, sheriff's office says

PAOLA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities in eastern Kansas say an argument over a sandwich ended with one brother stabbing the other in the leg. Miami County deputies responded Saturday to the medical center in Paola for the report of a person stabbed. The incident between the two brother had happened at a home in the 32000 block of Lone Star Road.
PAOLA, KS

