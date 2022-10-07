ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

2nd annual Night Out for Special Needs kicking off Tues. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday night id the second annual Night Out for Special Needs. The event is set to be hosted by Autism Evansville. Officials say the event is being held at Christian Fellowship Church on Millersburg Road from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Breaking overnight, crews battled a house fire in Evansville. Dispatch says it took crews about an hour to get the flames tapped out. We’re about a month away from Election Day. If you’re planning on heading to the polls, make sure you’re registered. Tuesday is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Breezy, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Generous sunshine and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 70s behind southerly winds. Tonight, clear and not as cold with lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday, becoming partly sunny with isolated showers...mainly during the morning. High temps will remain above normal in the upper...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Ky. Commissioner of Agriculture visiting Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture will be speaking in Owensboro. Dr. Ryan Quarles is set to speak around 11:30 a.m. at the Convention Center. Officials say he’ll also proclaim today as Kentucky Women in Agriculture Day.
OWENSBORO, KY
Monday Sunrise Headlines

Deputies: Man facing multiple charges after leading deputies on chase in Webster Co. Deputies: Man facing multiple charges after leading deputies on chase in Webster Co.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
Over 12,000 dollars raised for It Takes A Village fundraiser

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes A Village hosted their first ever Facebook Live fundrasier. This is one of the biggest fundraisers for the shelter, which will provide funding to take care of the many animals they take in. It Takes A Village has set a goal for 20,000 dollars...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Mo’s House reopening after murder incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mo’s House is reopening Tuesday after a murder that took place over the weekend. On Saturday, Evansville police were called to the bar for an assault in progress. When crews arrived, they found 30-year-old Colin McHargue had been stabbed. Officials say McHargue was stabbed in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
EFD responds to house fire on N. Second Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to North Second Avenue for house fire Monday night. Officials say the fire started just after 11:30 p.m., and then rekindled around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to a press release, a neighbor reported the fire when they smelled smoke. EFD officials...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Holiday World announces Halloween drone show

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World officials announced their drone show will take to the skies over ‘Happy Halloween Weekends’. That’s set to happen on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. Officials say there are about 300 drones in the show, all Halloween themed. They also say ‘Halloween...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Water outage causes 2 hour delay for all Pike Co. schools

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Pike County School Corporation say all schools will be on a two hour delay Tuesday. They say the delay is due to a water outage in Winslow. Officials tell us that water outage happened after a water main break. Crews are working to...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
IHSAA boys and girls cross country sectionals held at Angel Mounds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA boys and girls cross country season has reached the postseason. Runners took their first strides on the road to the state finals as they participated in sectional meets all across the state. Angel Mounds was the site for the local sectional, and Reitz swept...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Blue Moon Ballroom stopping all operations, officials say

CORYDON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Blue Moon Ballroom announced on Monday that they are ceasing all operations. According to a social media post, the pause in operation includes all platforms and entertainment. Officials say if you have bought a ticket to any of their events, you will get...
CORYDON, KY
Evansville fire crews battle east side apartment fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Fire Department are battling a fire on the east side. They say it happened at an apartment on South Green River Road around 11:30 p.m. Investigators are on scene looking into the incident. We will update this story as more information becomes...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Youth First gets $100K for student mental health support

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy Foundation has awarded $100,000 to Youth First, Inc. to strengthen the mental health and well-being of students at Delaware Elementary School and Glenwood Leadership Academy in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC). Officials say the gift will enable Youth First to provide school-based social...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Trial date set for man accused of Henderson mass shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A trial date was set for the Henderson man authorities say opened fire at a men’s homeless shelter. According to county court clerk , 37-year-old Kenneth Gibbs, trial is set for August 15. Back in August, Gibbs was charged with two counts of murder following that...
HENDERSON, KY
Fall Festival food booths compile fundraising proceeds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -More than 100 nonprofits lined West Franklin Street with their food booths, selling creative festival foods and raising money for their organizations. Many organizations are cleaning their food booths and making plans for the money raised over the past week. Some nonprofit and church leaders who participated in the 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival say this year’s proceeds exceeded funds raised in years prior.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Funeral services held for toddler killed in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A funeral was held for a toddler who police say was killed by a man who was supposed to be watching him. The obituary for 18-month-old Nyheim Cashton Groves shows he was laid to rest Monday. His funeral was at Nazarene Missionary Baptist Church and he...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Princeton Fire Department works to put out brush fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton fire crews fought a brush fire on County Road 325 late Saturday night. According to a social media post, at least 60 hay bails caught on fire. It took several crews to get the fire put out, including some from nearby Owensville and Mount Carmel.
PRINCETON, IN

