LIV Golf: Dustin Johnson thanks Paulina Gretzky as he picks up $18m bonus
When Dustin Johnson joined LIV Golf in June, resigning from the PGA Tour in the process, he would have been licking his chops at the prize money on offer. He reportedly signed a multi-year deal north of $100m with Greg Norman's breakaway tour and he was set to be competing in fields of only 48 players with players we're sure he has never heard of.
Column: LIV Golf shouldn’t wait much longer on world ranking
In this contentious year of disruption and hyperbole, the raw numbers would suggest the global golf space is big enough to share. The PGA Tour had 12 of the top 50 players in the world ranking competing last week in Las Vegas. LIV Golf also had 12 of the top 50 in the world playing in Bangkok.
Golf world reacts to Dustin Johnson’s LIV Golf earnings
Former PGA Tour star Dustin Johnson received a ton of criticism for jumping ship to LIV Golf, but it appears that it was certainly the correct financial move for him and his family. Johnson was able to clinch the inaugural LIV Golf Individual Championship on Sunday, which netted him $18...
2022 Zozo Championship field: Players, rankings
The 2022 Zozo Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan. The Zozo Championship field is headlined by the likes of Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Sepp Straka and...
LIV Golf's Cameron Smith takes swipe at PGA Tour: "It's brutal to be honest"
Cameron Smith says it would break his heart if he were unable participate in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on the PGA Tour again as he claimed his previous schedule was "brutal". Smith, who joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series after the conclusion of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup...
Golf World Reacts To The Big Augusta National News
Offering the first sneak peek of its upcoming PGA Tour title, EA Sports shared a teaser trailer on Tuesday revealing a first look at its exclusive Masters gameplay at Augusta National. The upcoming game is expected to drop Spring 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC. Giving gamers,...
‘You’ll be mad not to consider it’ – Charlie Hull on potential LIV Golf offer
Whilst Greg Norman is fully “locked and loaded with what we’re doing because we’re launching the [men’s] league in 2023,” it wasn’t long ago that LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said she was open to engaging in conversation with the LIV league. Norman has...
Next year’s Open Championship host isn’t afraid to make drastic changes
The first day I laid eyes on Royal Liverpool, I couldn’t shake the feeling that I was doing something wrong. It was a Sunday afternoon and I was there just to see the property, no swings attached. A bit disoriented (and at the behest of a flustered Uber driver) I entered the abnormal way, between the 7th and 8th holes, actually about three-quarters of a mile from the clubhouse. I worked my way in that direction, past a public path that leads to the beach. “STOP,” a sign read. “Beware of golf balls from right & left.”
Phil Mickelson makes cautious return to Twitter, but it’s not the same old Phil
Phil Mickelson made a return to the public eye this summer with LIV Golf, ending a monthslong self-imposed absence in the process. He did not, however, return his formerly beloved Twitter account. But it appears that might be about to change. First, some background. For decades, Mickelson was one of...
Tiger Woods BOMBS DRIVERS during clinic at famous golf venue
It has been a busy few days for Tiger Woods at Pebble Beach Resorts and his work with junior golfers on the Monterey Peninsula isn't quite done yet. On Monday afternoon, Woods was filmed striping some drivers on the driving range at Spyglass Hill which is regarded as one of the great golf courses in America.
Ping scores major gear upset in Las Vegas | Wall-to-Wall Equipment
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Tour launches can be hit-or-miss. Depending on the product an equipment manufacturer is releasing, it could take weeks before players are comfortable enough with a new driver or iron set to pull the trigger in competition.
2022 Shriners Children’s Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2022 Shriners Children's Open prize money payout is from the $8 million purse, with 77 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev., earning an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of Shriners Children's Open prize pool is at $1,440,000, with the second-place...
