NFL Reveals Explanation For Tom Brady Roughing Penalty
The NFL has released a statement on the controversial roughing the passer penalty on the hit on Tom Brady. The Bucs vs. Falcons game ended in controversy, with the refs calling a brutal roughing the passer penalty for a third-down hit on Brady. Many NFL fans, former players and media...
thecomeback.com
Odell Beckham Jr. is interested in these 5 teams
We don’t know where receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will play returns to the NFL, but we have a pretty good sense of where he wants to go. Beckham — who is still sidelined with a torn ACL that he suffered in February’s Super Bowl, was chatting with ESPN’s Marcus Spears on Twitter and asked Spears to name who he felt the best five fits for Beckham would be.
Antonio Brown Makes Awful Comment About Tom Brady, Gisele
Tom Brady was one of the few people to stick up for Antonio Brown and help him land a role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to his departure from the National Football League. Brown clearly doesn't feel any type of loyalty to the Bucs quarterback, though. In the wake...
NBC Sports
Twitter loses it over questionable roughing call on Tom Brady
It's good to be the GOAT. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows that, but he was reminded of it yet again on Sunday. With Tampa Bay leading the Atlanta Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, Brady and the Bucs were gifted 15 yards on a... questionable... roughing the passer penalty. Take a look:
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones names Cowboys starting quarterback
The Dallas Cowboys once again shocked the NFL world this weekend, beating the defending-Super Bowl champion LA Rams, 22-10. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush is now 4-0 as a starter since replacing the injured Dak Prescott in the lineup. Despite Jerry Jones saying a few weeks ago that he wants a...
thecomeback.com
NFL world outraged by Tom Brady blown call
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn’t play 23 seasons in the NFL by weathering monster hits from defensive linemen weekly. The NFL made a decision a long time ago to protect their franchise quarterbacks, and the game has prospered under that vision. Still, referees remain human, and they...
Antonio Brown Just Shaded Ex-Teammate Tom Brady’s Rumored Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Too much? Antonio Brown just shaded Tom Brady’s marital problems with Gisele Bündchen. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player posted an image that directly referenced Tom and Gisele’s potential divorce on his Twitter. Antonio tweeted a photoshopped image of the cover of the children’s book Daddy Doesn’t Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce. The image includes Tom (indicated by the backline under his eyes which players often apply to reduce glare) leaving his wife Gisele and their kids, while Antonio is sitting next to the window peering over. The football player, who is now a free agent, captioned the photo with...
NY Jets' Zach Wilson Rumored Girlfriend Is A Jersey Girl & Fans Won't Leave Her Alone
A few months have passed since NY Jets' Quarterback, Zach Wilson, and his ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, had a viral breakup and she accused him of sleeping with his mom's best friend. Since then, the couple has seemingly moved on. Gile has been spotted cuddling up to Wilson's ex-roommate and fellow...
thecomeback.com
Was the Russell Wilson trade a mistake?
Football fans around the world are trying to wash their eyes out after watching the Denver Broncos lose 12-9 to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. It was one of the season’s worst games and one of the worst offensive efforts in quite some time. A blind man considered himself lucky that he didn’t have to see the game, an opinion his Twitter followers generally agreed with.
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts Russell Wilson for using catchphrase inappropriately
Thursday’s game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos featured an extremely poor performance by star quarterback Russell Wilson, but it appears that Wilson is still trying to remain positive following the defeat. At the end of his postgame interview, Wilson left the media with a familiar message...
thecomeback.com
Bill Self throws shade at John Calipari
For the first time in 13 years, the Kansas Jayhawks are ranked in the top 25. However, we’re not talking about basketball, we’re talking about football. The Jayhawks came into Saturday’s game against TCU undefeated and leading the Big 12 conference along with the Horned Frogs. Although the Jayhawks lost a close one, 38-31, they seem to be for real. Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self took a little pride in throwing some shade at the Kentucky Wildcats and head coach John Calipari.
thecomeback.com
Aaron Rodgers upset with Packers teammate
The New York Giants defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-22 on Sunday. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. After the game, Rodgers (seen above in September) made it clear that he’s a “firm believer in the power of words and manifestation” who did not appreciate comments from wide receiver Jaire Alexander saying he wasn’t worried unless the Packers lost next week as well.
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban hints to Bryce Young’s return
In Saturday’s 24-20 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies, it was clear that the Alabama Crimson Tide missed Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Young’s replacement Jalen Milroe did a decent job at quarterback, but he wasn’t Young. Although Milroe threw three touchdowns, he also turned the ball...
thecomeback.com
Johnny Manziel rips Texas A&M’s last play against Alabama
Texas A&M let a potential upset against No. 1 Alabama slip away on Saturday night thanks in no small part to a terrible final play call. When the game was over, Jimbo Fisher and the rest of the Aggies got a lot of criticism from college football fans. It was also not popular with Johnny Manziel, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2012.
thecomeback.com
Oregon State stuns Stanford on insane 56-yard TD catch
One of the college football plays of the year came on the final game of Week 6 on Saturday night. Trailing 27-22, Oregon State’s Tre’Shaun Harrison made an absolutely absurd catch on a Ben Gulbranson pass and took it to the house for a go-ahead 56-yard touchdown with 13 seconds remaining vs. Stanford.
thecomeback.com
Eddie Robinson Jr. not happy with Deion Sanders after game
The Jackson State Tigers defeated the Alabama State Hornets 26-12 on Saturday in a SWAC showdown, but it’s what happened after the game that caught the attention of the college football world. Once the game was decided, JSU head coach Deion Sanders walked to midfield for the post-game handshake...
thecomeback.com
Kevin Durant roasts Oklahoma Sooners coach
The Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns lacks its traditional national title implications, but it’s still one of the most iconic rivalries in the sport for a reason. Texas staked itself to a 28-0 lead in the second quarter and reduced an Oklahoma fan...
thecomeback.com
Patriots sign pizza store worker for their offensive line
The New England Patriots have turned to an unlikely source to fill out their depth chart. The Patriots on Friday signed offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez to their practice squad. Audacy.com reports Gutierrez has been working at an Uncle Maddio’s Pizza store in Minot, N.D. Gutierrez is more than a...
thecomeback.com
Jim Harbaugh shares Mike Hart update
There was a scary moment during the Michigan Wolverines‘ win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday when Wolverine assistant coach Mike Hart collapsed to the ground in an apparent seizure. “Michigan RB coach Mike Hart went down on the sideline after the Indiana TD, and was carted off the...
