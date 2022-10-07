Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 women arrested for vandalizing monument in Monroe County; 1 person escapes
MONROE, Mich. – Two women were arrested and one person escaped overnight after police caught them vandalizing a monument in Monroe County. Police received a report at 2:31 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) that someone was vandalizing the Custer Equestrian Monument at West Elm Avenue and North Monroe Street. A...
wlen.com
Monroe Man Drowns in Frenchtown Twp. Lake Tuesday Afternoon
Monroe County, MI – A man’s body has been recovered from a lagoon to the south of the boat launch at Sterling State Park in Monroe County. The Sheriff’s Office says that 49-year-old Corey Michael Carrabino was reported missing on Monday, and his body was recovered just before 1pm this afternoon by members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division and Dive Team.
whmi.com
Large Police Presence In City Of Brighton Saturday
A large police presence in the City of Brighton over the weekend was related to a welfare check, which authorities say was done out of an abundance of caution. Officers with the Brighton City Police Department responded to an office complex in the 1000 block of Charles H. Orndorf Dr. for a welfare check at around 6:30pm Saturday. Upon investigation, it was determined an individual inside the office complex had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
thesalinepost.com
Saline Police Arrest Suspect in Sylvania, Ohio Homicide Investigation
The Saline Police Department arrested a man suspected in a homicide being investigated by the Sylvania, Ohio Police department. Saline Police arrested the 31-year-old man Saturday on the 1700 block of Sycamore Court at the home of relatives. Saline Police were assisted by Michigan State Police. The suspect surrendered peacefully and was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail, according to a police department news release. The suspect was in Saline staying with relatives while the homicide was investigated, police said.
wlen.com
Lenawee Low, Monroe County High Levels of COVID-19
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee, and State of Michigan, Department of Health and Human Services both updated their COVID-19 numbers on Monday. Monroe is the only county in the state that is in the ‘high’ My COVID-19 level of transmission. Lenawee County reported 67 new confirmed active cases of the virus…with 77 current active cases.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bedford Township (Bedford Township, MI)
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic crash on Saturday around 10:12 p.m. in Bedford Township. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Monroe County men critically injured in crash; were not wearing seat belts
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s office is investigating a serious injury traffic crash that took place in Bedford Township on Saturday at 10:12 p.m., men involved in the crash were reportedly not wearing seat belts. According to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, James T. Martin,...
wlen.com
Two People in Critical Condition After Crash in Monroe County
Monroe, MI – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is reporting a Serious Injury Traffic Crash that occurred at the intersection of Smith Road and Cloverlane Road in Bedford Township late Saturday night. Preliminary investigation reveals an 81 year old Ottawa Lake man was operating a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado northbound...
whmi.com
Man Arrested After Police Chase
A man was arrested following a police chase involving multiple agencies on Friday that ended in Pinckney. The Pinckney Police Department arrested a 32-year-old male from Tawas City after a vehicle pursuit. At approximately 10am, Livingston County Law Enforcement was advised of a dangerous driver, possibly in the Fowlerville area....
13abc.com
TPD searching for missing juvenile from Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile from Toledo. According to a TPD Facebook post, Kaliyah Johnson, 13, is missing from E. Hudson near Lagrange. TPD says Johnson is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. Johnson was last seen...
13abc.com
Suspect identified in homicide of three-year-old boy
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect has been arrested for the homicide of the three-year-old boy who died last week. The Sylvania Township Police Department says Michael Kitto was arrested on homicide and felonious assault charges in Michigan. He’s awaiting extradition back to Ohio. Police say the suspect, Kitto, is the boyfriend of the victim’s mother.
13 people hospitalized in van crash near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A crash near Jackson hospitalized 13 people early Sunday, as one of the vehicles was a van holding 10 people, officials said. Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:15 a.m., Oct. 9 to Lee and South Portage roads in Leoni Township east of Jackson, said Mike Jester, director of Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
Monroe County woman hurt in parking lot altercation files civil rights complaint
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Attorneys for Tracy Douglas are calling for the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office to drop the assault charges filed against her after they say she was the victim in a fight back in August. Douglas' attorneys filed a civil rights complaint against the people involved in the altercation and the responding Monroe County sheriff's deputies. One of whom is accused of making a racial comment. Newly released body camera videos chronicle the moments after Douglas and a couple got into an altercation in the parking lot of Liquor Cabinet in Lambertville. It all started when...
WTOL-TV
Lucas County Coroner rules 3-year-old child's death a homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 3-year-old child is the victim of a homicide this weekend according to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. Declan Hill was pronounced dead at 1:52 p.m. on Friday, October 7 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. The coroner’s office performed an autopsy on the body...
2 in critical condition after suspected drunk driver speeds through four-way stop, slams into 81-year-old man's truck in Monroe County
Authorities believe alcohol and speeding were factors in a Monroe County crash Saturday night that left two people, including an 81-year-old man, in critical condition.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Students, parents outraged over ‘homophobic’ email sent to Howell high schoolers
HOWELL, Mich. – Hundreds of Howell students received an email on Monday with a message that many within the community found homophobic. Students and parents opened their inboxes Monday to find an email reading, “whoopsie, looks like someone forgot to make this uneditable,” adding below a Bible verse, “Leviticus 20:30: If a man lies with a male as with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination; they shall be put to death; their blood is upon them.”
Hampton Inn: Dearborn fatal shooting was not caused by billing dispute
The fatal shooting Thursday at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn was not sparked by a billing dispute, the hotel chain said in a late-night statement Friday evening, contrary to the narrative thus far by police who have yet to conclude their investigation. "We can confirm that we lost one of our associates yesterday...
13abc.com
Wauseon School District launches investigation after a student was left on an empty bus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Wauseon Schools launched an investigation after a student was left on an empty school bus. “The child is too small to tell whether they were sleeping or not. I’m assuming the student was not sleeping because the student exited the bus and that’s when the bus driver saw the student,” said Wauseon schools superintendent Troy Armstrong.
sent-trib.com
BGSU student arrested after pretending to defecate on lawns
A man who pretended to defecate in a city resident’s yard was arrested, as was the man who was with him after both reportedly trespassed onto county property. Bowling Green police were call to the gated dog park in the 1900 block of East Gypsy Lane Road at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday on a report of two suspicious males inside the park.
hometownstations.com
A Findlay woman was killed in a single vehicle crash on I-75
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay woman died from injuries sustained in a Sunday night crash in Hancock County. Troopers say 30-year-old Shelby Blue was killed after her car rolled over and struck a concrete median wall. She had been entering the northbound lane of I-75 from U.S. Route 68 when she lost control of the car just before 9 p.m. Sunday night. Blue had been wearing her seatbelt but died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation but troopers do not think Blue was impaired.
