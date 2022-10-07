ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Spun

NFL Reveals Explanation For Tom Brady Roughing Penalty

The NFL has released a statement on the controversial roughing the passer penalty on the hit on Tom Brady. The Bucs vs. Falcons game ended in controversy, with the refs calling a brutal roughing the passer penalty for a third-down hit on Brady. Many NFL fans, former players and media...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Odell Beckham Jr. is interested in these 5 teams

We don’t know where receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will play returns to the NFL, but we have a pretty good sense of where he wants to go. Beckham — who is still sidelined with a torn ACL that he suffered in February’s Super Bowl, was chatting with ESPN’s Marcus Spears on Twitter and asked Spears to name who he felt the best five fits for Beckham would be.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Twitter loses it over questionable roughing call on Tom Brady

It's good to be the GOAT. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows that, but he was reminded of it yet again on Sunday. With Tampa Bay leading the Atlanta Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, Brady and the Bucs were gifted 15 yards on a... questionable... roughing the passer penalty. Take a look:
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones names Cowboys starting quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys once again shocked the NFL world this weekend, beating the defending-Super Bowl champion LA Rams, 22-10. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush is now 4-0 as a starter since replacing the injured Dak Prescott in the lineup. Despite Jerry Jones saying a few weeks ago that he wants a...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world outraged by Tom Brady blown call

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn’t play 23 seasons in the NFL by weathering monster hits from defensive linemen weekly. The NFL made a decision a long time ago to protect their franchise quarterbacks, and the game has prospered under that vision. Still, referees remain human, and they...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Antonio Brown Just Shaded Ex-Teammate Tom Brady’s Rumored Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Too much? Antonio Brown just shaded Tom Brady’s marital problems with Gisele Bündchen. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player posted an image that directly referenced Tom and Gisele’s potential divorce on his Twitter. Antonio tweeted a photoshopped image of the cover of the children’s book Daddy Doesn’t Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce. The image includes Tom (indicated by the backline under his eyes which players often apply to reduce glare) leaving his wife Gisele and their kids, while Antonio is sitting next to the window peering over. The football player, who is now a free agent, captioned the photo with...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Was the Russell Wilson trade a mistake?

Football fans around the world are trying to wash their eyes out after watching the Denver Broncos lose 12-9 to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. It was one of the season’s worst games and one of the worst offensive efforts in quite some time. A blind man considered himself lucky that he didn’t have to see the game, an opinion his Twitter followers generally agreed with.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

NFL world roasts Russell Wilson for using catchphrase inappropriately

Thursday’s game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos featured an extremely poor performance by star quarterback Russell Wilson, but it appears that Wilson is still trying to remain positive following the defeat. At the end of his postgame interview, Wilson left the media with a familiar message...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Bill Self throws shade at John Calipari

For the first time in 13 years, the Kansas Jayhawks are ranked in the top 25. However, we’re not talking about basketball, we’re talking about football. The Jayhawks came into Saturday’s game against TCU undefeated and leading the Big 12 conference along with the Horned Frogs. Although the Jayhawks lost a close one, 38-31, they seem to be for real. Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self took a little pride in throwing some shade at the Kentucky Wildcats and head coach John Calipari.
LAWRENCE, KS
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers upset with Packers teammate

The New York Giants defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-22 on Sunday. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. After the game, Rodgers (seen above in September) made it clear that he’s a “firm believer in the power of words and manifestation” who did not appreciate comments from wide receiver Jaire Alexander saying he wasn’t worried unless the Packers lost next week as well.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban hints to Bryce Young’s return

In Saturday’s 24-20 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies, it was clear that the Alabama Crimson Tide missed Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Young’s replacement Jalen Milroe did a decent job at quarterback, but he wasn’t Young. Although Milroe threw three touchdowns, he also turned the ball...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Johnny Manziel rips Texas A&M’s last play against Alabama

Texas A&M let a potential upset against No. 1 Alabama slip away on Saturday night thanks in no small part to a terrible final play call. When the game was over, Jimbo Fisher and the rest of the Aggies got a lot of criticism from college football fans. It was also not popular with Johnny Manziel, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2012.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Oregon State stuns Stanford on insane 56-yard TD catch

One of the college football plays of the year came on the final game of Week 6 on Saturday night. Trailing 27-22, Oregon State’s Tre’Shaun Harrison made an absolutely absurd catch on a Ben Gulbranson pass and took it to the house for a go-ahead 56-yard touchdown with 13 seconds remaining vs. Stanford.
CORVALLIS, OR
thecomeback.com

Eddie Robinson Jr. not happy with Deion Sanders after game

The Jackson State Tigers defeated the Alabama State Hornets 26-12 on Saturday in a SWAC showdown, but it’s what happened after the game that caught the attention of the college football world. Once the game was decided, JSU head coach Deion Sanders walked to midfield for the post-game handshake...
JACKSON, MS
thecomeback.com

Kevin Durant roasts Oklahoma Sooners coach

The Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns lacks its traditional national title implications, but it’s still one of the most iconic rivalries in the sport for a reason. Texas staked itself to a 28-0 lead in the second quarter and reduced an Oklahoma fan...
NORMAN, OK
thecomeback.com

Patriots sign pizza store worker for their offensive line

The New England Patriots have turned to an unlikely source to fill out their depth chart. The Patriots on Friday signed offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez to their practice squad. Audacy.com reports Gutierrez has been working at an Uncle Maddio’s Pizza store in Minot, N.D. Gutierrez is more than a...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Jim Harbaugh shares Mike Hart update

There was a scary moment during the Michigan Wolverines‘ win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday when Wolverine assistant coach Mike Hart collapsed to the ground in an apparent seizure. “Michigan RB coach Mike Hart went down on the sideline after the Indiana TD, and was carted off the...
ANN ARBOR, MI

