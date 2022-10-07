Too much? Antonio Brown just shaded Tom Brady’s marital problems with Gisele Bündchen. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player posted an image that directly referenced Tom and Gisele’s potential divorce on his Twitter. Antonio tweeted a photoshopped image of the cover of the children’s book Daddy Doesn’t Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce. The image includes Tom (indicated by the backline under his eyes which players often apply to reduce glare) leaving his wife Gisele and their kids, while Antonio is sitting next to the window peering over. The football player, who is now a free agent, captioned the photo with...

TAMPA, FL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO