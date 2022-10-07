ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, MS

Oxford Eagle

Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Oct. 8-10

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. Oct. 8. Nigel Washington, 23....
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Car stolen out of MS found in Collierville, two arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people were arrested after police found a car stolen out of Marshall County, Mississippi in Collierville Monday. Collierville Police said an alert notified officers that the stolen car was in the area of Forrest Hill and Shelby Drive. Police found the car and arrested two people. They said one of the suspects […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
thelocalvoice.net

Suspicious Vehicle in Harmontown Leads to Arrest of Two Panola County Men for Catalytic Converter Thefts at Churches in Lafayette County

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle after the vehicle was seen at a Church in the Harmontown community. Deputies made contact with three individuals and after further investigation it was determined that the...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Agreement to house Tupelo inmates in Itawamba County being reviewed

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Negotiations are ongoing between the City of Tupelo and Itawamba County about housing inmates in the new jail in Itawamba County. Tupelo City Attorney Ben Logan said the city will continue to primarily use the Lee County jail. The hope is to use the Itawamba County...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo hospital ends mask policy for patients, visitors, staff members

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi Medical Center does away with its mask policy. The hospital announced Monday it will no longer require patients, visitors, or staff members to wear a face mask. They do have a few exceptions to that new rule. Unvaccinated staff members will still mask...
TUPELO, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Four Fall Activities to Enjoy in Lafayette County

School is well underway, and temperatures finally have dropped from the swelter of summer. Fall officially began September 22, so if you haven’t already taken advantage of Lafayette County’s autumn fun, here are a few opportunities to enjoy the season. 1. Trick-or-treat with the Oxford Park Commission and...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto County plans Fall Cleanup Week

DeSoto County officials have announced Oct. 29-Nov. 6 as this year’s Fall Cleanup Week, a good time to clear the clutter from your home, yard, and community. The County plans to place 14 dumpsters in unincorporated areas of DeSoto County. They will be emptied throughout the week when needed.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
millington-news.com

NEWS UPDATE- Suddenly: Dogs attack hospitalizes mother, takes lives of her two children at family home

The Millington community was rocked last week by the tragic news of two children dying after their family pets attacked them. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives were on the scene at the 700 block of Sylvan Road near Shelby Forest State Park on Oct. 5 where at about 3:30 p.m. two family dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy. The mother was also attacked by the two pit bulls. The mother was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis with multiple bites and wounds. Unfortunately the children were pronounced deceased on the scene.
MILLINGTON, TN
wcbi.com

Chickasaw County issues burn ban, warns of dry weather

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – With the extremely dry weather, we are having another county has issued a burn ban. Chickasaw County was added to the list over the weekend. With other counties across Mississippi in a burn ban, Chickasaw County officials felt they needed to be added. Chickasaw County Fire Coordinator Johnathan Blankenship is advising residents to not burn because fires can quickly escalate.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS

