ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Wes Moore lays out his agenda in race for Maryland governor

By ABC NEWS
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hwRiO_0iQMDEso00

ABC News' Linsey Davis caught up with Wes Moore, the former Army captain and author who is the Democratic candidate for the Maryland governor's seat.

During their run and chat, the two discussed a wide variety of topics, from his service in the military to his thoughts on possibly becoming the state's first Black governor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ky0Wr_0iQMDEso00
ABC News - PHOTO: Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore talks about his campaign speaks to ABC News Live.

LINSEY DAVIS: Wes Moore is deceptively fast, but this 43-year-old father of two is just as quick to follow the military mantra-turned-campaign slogan: "Leave no one behind."

WES MOORE: My definition of patriotism was when I left my family and I put on the uniform of this country.

When I was leading soldiers in combat, no question, I never once asked them, what's your political party? It didn't come up.

So the idea that somehow someone can come up and claim that they have a greater grasp of patriotism or love of their country is foolish. And so I would challenge anybody or any political party who thinks they have the monopoly cornered on what it means to be a patriot.

DAVIS: Rhodes Scholar, Army captain and White House fellow bestselling author. What is it that keeps you going?

MOORE: I watched my dad die in front of me when I was 3 years old because he didn't get the health care that he needed, because there were assumptions about whether or not he had insurance.

So I think I've come up with this understanding that nothing is promised.

And there's a measure of impermanence in life that we've got to take seriously.

The biggest weakness that we had to overcome on the campaign trail was people just not knowing who we were yet.

My work has been done both in and with communities. But it wasn't from a political frame. And so I think we really had to push hard to remind people that, "hey, the work that we were doing all these years in the community is just as relevant to the job and the work as anyone else."

MORE: Maryland’s gubernatorial primary highlights Trump and Hogan’s proxy battle

DAVIS: You said I'd rather flirt with failure than never dance with my joy. Explain what you mean by that.

MOORE: I mean, when I first started this race, we were polling at 1%. Literally. I think “I'm not voting” was polling higher than what I was polling at. And at that point, we could have made a decision, say, "You know what, let's just pack this thing in because there's a good chance it might not work out." But that wasn't our mentality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ShsZc_0iQMDEso00
Nathan Howard/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Dan Cox, a candidate for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, reacts to his primary win, July 19, 2022, in Emmitsburg, Md.

DAVIS: Polls now show a double-digit lead over Moore’s opponent Dan Cox, a supporter of the “big lie” who earned the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, but the current Gov. Larry Hogan called him a “QAnon whack job” who he refuses to vote for.

But Moore’s lead is not without some controversy after the Democratic Governors Association spent more than a million dollars highlighting Cox’s campaign, which some say was an attempt to undermine other Republican candidates that would have had a stronger showing against Moore.

And that's in fairness, not just here in Maryland, but that's been the strategy in several states. And I wonder what you think about that strategy.

MOORE: I don't think that they bet that he would be an easier opponent. I think they bet that he would be the opponent.

A single ad that anyone funded was not going to shape that election. He was going to win the nomination. But I think what was important was [that] it's important for Marylanders to know who he is. It's important for Marylanders to know that this is not an opponent. This is a threat.

MORE: Maryland is latest test of Dem efforts to sway GOP primaries and focus on conservative picks

DAVIS: Moore’s bestselling memoir, “The Other Wes Moore,” compares his life story with another Baltimore man of the same name, now serving life in prison for killing a police officer.

That book has now become a sticking point in the race for governor, with critics accusing him of lying about his birthplace.

What's this controversy about whether you're from Baltimore claiming this is the hometown? Is it real or is this just a dog whistle?

MOORE: I have nothing about my life to exaggerate about. And everything that I've written and always said about my life has been accurate and consistent.

I moved around a lot because of tragedy, because of trauma. And for political opponents to try to exploit that, I think says more about them than it does about me.

When I say I'm a Baltimorean and when I say I'm a Baltimorean by pride, and when I say that this was the place that I came of age, I mean that. And no one has the right to take that away from me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJavo_0iQMDEso00
ABC News - PHOTO: ABC News' Linsey Davis runs with Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore to discuss his campaign.

DAVIS: Moore says he is focused on real issues like crime, which has plagued this city in particular for decades with more than 230 murder investigations so far this year.

MOORE: I actually left the campaign trail to go speak at the vigil of a 69-year-old grandmother who was a member of my church over in East Baltimore, who was a custodian there and was killed in the church bathroom, a 69-year-old grandmother. The crime and the public safety issues are real, and the No. 1 responsibility of any chief executive is to make sure that your people are safe.

DAVIS: If you win, you'd become the first Black governor of Maryland. Is there a certain weight to that?

MOORE: This is the state of Thurgood Marshall and Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass.

The thing that I know is that while it is incredibly humbling that I could be the first Black governor in history of the state and only the third elected Black governor in this country. I also know that I'm not running to make history. I'm running because I want to make child poverty history. We're going to make the racial wealth gap history. We're going to make environmental injustice history.

Comments / 3

Joseph Jones
4d ago

Ask the good questions not the ones he gave u to ask Why did you lie in your book? Why didn't you pay your bills in BALTIMORE. Did you use campaign funds to pay your bills?

Reply
2
Related
Wbaltv.com

Maryland Democrats call Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox 'dangerous'

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Democratic Party on Tuesday called the Republican nominee for governor "dangerous." The party painted Dan Cox as "anti-woman," "oblivious" and "unhinged from reality." Democrats outnumber Republicans in Maryland 2-to-1 in voter registration. The latest polls in the race for governor show Democratic nominee Wes...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
City
Emmitsburg, MD
Bay Journal

The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab

In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Moore
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Thurgood Marshall
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Harriet Tubman
CBS Miami

Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard after soldiers turned away

NAPLES - Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard about $130,000 after soldiers sent to the state to help with Hurricane Ian relief were turned away. When Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwest coast, the state requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Indiana sent more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews, and mechanics, along with two Black Hawk helicopters to help the military and other agencies in logistics and rescue missions.The following day, September 30th, they were told to return home after "it was determined Florida National Guard assets were sufficient, and Indiana National Guard assists were no longer required," the Indiana National Guard said. "The total cost to fly the helicopters to Fort Rucker, Alabama, and back, including crew pay, meals, and lodging, was approximately $130,000. Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard," said Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry.Florida National Guard spokesman William Manley says they "remain extremely grateful for their willingness to assist us in our time of need."  
FLORIDA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH

(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Democratic#Abc News Photo#Abc News Live#Rhodes Scholar#White House
92Q

Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area

  The Anne Arundel County Police issued a warning to Marylanders to be on the lookout as scams involving EBT and SNAP benefits are becoming more prevalent. According to officials, there have been new claims that fraud in EBT food assistance programs and concern for the vulnerable is growing. “Law enforcement is seeing a brazen […] The post Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Army
ABC News

School bus drivers help save 2-year-old in Michigan carjacking

A 2-year-old boy has been reunited with his parents after a suspected carjacking in Michigan, thanks to the teamwork of two school bus drivers. Dave Skinner, a driver for Kelloggsville Public Schools in the Grand Rapids area, was on the job last Tuesday when two parents flagged down his school bus in Kentwood, Michigan.
KENTWOOD, MI
ABC News

ABC News

863K+
Followers
183K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy