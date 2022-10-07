Read full article on original website
Police: Man arrested after attempting to break into Mississippi pharmacy
Police arrested a man who was attempting to break into a Mississippi pharmacy. On Monday morning, officers with the Batesville Police Department responded to an alarm call at a local pharmacy. Detectives and Officers were both able to quickly obtain a description of the suspect who was attempting to gain...
Police chase ends with Mississippi man behind bars, load of drugs off the streets
A police chase in Panola County ended with a man behind bars and a load of drugs off the streets, according to the Batesville Police Department. Derrick Stevenson of Marks, led officers on a chase on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to police. Stevenson eventually wrecked and tried to run off...
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Oct. 8-10
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. Oct. 8. Nigel Washington, 23....
Car stolen out of MS found in Collierville, two arrested
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people were arrested after police found a car stolen out of Marshall County, Mississippi in Collierville Monday. Collierville Police said an alert notified officers that the stolen car was in the area of Forrest Hill and Shelby Drive. Police found the car and arrested two people. They said one of the suspects […]
thelocalvoice.net
Suspicious Vehicle in Harmontown Leads to Arrest of Two Panola County Men for Catalytic Converter Thefts at Churches in Lafayette County
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle after the vehicle was seen at a Church in the Harmontown community. Deputies made contact with three individuals and after further investigation it was determined that the...
Six people face death penalty in 2021 robbery death of Mississippi man. Officials say crime was ‘very organized’ and ‘calculated’
Six people will face the death penalty in the 2021 robbery death of a Mississippi man. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that six defendants — five men and one woman — have been indicted on capital murder charges. Peyton Bogan, 22, of Tupelo; Christopher Scott Clayton, 21,...
Mississippi man arrested after traffic stop turns up 3 pounds of marijuana
Police officers arrested a Mississippi man after they found three-pounds of suspected marijuana in a traffic stop. On Oct. 4, 2022, at approximately 8 pm, Tupelo Police conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of South Gloster and South Green. Probable cause was developed during that stop to charge...
Illinois woman arrested after police investigate property stolen at Mississippi residence
An Illinois woman was arrested after police investigated a report of stolen property at a Mississippi residence. On June 1, the Oxford Police Department responded to Woodglenn Cove to take a stolen property report. A female was discovered to be at the residence when the items were stolen. The woman...
44-Year-Old Willie Boyd Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday evening. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 7 p.m. on North Reid [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Report: Grand jury has not ‘failed to indict’ suspect in murder case of missing Ole Miss student
A recent filing by an attorney for Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr., claims a Lafayette County Grand Jury “failed to indict” the University of Mississippi graduate for the murder of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, but that’s not what happened. The case has not gone to the grand...
wtva.com
Agreement to house Tupelo inmates in Itawamba County being reviewed
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Negotiations are ongoing between the City of Tupelo and Itawamba County about housing inmates in the new jail in Itawamba County. Tupelo City Attorney Ben Logan said the city will continue to primarily use the Lee County jail. The hope is to use the Itawamba County...
wcbi.com
Tupelo hospital ends mask policy for patients, visitors, staff members
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi Medical Center does away with its mask policy. The hospital announced Monday it will no longer require patients, visitors, or staff members to wear a face mask. They do have a few exceptions to that new rule. Unvaccinated staff members will still mask...
wtva.com
Baby at hospital after found abandoned in Macon
A newborn is at the hospital in Tupelo after being found abandoned in Macon. A newborn is at the hospital in Tupelo after being found abandoned in Macon.
thelocalvoice.net
Four Fall Activities to Enjoy in Lafayette County
School is well underway, and temperatures finally have dropped from the swelter of summer. Fall officially began September 22, so if you haven’t already taken advantage of Lafayette County’s autumn fun, here are a few opportunities to enjoy the season. 1. Trick-or-treat with the Oxford Park Commission and...
Truck chase from West TN into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest
A suspect reportedly rammed several law enforcement vehicles during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville.
Beloved Memphis Pastor Dies In Tragic Accident After Car Hits Tree
Over the weekend, a pastor in died after being involved in a fatal car accident. According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, the pastor of Greenwood CME Church in Memphis, Rev. Willie Boyd Jr. passed away after his car hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by the Shelby County Fire Dept.
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto County plans Fall Cleanup Week
DeSoto County officials have announced Oct. 29-Nov. 6 as this year’s Fall Cleanup Week, a good time to clear the clutter from your home, yard, and community. The County plans to place 14 dumpsters in unincorporated areas of DeSoto County. They will be emptied throughout the week when needed.
millington-news.com
NEWS UPDATE- Suddenly: Dogs attack hospitalizes mother, takes lives of her two children at family home
The Millington community was rocked last week by the tragic news of two children dying after their family pets attacked them. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives were on the scene at the 700 block of Sylvan Road near Shelby Forest State Park on Oct. 5 where at about 3:30 p.m. two family dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy. The mother was also attacked by the two pit bulls. The mother was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis with multiple bites and wounds. Unfortunately the children were pronounced deceased on the scene.
wcbi.com
Chickasaw County issues burn ban, warns of dry weather
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – With the extremely dry weather, we are having another county has issued a burn ban. Chickasaw County was added to the list over the weekend. With other counties across Mississippi in a burn ban, Chickasaw County officials felt they needed to be added. Chickasaw County Fire Coordinator Johnathan Blankenship is advising residents to not burn because fires can quickly escalate.
Quick actions of police lead to arrest of 3 Mississippi men just minutes after robbery call
Three Mississippi men were arrested thanks to the quick action of the police, who responded within minutes of a robbery call. On Sept. 29, the Oxford Police Department received a call about a robbery taking place at an apartment complex on Old Taylor Road. Within two minutes of the call...
Comments / 1