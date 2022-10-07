ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

North Cascades National Park Wildfire Closes Trails & Campsites: Report

By Jon D. B.
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sgOFv_0iQMD3G400

Unpredicted northly winds have caused a wildfire now known as The Desolation Fire to threaten North Cascades National Park.

On Friday, October 7, Park officials closed Desolation Trail due to fire activity in the Desolation area of east Ross Lake. The park is also closing the portion of East Bank Trail from Lighting Creek Camp to Desolation Trail. All closures are due to The Desolation Fire, a wildfire that is currently “moderately active” as a result of northly winds.

“Unseasonably high temperatures” alongside “no precipitation” are fueling the fire, North Cascades National Park cites in their media release. As wildfires continue in Washington State, the park is also closing the following campgrounds:

  • Desolation Campground
  • Lightning Creek Hiker
  • Cat Island camps

Lightning Creek Stock Camp remains open at this time, however. But trail and camp closures remain in effect in all other areas within the park complex as wildfire season rages on. As a result, be sure to contact the park’s Wilderness Information Center for trail and permit information ahead of any visit this time of year by emailing them.

In addition, visitors should expect a haze in the general area due to active fires across the region. Hazy, low-air-quality will be present until a “season ending event,” the park continues.

Please take caution when recreating outdoors when smoke is present. For more on this, see the Real-Time Air Quality Map | PurpleAir. Airnow.gov also houses important information.

North Cascades National Park Wildfire Closures Continue

The Desolation Fire closures are the latest in a string of wildfire season closures. On October 3, the portion of Thunder Creek Trail between Neve and Junction camps closed due to fire activity. This closure includes Neve, McAllister, Tricouni and Junction camps, and is still in effect.

Multiple active fires in the Chilliwack area also led park officials to close additional trails and camps. The Hannegan Pass trail and trailhead, Brush Creek, Chilliwack, and Copper Loop trails are closed until further notice. Camp closures include all camps between Stillwell and Boundary camps.

This would also shut down any “Cross-country zone access from closed trails,” limiting America-Canada crossings within partnered national parks. Maps of trail and camp closures for the Chilliwack Complex and NW Pasayten Fires are available here.

North Cascades National Park areas closing today have already closed this fire season, too. Previous fires active in the area had park officials closing trails and camps in the Lightning Creek area of Ross Lake in September. Lightning Creek Trail between Lightning Creek and Nightmare would also close. Camp closures included Deer Lick and Nightmare camps.

Currently, however, closures of Desolation Trail and the portion of East Bank Trail from Lighting Creek Camp to Desolation Trail are what visitors need to heed. This is, again, due to fire activity in the Desolation area of east Ross Lake, now known as The Desolation Fire. Camp closures include Desolation, Lightning Creek Hiker, and Cat Island camps.

Stay safe out there, Outsiders.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#Wildfire#Cat Island#The Desolation Fire#Lighting Creek Camp
Daily Mail

Nurse, 28, and her aunt, 60, are killed with their driver after their jeep plunged hundreds of feet over a cliff edge seconds after she posted a final picture of 'thrilling' route during off-road tour of Colorado's San Juan Mountains

An aunt and niece were killed along with their tour driver when their jeep fell off the side of a cliff on a notoriously challenging trail in Colorado's San Juan Mountains on Monday. Tourists Diana Robles, 28 and Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, from Yuma, Arizona, and hired driver Don Fehd, 72,...
YUMA, AZ
The Independent

‘Massive’ wave of mud filmed swallowing California town

Intense rain on Monday created intense mudslides in southern California, sending waves of water and debris hurtling down toward buildings and roads.Video shows waves of sludge powering down a hill and into a steakhouse parking lot, covering it with feet of mud.Evacuations had been ordered in parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, as mud overpowered cars and damaged homes.One person has been reported missing in the wake of the devastation, AP reports, and officials say clean-up efforts could take days.The mudslides were spurred by heavy rainfall, brought on by remnants of Hurricane Kay — which dissipated after hitting...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Outsider.com

Tourist Jumps Over Rail at Grand Canyon National Park, Local Man Goes Off on Him: VIDEO

One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon is truly something you have to see to believe. The canyon tells the story of nearly two billion years of Earth’s geological history. Over that unfathomable span of time, the Colorado River has carved away layer after layer of rock, creating a canyon 277 miles in length, up to 18 miles in width, and more than 6,000 feet at its deepest point.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Oregon wildfire breaks free and spreads to massive size as Portland is covered in smoke

The Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon has ballooned in size over the weekend, spurring new evacuations and worry as the fire broke out of containment.The blaze, between Eugene and Bend in the eastern half of the state, had burned through more than 86,000 acres as of Monday morning — roughly the same size as Philadelphia — after “extreme fire growth” over the weekend.Meanwhile, smoke from the wildfire was carried all the way into Portland, the state’s largest city, contributing to dismal air quality.On Friday, the fire was at just 33,000 acres, with 12 per cent of the perimeter contained....
PORTLAND, OR
Whiskey Riff

Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
IDAHO STATE
Daily Montanan

Yellowstone National Park loses the granddaddy of American volcano scientists

USGS geologist and the founding Scientist-in-Charge of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory Robert “Bob” Christiansen died on Sept. 15, 2022, in Palo Alto, California. Bob, or “Chris,” as his colleagues and friends often called him, leaves a legacy of scientific achievement, articulate writing, and a warm and humble personality that endeared him to all. He received […] The post Yellowstone National Park loses the granddaddy of American volcano scientists appeared first on Daily Montanan.
EARTH SCIENCE
Outsider.com

LOOK: Waterfalls Pop Up at Death Valley National Park in Wild Viral Clip

California is one of the U.S. states that have been most heavily affected by worsening climate change. Severe storms in the South previously resulted in dangerous mudslides and drought conditions farther north have spurred a string of ongoing wildfires. Most recently though, viral footage shows that rain amid the aftermath of Hurricane Kay has formed waterfalls in California’s Death Valley.
ENVIRONMENT
historynet.com

When Will Lake Mead Give Up Its B-29?

At half past noon on July 21, 1948, a Boeing B-29 descended onto the surface of Lake Mead, the Nevada reservoir behind Hoover Dam. In a gentle descent at just above its 220-mph cruise speed, the Superfortress skipped once for about 200 yards, hit again, tore off three of its four engines, and began its slow descent to the lake bottom. The five-man crew boarded two life rafts and was soon rescued, the sole injury a crewman’s broken arm.
NEVADA STATE
Washington Examiner

Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres

Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
OREGON STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

569K+
Followers
63K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy