Lenawee County, MI

wlen.com

Monroe Man Drowns in Frenchtown Twp. Lake Tuesday Afternoon

Monroe County, MI – A man’s body has been recovered from a lagoon to the south of the boat launch at Sterling State Park in Monroe County. The Sheriff’s Office says that 49-year-old Corey Michael Carrabino was reported missing on Monday, and his body was recovered just before 1pm this afternoon by members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division and Dive Team.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Large Police Presence In City Of Brighton Saturday

A large police presence in the City of Brighton over the weekend was related to a welfare check, which authorities say was done out of an abundance of caution. Officers with the Brighton City Police Department responded to an office complex in the 1000 block of Charles H. Orndorf Dr. for a welfare check at around 6:30pm Saturday. Upon investigation, it was determined an individual inside the office complex had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
BRIGHTON, MI
thesalinepost.com

Saline Police Arrest Suspect in Sylvania, Ohio Homicide Investigation

The Saline Police Department arrested a man suspected in a homicide being investigated by the Sylvania, Ohio Police department. Saline Police arrested the 31-year-old man Saturday on the 1700 block of Sycamore Court at the home of relatives. Saline Police were assisted by Michigan State Police. The suspect surrendered peacefully and was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail, according to a police department news release. The suspect was in Saline staying with relatives while the homicide was investigated, police said.
SALINE, MI
wlen.com

Lenawee Low, Monroe County High Levels of COVID-19

Adrian, MI – The Lenawee, and State of Michigan, Department of Health and Human Services both updated their COVID-19 numbers on Monday. Monroe is the only county in the state that is in the ‘high’ My COVID-19 level of transmission. Lenawee County reported 67 new confirmed active cases of the virus…with 77 current active cases.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Two People in Critical Condition After Crash in Monroe County

Monroe, MI – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is reporting a Serious Injury Traffic Crash that occurred at the intersection of Smith Road and Cloverlane Road in Bedford Township late Saturday night. Preliminary investigation reveals an 81 year old Ottawa Lake man was operating a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado northbound...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Man Arrested After Police Chase

A man was arrested following a police chase involving multiple agencies on Friday that ended in Pinckney. The Pinckney Police Department arrested a 32-year-old male from Tawas City after a vehicle pursuit. At approximately 10am, Livingston County Law Enforcement was advised of a dangerous driver, possibly in the Fowlerville area....
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

TPD searching for missing juvenile from Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile from Toledo. According to a TPD Facebook post, Kaliyah Johnson, 13, is missing from E. Hudson near Lagrange. TPD says Johnson is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. Johnson was last seen...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Suspect identified in homicide of three-year-old boy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect has been arrested for the homicide of the three-year-old boy who died last week. The Sylvania Township Police Department says Michael Kitto was arrested on homicide and felonious assault charges in Michigan. He’s awaiting extradition back to Ohio. Police say the suspect, Kitto, is the boyfriend of the victim’s mother.
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH
Jackson Citizen Patriot

13 people hospitalized in van crash near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A crash near Jackson hospitalized 13 people early Sunday, as one of the vehicles was a van holding 10 people, officials said. Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:15 a.m., Oct. 9 to Lee and South Portage roads in Leoni Township east of Jackson, said Mike Jester, director of Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
JACKSON, MI
CBS Detroit

Monroe County woman hurt in parking lot altercation files civil rights complaint

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Attorneys for Tracy Douglas are calling for the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office to drop the assault charges filed against her after they say she was the victim in a fight back in August. Douglas' attorneys filed a civil rights complaint against the people involved in the altercation and the responding Monroe County sheriff's deputies. One of  whom is accused of making a racial comment. Newly released body camera videos chronicle the moments after Douglas and a couple got into an altercation in the parking lot of Liquor Cabinet in Lambertville. It all started when...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WTOL-TV

Lucas County Coroner rules 3-year-old child's death a homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 3-year-old child is the victim of a homicide this weekend according to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. Declan Hill was pronounced dead at 1:52 p.m. on Friday, October 7 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. The coroner’s office performed an autopsy on the body...
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Students, parents outraged over ‘homophobic’ email sent to Howell high schoolers

HOWELL, Mich. – Hundreds of Howell students received an email on Monday with a message that many within the community found homophobic. Students and parents opened their inboxes Monday to find an email reading, “whoopsie, looks like someone forgot to make this uneditable,” adding below a Bible verse, “Leviticus 20:30: If a man lies with a male as with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination; they shall be put to death; their blood is upon them.”
HOWELL, MI
13abc.com

Wauseon School District launches investigation after a student was left on an empty bus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Wauseon Schools launched an investigation after a student was left on an empty school bus. “The child is too small to tell whether they were sleeping or not. I’m assuming the student was not sleeping because the student exited the bus and that’s when the bus driver saw the student,” said Wauseon schools superintendent Troy Armstrong.
WAUSEON, OH
sent-trib.com

BGSU student arrested after pretending to defecate on lawns

A man who pretended to defecate in a city resident’s yard was arrested, as was the man who was with him after both reportedly trespassed onto county property. Bowling Green police were call to the gated dog park in the 1900 block of East Gypsy Lane Road at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday on a report of two suspicious males inside the park.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
hometownstations.com

A Findlay woman was killed in a single vehicle crash on I-75

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay woman died from injuries sustained in a Sunday night crash in Hancock County. Troopers say 30-year-old Shelby Blue was killed after her car rolled over and struck a concrete median wall. She had been entering the northbound lane of I-75 from U.S. Route 68 when she lost control of the car just before 9 p.m. Sunday night. Blue had been wearing her seatbelt but died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation but troopers do not think Blue was impaired.
FINDLAY, OH

