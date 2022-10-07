Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
Memorial walk includes a ground blessing of the Rapid City Indian boarding school site
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People walked together Monday in remembrance of the lives lost at the Rapid City Indian Boarding school. It’s an annual event that happens every Native American Day. A group of people meet at Sioux Park and walk to Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, near...
newscenter1.tv
Fire Prevention Week celebrates huge milestone, continues to alert the public on fire safety
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Fire Prevention Week started Sunday, which also marked the 1ooth anniversary of the event. The week started in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 which killed 300 people, destroyed more than 17,000 buildings, and left nearly 100,000 people homeless. In the aftermath of the blaze, city and fire officials came together to put fire safety at the forefront of city agendas.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Hundreds gather to remember children who died at Rapid City’s Indian Boarding School
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Sage, spirit, and song filled the air as hundreds gathered for the 5th annual Remembering The Children Walk on Native American Day. The event brings together boarding school survivors and descendants of those who died in schools to honor their memory and the continual work being done to identify and repatriate their remains.
kotatv.com
Peanut vehicle visits Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Planters Nutmobile stopped around the Black Hills before heading to Denver Tuesday morning. According to Planters, there are only 3 drivers called “Peanutters” per vehicle, this means that there are only 9 drivers in total, with only 3 cars that drive across the country year-round.
KEVN
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You may have been working your first job--or playing on a high school sports team when you we’re 16, but one area-girl is making a name for herself on the national stage. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on...
KEVN
Pow Wow youth
The Black Hills PowWow Returns to Rapid City for Opening Night. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Ribbon cutting for “One-Stop” Facility ushers in new state agency space in Rapid City. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:40 PM MDT. The late evening news on...
newscenter1.tv
Why is Wind Cave so important to the Lakota people?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park held a celebration for Native American Day with guest speakers, a hoop dance and a food truck. “It’s our emergence story. This is where we came onto this earth, onto this world from where we were before,” Native American Affairs Liaison for the National Park Service, Dorothy Firecloud, said.
Black Hills Pioneer
842nd Engineer Co. working on archery range and road
BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota Army National Guard’s 842nd Engineer Company out of Spearfish is performing roadwork and archery range improvements on Bird Island Road in Belle Fourche and the Belle Fourche Reservoir this weekend. Capt. Jeff Marshall, who has been in the Guard for 15 years,...
KEVN
Gas prices rise nationwide, relief may be in sight for our area
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you took a road trip for the Native American Day holiday, you may have paid more for gas than you wanted to, but will those prices go back down anytime soon?. For the first time in over a month, prices in Rapid City spiked...
KEVN
MMIW prayer service held on the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday was the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow and a prayer service was held in honor of the many missing indigenous women. The Red Ribbon Skirt Society’s prayer service was held to honor those missing or who lost their lives due to human trafficking. During the service, members of the Lakota community sang and prayed together to show the tight bond between the community.
kotatv.com
Rapid City celebrates Native American Day with a parade
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Along with the Black Hills Pow Wow, Rapid City held its Native American Day Parade which went through downtown. Jackie Giago led the parade as grand marshall to honor her late husband, Tim Giago. Children of all ages enjoyed the parade, as participants handed out...
kotatv.com
Prayer service held for the missing indigenous women
KELOLAND TV
Increase of Fentanyl overdoses in Rapid City causes concern
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is noticing a drastic increase in the amount of fentanyl seized from the streets. Earlier this week, a woman suspected of taking fentanyl passed out behind the wheel, causing a serious crash in Rapid City involving multiple vehicles. Not only is this...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Day two of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 2022 Black Hills Powwow returned this weekend at the Summit Arena in Rapid City. More than 1,000 dancers and 20 drum groups take to the floor daily for traditional Indigenous dances and songs. The Black Hills Powwow continues on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Take...
KEVN
Damaged boat dock at Deerfield Reservoir removed for the season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Damaged boat dock at Dutchman Campground, Deerfield Reservoir has been removed for the season for public safety. The boat dock that was previously removed at Custer Trails at Deerfield Reservoir has been repaired, re-installed, and is ready for use. The dock had previously sustained extensive damage from wind and other elements.
KEVN
Much Warmer Today; Windy and Much Cooler Tuesday through Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures on this Native American Day. Highs will soar into the 70s in many locations, which will be 10 or more degrees above normal for this time of year. The first of two cold front swings through...
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota Attorney General, DCI release statement on RCPD officer involved shooting
PIERRE, S.D. — On Friday, South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation released a statement on a Rapid City Police Department officer involved shooting that occurred earlier this year. The Office of the Attorney General reports that on July 26, 2022, Marvin Moran Jr. fired in the direction of a police officer. Two officers then returned fire at Moran Jr.
sdstandardnow.com
Rapid City psychological researcher Christy Heacock asks, do you believe in a God you can trust?
“In God We Trust” first appeared on US coins in 1864, a time when our nation was devastated by the Civil War and desperately in need of spiritual sustenance. On July 11, 1955, President Eisenhower signed a bill requiring that the motto appears on US coins and currency. In 2019, a bill was signed requiring all South Dakota public schools to display “In God We Trust” in a prominent place where students will likely see it.
KEVN
Camera catches suspected intruders in the act
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Residents on Tower Road are sounding the alarm about potential criminal activity going on in the surrounding neighborhoods. Ring video captures what appears to be a man on a bicycle attempting to break into a car in the driveway at a home on Horizon Point. The suspect, realizing that a surveillance light has turned on, appears to give up on his plan and ride away.
South Dakota Teenager Nails Her Audition on “The Voice”
When you're 16-years-old, you're normally just learning how to drive or figuring out what career you're interested in. For one Rapid City 16-year-old, she did something pretty extraordinary. She just sang her heart out for one of television's biggest singing competitions. Rowan Grace is a Rapid City native who currently...
