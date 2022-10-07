ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s association honors Region’s top female professionals

By Larry Avila
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
 4 days ago
The 2022 Influential Women of Northwest Indiana award winners

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association has named its honorees for 2022.

The organization’s 11th annual Influential Women of Northwest Indiana Awards recognizes women making an impact on the Region.

The finalists and winners were individuals that overcame challenges while elevating themselves and others along the way.

Winners were chosen from a group of 120 finalists who were selected from a pool of more than 250 nominees. Nominations were submitted by peers and the public and evaluated by past honorees.

The 2022 honorees include:

Influential Women of the Year – Audra Peterson, executive director of career and technical education, Porter County Education Services

Up and Coming Women of the Year – Claudia Jones, director of food and beverages, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

Supporter of the Year – Kylee Fraze Norman, tax director, CLH, CPAs & Consultants

Community Leader of the Year – Kelly Vates, co-founder, executive director, Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center

Arts

  • Influential Woman: Robin Arvanitis, dance department leader, Patti’s All-American Gymnastics
  • Up & Coming: Alicia Hodges, owner, Alicia Hodges Portraiture

Business

  • Influential Woman: Stephanie Keller, manager, CliftonLarsonAllen
  • Up & Coming: Trish Geyer, agency owner, Allstate Insurance

Construction

  • Influential Woman: Norma Williams, owner, Excellence by Design
  • Up & Coming: Julianne Tattersall, internal operations manager, Korellis

Economic Development/Government

  • Influential Woman: Alexius Barber, public affairs and economic development manager, NIPSCO
  • Up & Coming: Mary Perren, executive assistant, Starke County Economic Development Foundation

Education

  • Influential Woman: Audrey Faith Randle, instructor of criminal justice education, Hammond Area Career Center
  • Up & Coming: Kristin Burton, professor of entrepreneurship, Purdue University Northwest

Finance

  • Influential Woman: Helen Pennington, senior vice president of risk review, Citibank
  • Up & Coming: Lisa Kuehl, commercial loan portfolio manager, Horizon Bank in Merrillville

Healthcare

  • Influential Woman: Dr. Erica Kaufman West, medical director of infectious diseases, Franciscan Alliance
  • Up & Coming: Tiffany Conover, charge nurse, St. Catherine Hospital

Law

  • Influential Woman: Heather McCarthy, attorney, city of Hobart; Law Office of Heather A. McCarthy
  • Up & Coming: Allison Pulliam, associate attorney, Eichhorn & Eichhorn LLP

Marketing

  • Influential Woman: Angela Spencer, owner, White Iris Dress; account executive, Auburn Supply Co.
  • Up & Coming: Samantha Bean, marketing manager, Lubeznik Center for the Arts

Nonprofit

  • Influential Woman: Erika Miller, district manager, Goodwill Industries of Michiana
  • Up & Coming: Juanita Boland, crisis contact quality assurance manager, Crisis Center Inc.

Service

  • Influential Woman: Stacey Beal, wholesale fuel sales support, Luke Oil
  • Up & Coming: Miranda O’Block, owner, Tavern on Main

STEM

  • Influential Woman: Nasim Azimi, R&D scientist, staff engineer, MonoSol LLC
  • Up & Coming: Brianna Styck, executive director, educator, Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District

