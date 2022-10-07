Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcbi.com
Main Street Columbus announces 2022 Christmas Parade, Grand Marshal
COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Main Street Columbus, and Presenting Sponsor, Edward Jones Investments Josh Read, are. excited to announce the 2022 Columbus Christmas Parade, which will march down Main Street and back up College Street on Sunday, December 4th, at 3 p.m. This year’s theme is Christmas Around...
wcbi.com
Tupelo hospital ends mask policy for patients, visitors, staff members
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi Medical Center does away with its mask policy. The hospital announced Monday it will no longer require patients, visitors, or staff members to wear a face mask. They do have a few exceptions to that new rule. Unvaccinated staff members will still mask...
wcbi.com
3MA joins doctors to assist patients with medical marijuana program
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Medical Marijuana advocacy organization is teaming up with a group of doctors to help patients navigate Mississippi’s Medical Marijuana program. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association, or 3MA, is hosting a free educational program this Thursday, October 13th, at the Cadence Conference Center in Tupelo. That’s the former BancorpSouth Conference Center.
wcbi.com
Stennis Lock and Dam will undergo repairs tomorrow
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Officials advise you to avoid the Stennis Lock and Dam tomorrow if you’re in Columbus. Construction is taking place throughout the day related to last year’s flooding. Construction equipment will be flowing in and out of the area. The Columbus East Bank Day...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcbi.com
Eight Days of Hope continues helping victims of Hurricane Ian
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo-based Eight Days of Hope are still in Florida helping with recovery efforts. The group announced they have 100 volunteers and enough people and equipment to be at two different sites in Florida. Volunteers from Eight Days of Hope will be in Florida through the...
wcbi.com
Chickasaw County issues burn ban, warns of dry weather
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – With the extremely dry weather, we are having another county has issued a burn ban. Chickasaw County was added to the list over the weekend. With other counties across Mississippi in a burn ban, Chickasaw County officials felt they needed to be added. Chickasaw County Fire Coordinator Johnathan Blankenship is advising residents to not burn because fires can quickly escalate.
wcbi.com
Food pantries look forward to the holiday seasons for extra food
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Food Insecurity is a growing issue in the area, and food pantries are doing their best to fill the gap. But lately, they’ve been finding that the need is greater than their resources. Every day in North Mississippi there are adults and children who...
wcbi.com
Houston car dealership donates vehicle for Calhoun County SRO Program
HOUSTON, MISS, (WCBI) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has a boost for its School Resource Officer program. Just last week as a school resource officer was driving from Vardaman to Pittsboro, his vehicle, a backup vehicle in the sheriff’s fleet, broke down. “Those are the vehicles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcbi.com
Harvest season looking good for area farmers
GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss (WCBI) – While temperatures are warm, in some areas, you might think it’s been snowing. The residue from one of Mississippi’s cash crops showing up on the sides of the road is evidence of harvest season. And local economist is projecting a good year.
wcbi.com
Two stolen vehicles connect police to Tupelo man
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two stolen vehicles lead to the arrest of a Tupelo man. 22-year-old Tyjavrious Gandy is charged with two counts of grand larceny. Tupelo police were called on September 13th about a customized truck that was stolen. Another call came in on October 3rd about a...
wcbi.com
Some changes for the week ahead
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Coming off of a cooler weekend, temperatures this week will heat up. Cloud coverage and rain chances return middle of the week too. MONDAY: Temperatures are warming up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sky conditions remain clear and with a 0% chance for rain today.
wcbi.com
Brooksville woman faces charges for cyberstalking
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The case against a Brooksville woman moves forward after she’s indicted. Ashley McCoy is facing a cyberstalking charge. A Noxubee County grand jury recently returned that indictment. Prosecutors say the alleged crime happened between March and June of this year. A trial date...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcbi.com
Rain chance coming soon
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are continuing to trend in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Cloud coverage and rain chances increase into the middle of the week. TUESDAY: It is going to be another nice day. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s. There will be lots of sun today, light clouds, and 0% chance for any rain.
wcbi.com
One person dies after early morning crash in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into a fatal Lowndes County accident continues. Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Steens Vernon Road early Sunday morning for the crash. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says it appears the driver left the road, struck a mailbox, and crashed into multiple...
wcbi.com
A Front Brings Rain & Storm Chances Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – One more day of fair weather before a front brings us long-awaited rain chances. TONIGHT: Clear skies and chilly! Low near 46°. Calm winds. If you have plans, grab a jacket or hoodie before heading out the door!. TUESDAY: Warm and pleasant. Mostly sunny...
wcbi.com
Shuqualak man indicted for armed robbery, possession of stolen firearm
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The armed robbery case against a Shuqualak man moves forward after an indictment is handed down. Demetrias Prince is also facing possession of a stolen firearm. A Noxubee County grand jury recently returned the indictments. Noxubee County deputies were called to the Dollar General,...
wcbi.com
MSU’s Rogers named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week
Mississippi State QB Will Rogers was named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Mike Leach knew he’d be this good all along. WATCH:
wcbi.com
Lows fluctuate as mid-week cold front strikes
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs mostly remain in the upper 70s to low 80s. A mid-week cold front knocks lows into the upper 40s and brings a bonus rain chance. MONDAY: Clear skies and highs in the upper 70s make for a relatively comfortable day outside. No rain is expected. Lows bottom out in the upper 40s overnight.
Comments / 0