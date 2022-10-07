Women’s association honors Region’s top female professionals

The 2022 Influential Women of Northwest Indiana award winners

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association has named its honorees for 2022.

The organization’s 11th annual Influential Women of Northwest Indiana Awards recognizes women making an impact on the Region.

The finalists and winners were individuals that overcame challenges while elevating themselves and others along the way.

Winners were chosen from a group of 120 finalists who were selected from a pool of more than 250 nominees. Nominations were submitted by peers and the public and evaluated by past honorees.

The 2022 honorees include:

Influential Women of the Year – Audra Peterson, executive director of career and technical education, Porter County Education Services

Up and Coming Women of the Year – Claudia Jones, director of food and beverages, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

Supporter of the Year – Kylee Fraze Norman, tax director, CLH, CPAs & Consultants

Community Leader of the Year – Kelly Vates, co-founder, executive director, Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center

Arts

Influential Woman: Robin Arvanitis, dance department leader, Patti’s All-American Gymnastics

Up & Coming: Alicia Hodges, owner, Alicia Hodges Portraiture

Business

Influential Woman: Stephanie Keller, manager, CliftonLarsonAllen

Up & Coming: Trish Geyer, agency owner, Allstate Insurance

Construction

Influential Woman: Norma Williams, owner, Excellence by Design

Up & Coming: Julianne Tattersall, internal operations manager, Korellis

Economic Development/Government

Influential Woman: Alexius Barber, public affairs and economic development manager, NIPSCO

Up & Coming: Mary Perren, executive assistant, Starke County Economic Development Foundation

Education

Influential Woman: Audrey Faith Randle, instructor of criminal justice education, Hammond Area Career Center

Up & Coming: Kristin Burton, professor of entrepreneurship, Purdue University Northwest

Finance

Influential Woman: Helen Pennington, senior vice president of risk review, Citibank

Up & Coming: Lisa Kuehl, commercial loan portfolio manager, Horizon Bank in Merrillville

Healthcare

Influential Woman: Dr. Erica Kaufman West, medical director of infectious diseases, Franciscan Alliance

Up & Coming: Tiffany Conover, charge nurse, St. Catherine Hospital

Law

Influential Woman: Heather McCarthy, attorney, city of Hobart; Law Office of Heather A. McCarthy

Up & Coming: Allison Pulliam, associate attorney, Eichhorn & Eichhorn LLP

Marketing

Influential Woman: Angela Spencer, owner, White Iris Dress; account executive, Auburn Supply Co.

Up & Coming: Samantha Bean, marketing manager, Lubeznik Center for the Arts

Nonprofit

Influential Woman: Erika Miller, district manager, Goodwill Industries of Michiana

Up & Coming: Juanita Boland, crisis contact quality assurance manager, Crisis Center Inc.

Service

Influential Woman: Stacey Beal, wholesale fuel sales support, Luke Oil

Up & Coming: Miranda O’Block, owner, Tavern on Main

STEM

Influential Woman: Nasim Azimi, R&D scientist, staff engineer, MonoSol LLC

Up & Coming: Brianna Styck, executive director, educator, Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District

