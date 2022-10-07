Women’s association honors Region’s top female professionals
The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association has named its honorees for 2022.
The organization’s 11th annual Influential Women of Northwest Indiana Awards recognizes women making an impact on the Region.
The finalists and winners were individuals that overcame challenges while elevating themselves and others along the way.
Winners were chosen from a group of 120 finalists who were selected from a pool of more than 250 nominees. Nominations were submitted by peers and the public and evaluated by past honorees.
The 2022 honorees include:
Influential Women of the Year – Audra Peterson, executive director of career and technical education, Porter County Education Services
Up and Coming Women of the Year – Claudia Jones, director of food and beverages, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Supporter of the Year – Kylee Fraze Norman, tax director, CLH, CPAs & Consultants
Community Leader of the Year – Kelly Vates, co-founder, executive director, Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center
Arts
- Influential Woman: Robin Arvanitis, dance department leader, Patti’s All-American Gymnastics
- Up & Coming: Alicia Hodges, owner, Alicia Hodges Portraiture
Business
- Influential Woman: Stephanie Keller, manager, CliftonLarsonAllen
- Up & Coming: Trish Geyer, agency owner, Allstate Insurance
Construction
- Influential Woman: Norma Williams, owner, Excellence by Design
- Up & Coming: Julianne Tattersall, internal operations manager, Korellis
Economic Development/Government
- Influential Woman: Alexius Barber, public affairs and economic development manager, NIPSCO
- Up & Coming: Mary Perren, executive assistant, Starke County Economic Development Foundation
Education
- Influential Woman: Audrey Faith Randle, instructor of criminal justice education, Hammond Area Career Center
- Up & Coming: Kristin Burton, professor of entrepreneurship, Purdue University Northwest
Finance
- Influential Woman: Helen Pennington, senior vice president of risk review, Citibank
- Up & Coming: Lisa Kuehl, commercial loan portfolio manager, Horizon Bank in Merrillville
Healthcare
- Influential Woman: Dr. Erica Kaufman West, medical director of infectious diseases, Franciscan Alliance
- Up & Coming: Tiffany Conover, charge nurse, St. Catherine Hospital
Law
- Influential Woman: Heather McCarthy, attorney, city of Hobart; Law Office of Heather A. McCarthy
- Up & Coming: Allison Pulliam, associate attorney, Eichhorn & Eichhorn LLP
Marketing
- Influential Woman: Angela Spencer, owner, White Iris Dress; account executive, Auburn Supply Co.
- Up & Coming: Samantha Bean, marketing manager, Lubeznik Center for the Arts
Nonprofit
- Influential Woman: Erika Miller, district manager, Goodwill Industries of Michiana
- Up & Coming: Juanita Boland, crisis contact quality assurance manager, Crisis Center Inc.
Service
- Influential Woman: Stacey Beal, wholesale fuel sales support, Luke Oil
- Up & Coming: Miranda O’Block, owner, Tavern on Main
STEM
- Influential Woman: Nasim Azimi, R&D scientist, staff engineer, MonoSol LLC
- Up & Coming: Brianna Styck, executive director, educator, Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District
